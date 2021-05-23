Health
The CDC is investigating “mild” reports of potential heart problems after COVID-19 vaccination
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a small number of young adults and adolescents who may have experienced heart problems after: COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Vaccine, although authorities emphasized it was unclear vaccine I am responsible.
Although reports of myocarditis were “relatively low” and “most likely mild,” the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technology Working Group felt that potential issues should be communicated to healthcare providers.
The CDC pointed out that the mRNA vaccine produced by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech is potentially causing problems.
CDC expects children to have COVID-19 vaccine data by the fall, says WALENSKY
Reports of myocarditis are predominantly found in adolescents and young adults, are more common in men than women, usually occur after the second dose, and appear about 4 days after vaccination.
COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technology Working Group discussed this issue In a meeting On May 17th, the news first New York Times Saturday.
Earlier this month, the FDA approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in children up to the age of 12 after a successful injection of more than 2,000 US adolescent volunteers.
Moderna is also seeking approval for a vaccine for adolescents, who states that the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective between the ages of 12 and 17.
According to a study published last year in a medical journal, there are about 1.5 million cases of myocarditis each year, or 10 to 20 cases per 100,000 people. Stat Pearls..
New COVID-19 case plunge to lowest level since JuneR
Viral infections are the most common cause of the disease, but exposure to bacteria, cancer, and environmental toxins can also cause myocarditis.
The Pentagon said last month it was investigating 14 possible cases of myocarditis in people vaccinated with the military.
Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said no association was found between the vaccine and heart inflammation or myocarditis.
“We have never seen the signal and deliberately searched for it at the doses we gave over 200 million doses.” Dr. Warrensky said At the White House briefing on April 27th.
Click here to get the Fox News app
Over 162 million Americans have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once.about 4.6 million According to the CDC, Americans between the ages of 12 and 18 receive a single dose.
The CDC said the incidence of myocarditis in young adults after COVID-19 vaccination was “not different from the expected baseline incidence.”
Although some doctors and health professionals claim that COVID-19 can cause myocarditis and other heart damage, This link is still under investigation..
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]