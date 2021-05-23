NJ report shows “moderate” COVID activity in at least 8 counties





New Jersey – According to a new report, New Jersey has made significant progress in the past month, so there is a “moderate” risk of coronavirus infection in at least eight New Jersey counties.

South Jersey, Central Jersey, and Jersey Shore counties have made significant strides in the coronavirus metrics released this week by the State Department of Health. (See details below). According to the weekly DOH COVID-19 Activity Level Report, activity across New Jersey has remained “moderate” since it declined from “high” in mid-April.

Governor Phil Murphy is expected to address state progress and possibly make changes to state mask rules at a press conference at 1:00 pm on Monday. read more: COVID Mask Rule Changes Coming in New Jersey: Report The COVID-19 Activity Level Report divides New Jersey into regions and assesses the incidence of new cases, COVID-19-like illnesses, and positive rates.

Murphy said the new report provides regional indicators of health and safety risks that “further guided decision-making” in resuming New Jersey. Indeed, this report probably played a role in Murphy’s decision to announce a major resumption last week. read more: Big NJ Renewal Day: What you can (and cannot) do now in COVID

The report has positive news, but it’s also calm. All counties in New Jersey have moderate levels of new daily case rates. “New Jersey has come a long way in the fight against this virus, but we haven’t left the forest yet,” Murphy said.

But Murphy also said that state-wide activity is considered “moderate,” so schools can be safely reopened for direct instruction next fall. read more: NJ lifts COVID Travel Advisory and orders face-to-face school next year Health Commissioner Judith Persicily said the report recognizes the essence of having timely and accurate data. “It’s essential to have accurate data to inform us of our response,” she said. The contents of the report are as follows. At least eight counties are at “moderate” risk of coronavirus infection The report divides New Jersey into six regions: northwest, northeast, central west, central east, southwest and southeast. It then examines each region and assigns a “current activity level” to each based on case rate, illness such as COVID, and positive rate. Below is a breakdown of the counties included in each public health area. Northwest: Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Warren. Northeast: Bergen, Essex, Hudson; Midwest: Hunterdon, Mercer, Somerset; Central East: Middle Sex, Monmouth, Ocean, Union; Southwest: Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Salem; Southeast: Atlantic, Cape May, Cumber land. Based on the findings, the current “moderate” South Jersey, Central Jersey, and Jersey Shore counties are listed below. Burlington

Camden

Gloucester

Mercer

Middlesex

Monmouth

Ocean

Salem These counties are currently “low” (some are down from “medium”). Atlantic ocean

Cape May

Cumberland Here is the map: data The state uses a variety of data to determine the level of activity. here you are: The case rate (per 100,000 people) is calculated as a percentage of the population. Specifically, it is a new daily COVID case for every 100,000 people. Case rates are monitored as a 7-day average.

COVID-like illness (CLI) is defined as fever and cough or dyspnea (shortness of breath, dyspnea, etc.) or the presence of a coronavirus diagnostic code. The CLI is monitored as a weekly average of 7 days.

The positive rate is the percentage of total positive tests out of all COVID-19 tests performed. Positive rates are monitored as a 7-day average.

The COVID-19 Activity Level Index (CALI) score is calculated as follows: In each region, each metric is assigned a value based on the range of activity it is classified into. The values ​​are then averaged together and this rounded average indicates the CALI score. State-wide activity levels are calculated by averaging the CALI scores of the six regions. The data for each region, including activity level, is as follows: State COVID activity timeline DOH states that New Jersey’s state-wide activity is “moderate.” It was “high” from late April to May 2020, and “very high” from late March to early April last year. The Moderate label was first assigned before the state publicly identified the case: February 15, 2020. The timeline is as follows:

