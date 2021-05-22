Studies suggest that the coronavirus vaccine provides a “high level of protection” for Indian variants.

Hope to end all blockade restrictions in the UK on June 21 was boosted by two new studies suggesting Coronavirus The vaccine provides effective protection against the more infectious strains first detected in India.

Both Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs are about as effective against the B.1.1.7 mutation against a symptomatic disease from a strain of Indian origin called B.1.617.2. I understand. It remains the predominant strain overall. First detected in Kent in the United Kingdom.

Study published by Public Health England (PHE) Comes on Saturday in fear that an Indian variant could question the lifting of all restrictions within four weeks.

Another PHE data released Thursday showed that cases of the B.1.617.2 strain increased sharply over the past seven days, from 1,313 last week to 3,424. The new infection primarily affected the towns of North West England and London, but clustered elsewhere in the United Kingdom.

Indian strains are more contagious than Kent variants, but there is still no evidence to suggest that they cause more serious illnesses.

Boris Johnson has recently been pressured to clarify whether he should deviate from England’s roadmap, but previously stated that there was no “conclusive evidence” to justify the delay.

In a PHE study conducted between April 5 and May 16, the Pfizer vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatological disease from Indian variants two weeks after the second dose. In contrast, it was 93% effective against Kent strains.

AstraZeneca jabs, on the other hand, were 60% effective, but 66% against Kent variants during the same period.

Both vaccines were 33% effective against symptomatic disease from Indian variants 3 weeks after the first dose, compared to about 50% against the Kent strain.

Approximately 12,675 cases were analyzed, including 1,054 Indian variants identified by genomic sequencing. This study included data for all age groups from April 5th to cover the period since the strain emerged.

Health Minister Matt Hancock described the results of this study as “breakthrough.” “This new evidence … proves how valuable we are. COVID-19 The vaccination program is to protect the people we love, “he said.

“Now we can be confident that more than 20 million people (more than one in three) have significant protection against this new variant. That number is more and more important for two. Hundreds of thousands are increasing each day as they receive the second dose, “Hancock added.

PHE said the difference in efficacy between vaccines may be due to the start of a second dose of AstraZeneca later than the Pfizer vaccine. The data also show that AstraZeneca jabs take time to reach their maximum effect.

PHE added that there are insufficient cases and follow-up periods to estimate the efficacy of the vaccine against severe outcomes from Indian variants, which will be assessed over the next few weeks.

Dr. Jamie Lopez Bernal, a PHE consultant medical epidemiologist and lead author of the study, said the first vaccine dose data was more reliable than the second vaccine dose.

He told journalists on Saturday: Therefore, we would classify it as moderate certainty for the first dose, but as a low level of reliability for the second dose. “

However, Professor Susan Hopkins, Director of Strategic Responses at PHE, said the data trends are “very clear” and heading in the “right direction.”

When asked how the data would affect deregulation after June 21, Professor Hopkins said, “It’s too early to say.”

She states: “One week after the last release, we monitor it very carefully.”

Dr. Mary Ramsay, Head of Vaccination for PHE, said:

“We expect the vaccine to be more effective in preventing hospitalization and death, so it is possible to obtain both doses for maximum protection against all existing and new mutants. It’s essential. “

By May 9, the vaccination program had prevented 13,000 deaths and approximately 39,100 hospitalizations for older people in the United Kingdom, according to another analysis by PHE.

The latest figures show that more than 50 million coronavirus vaccines are currently being administered in the United Kingdom.

According to NHS England data, a total of 50,246,402 Covid-19 vaccinations were given between December 8th and May 21st, including the first and second vaccinations.