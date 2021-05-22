New COVID-19 cases plummeted to the lowest level since June last year

New arrival Coronavirus Cases across the United States have fallen to a rate that has not been seen for more than 11 months, creating optimism that vaccination campaigns have stopped both serious COVID-19 cases and the spread of the virus.

With a steady reduction in hospitalizations and deaths this week, pre-pandemic life in the United States has almost resumed. Hugs and unmasked crowds returned to the White House, a Mardi Gras-style parade marched through Alabama’s port city of Mobile, and even states sticking to pandemic-related restrictions were ready to drop them. However, health Experts also warned that enough Americans were not vaccinated to completely eliminate the virus, leaving the possibility of new variants that could spread the pandemic.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noted that the number of cases since June 18, 2020 is not very low, as the seven-day average of new cases fell below 30,000 this week. .. It has dropped to 552 in the last 7 days. This is a rate that has not been seen since July last year. It’s been a dramatic drop since the pandemic was hit by a devastating crescendo in January.

“As the weeks go by and progress is made, these data give me hope,” Warensky said in a press conference.

Health experts recognize the efficient deployment of vaccines for turnarounds. According to the CDC, more than 60% of people over the age of 18 have been vaccinated at least once, and almost half are fully vaccinated. However, the demand for vaccines is declining in many countries. President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to convince other Americans to sign up for the shot, using a bright message that the vaccine will provide a return to normal life.

The White House health officials on Friday even provided dating advice. They have partnered with dating apps to show vaccination badges on their profiles and offer in-app bonuses to those who take shots, providing a new reason to “swipe right”.

Ohio, New York, Oregon, and other states are tempting people to get vaccinated through lottery prizes of up to $ 5 million.

After most of last year’s closure, venues and events have reopened nationwide.

On Saturday, Karensteads prepared to welcome her to a good crowd at the Grosse Pointe Art Fair on Lake St. Clair, Michigan.

With natural ventilation from the lake, masks, and relaxed capacity restrictions, Stetz was optimistic that artists making a living traveling on the show circuit, which stopped last year, would begin to bounce back. Events are usually attended by 5,000 to 10,000 people.

“I feel like most people are ready to go out,” Stetz said on the phone just before the fair. “People look enthusiastic, but it’s still hard to know. I think some people wait until they’re comfortable.”

On mobile, thousands of fun delights compete for plastic beads and trinkets thrown from floats, often without masks, as the port city of Alabama throws a Mardi Gras-style parade on Friday night. I did. However, only about a quarter of the county’s population is fully vaccinated. Health officials sought personal responsibility, but many went without masks.

Alabama’s vaccination rate (34% of people received at least one vaccination) is one of the lowest in the country. This is part of a southern state where vaccine intake is delayed. Health experts are concerned that areas with low vaccination rates may develop new viral variants that are more resistant to vaccination.

“My biggest concern is that it’s a new virus and needs to be vigilant for the next few months,” said Dr. Philip J. Landrigan, a public health expert at Boston University.

A Louisiana medical center reported on Friday that it had identified the first two cases of the COVID-19 mutant state, which has been widespread since it was identified in India. The COVID-19 variant has been classified as a “mutant of concern” by the United Kingdom and the World Health Organization. That is, there is some evidence that it can spread easily among people, cause more serious illnesses, and slow down response to treatments and vaccines. .. This variant has also been reported in several other states, including Tennessee, Nebraska, and Nevada.

Randrigan showed that the significant reduction in cases nationwide was “the best news we’ve experienced about a pandemic” and that the vaccine was working, but people were on a local relapse of new cases He warned that he should remain vigilant.

Many states have significantly withdrawn orders to wear masks and stay away from others. Meanwhile, even places like California, the first state to issue a state-wide shutdown when the virus emerged in March 2020, prepared to lift social distance and business capacity restrictions next month. ..

State Health Director Dr. Mark Garry said on Friday that the decision was based on a dramatic reduction in virus cases and an increase in vaccination.

However, in Vermont, the state with the highest percentage of one-shots, Governor Phil Scott linked the lifting of restrictions to immunization rates. He offered to lift all remaining restrictions by the July 4 deadline if 80% of eligible individuals were vaccinated.

Randrigan believed that a national vaccination rate of at least 85% would be required to sniff out the virus. But so far, the sharp decline in case numbers has given him hope that pandemic-level infection rates will soon become a thing of the past.

“We’re close to being able to declare this by July 4,” he said.

This story has been modified to reflect Dr. Philip J. Landrigan’s comments. He does not want vaccination rates to reach that level before relaxing restrictions, but could cost 85% of the vaccinated population to ensure that there are no further waves of cases. Said that was high.

