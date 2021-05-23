Health Authority – NBC Chicago





Wisconsin may not reach herd immunity with COVID-19 until fall if vaccination rates continue to decline, state health officials say. Health Services Deputy Secretary of Health Services Julie Willems van Dijk said earlier this spring that 70% of Wisconsin’s population would need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, a benchmark by July. Will be. He said he could reach it. However, vaccination rates have dropped dramatically since then. The Ministry of Health told The Associated Press in an interview this week that the number of shots given in January, February and early March is increasing by 1% to 2% daily. She said the sector is currently seeing a 1% increase each week. At this rate, she said, the state would probably fall before reaching the 70% level. As of Thursday, 40% of the state’s eligible population had been fully vaccinated. “If you keep 1 percentage point a week at that pace, you’ll probably reach 70, 80 percent by July, like September and October,” she said. Was told. “It will take more time.” Van Dyck advises that vaccinated people can remove their masks in almost any outdoor and indoor setting. I admitted that I might come to think. Take a shot or wear a mask. She said they put themselves and other unvaccinated people at risk of getting sick. “This isn’t over,” Van Dyck said. “If you’re walking around without a mask or vaccination, you risk interacting with yourself and others … If you need an armor suit against (COVID-19), I’m vaccinated to do that. We really know, “” The Deputy Secretary added that he was surprised at how impatient the public was with the changes to the COVID-19 protocol. She says the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 wasn’t seen until 2019, and researchers and scientists are learning about it on the fly. “What I underestimated was how enthusiastic the public is about new science,” she said. “People want answers. They want black and white answers, they want them now, they want them to be consistent, and we want them. I know that almost all of them are impossible with a new virus pandemic because there aren’t any. We are learning as we go. Often people like me .. .. flip flops or Message Inconsistency This is because the message from a few weeks ago no longer applies based on what we know.

