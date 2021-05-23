Health
Three new COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin. 40.7% were completely vaccinated
Madison (WKOW)-Wisconsin reported three new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the latest figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health.
Daily death Reported here by DHS.
The DHS also reported that 65 people were newly hospitalized.
As of Saturday afternoon, 242 COVID-19 patients He was being treated at a hospital in Wisconsin, but the number has decreased by 20 from the previous day.
70 of them are in ICU, a decrease of 6 from the previous day. According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.
Since yesterday there have been 293 positive COVID-19 tests in Wisconsin with 3,598 negative results.
(Click here for the full DHS dashboard)
Health service department Dashboard Shows a 7-day average of positive tests. (chart)
(App users can see daily reports and charts here.)
Of all the positive cases reported since the outbreak of the pandemic, 594,611, or 97.8 percent, is believed to have recovered.
Death due to COVID-19, hospitalization
|date
|New arrival
Dead (number)
|New arrival
Hospitalization
|total
Dead (number)
|total
hospital.
|May 22
|3
|65
|6,989
|30,620
|May 21
|8
|76
|6,986
|30,555
|May 20
|2
|63
|6,978
|30,478
|May 19
|Five
|71
|6,976
|30,416
|May 18
|13
|95
|6,971
|30,345
|May 17
|0
|27
|6,958
|30,250
|May 16
|0
|34
|6,958
|30,223
As of Saturday, a total of 5,023,716 vaccines have been administered across Wisconsin.
So far, 46.6% of Wisconsinites have been vaccinated at least once, and 40.7% of the states have completed the vaccine series.
The number of vaccinations can change over time as the state obtains more data each day.
DHS has a county-level dashboard for assessing COVID-19 activity levels in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition areas, measuring what DHS calls each county’s burden. Please see this dashboard.
Wisconsin Health Department updates statistics daily Around 2 pm on that website
(The full range of coronavirus is available here.)
A new strain of coronavirus causes a disease called COVID-19. Symptoms include coughing, fever, and shortness of breath. A complete list of symptoms Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website..
In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. The most at risk are the elderly, those with heart and lung disease, and those at high risk of infection.
In most cases, the virus is mild and appears like a common cold or flu.
If you suspect you are ill, call a hospital or clinic before getting a diagnosis. Doing so gives staff time to take appropriate precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Those who need emergency medical services should continue to use 911.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]