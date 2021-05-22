COVID-19: SFU researchers find good results with a new rapid test kit in British Columbia

“This study provides a cheaper and faster alternative to the most reliable and sensitive tests currently in use around the world, without sacrificing sensitivity and reproducibility.” Peter Unrau, Professor of Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, SFU
Researchers at Simon Fraser University announced on Friday that they have validated a faster, cheaper COVID-19 test that could help begin a wider and faster test expansion.
“This study provides a cheaper and faster alternative to the most reliable and sensitive tests currently in use around the world, without sacrificing sensitivity and reproducibility.” Peter Unrau, a professor of molecular biology and biochemistry at SFU, who led the evaluation team for the COVID-19 test kit, said.
Results of SFU study of test kits created by mission-based Lumex Instruments Published It is published in the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics.
Currently, there are two basic types of COVID-19 testing.
The PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test uses a cotton swab to collect cells from the depths of the nasal cavity to test for the genetic material of the virus.
Although considered the most accurate and reliable test for COVID-19, it requires trained personnel and laboratories and requires more time and resources than a rapid test. In British Columbia, health authorities try to get results within 24 hours, but it can take longer.
A rapid test, which also uses a swab sample, screens for viral antigens that provoke an immune response in the body. They are faster, more portable, and much cheaper, but less accurate than PCR tests.
The COVID-19 test kit, analyzed by SFU researchers, is a PCR-style test that uses a microchip that minimizes the amount of chemicals called reagents needed to test the genetic material of the virus.
Researchers at SFU say the new kit can provide accurate results in 30 minutes and requires only one-tenth the reagents of a tube-based PCR test approved by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The cost of reagents has overcome this pandemic …. Testing has become dramatically more expensive and reagents are no longer readily available,” says Unrau. “This test does things one-tenth the amount, which is roughly one-tenth the cost.”
Unrau, along with PhD candidate Razvan Cojocaru and Master’s student Iqra Yasen, first evaluated the sensitivity of the test in the lab.
The test kit was then sent to a clinical team at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, where it was tested on 21 human samples available at the time in the first coronavirus wave in the spring of 2020. The new test kit duplicated an existing hospital. SFU researchers said the test results demonstrate its effectiveness.
Unrau said that if Lumex wants to get Canadian approval for the use of the test kit, it needs to be further tested.
Some jurisdictions employ existing COVID-19 rapid inspections more than others, and some jurisdictions resist broader use due to their lower accuracy.
British Columbia health authorities use rapid testing in a limited way, and in some situations and, for example, to inspect long-term care staff and residents during school outbreaks. I will.
British Columbia’s private long-term care provider advocated a much wider use of rapid testing last fall, when the state was experiencing a surge in cases.
During the surge in cases in Nova Scotia last month, the State Community Rapid Testing Center found at least 285 COVID-19 cases in asymptomatic people. Approximately 10 percent of all confirmed cases During this period, according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority.
While most states only book tests for people with symptoms or close contacts with cases, Nova Scotia’s pop-up center allows asymptomatic people to undergo a free, rapid test within an hour. You can send the results to. The entire process relies heavily on volunteers who do not have a healthcare background.
Slovakia also used rapid testing to keep the virus under control.
Last fall, the country quickly tested most of its population over a two-week period and found 50,000 positive cases.
