With a trendy diet The epidemic of exercise that promises weight loss and better health comes and goes. However, it has been a habit for many years to limit diets to specific times of the day or week rather than intermittent fasting or reducing calories. What gives it such a staying power? And is it worth a try? Let’s take a closer look at some of the advantages and disadvantages of intermittent fasting.

Other Top Articles on Intermittent Fasting

Benefits and risks of intermittent fasting Frequently Asked Questions Is there an adjustment period when starting an intermittent fast? It is definitely normal to go through the adjustment period. Headaches and hunger may occur, but usually resolve after a few days. One way to help soften them? water! Remember to drink just because you don’t eat that often. Stock up on fiber: Focusing on eating nutritious, healthy, and fiber-rich foods during meal times reduces satiety during fasting. How do you handle being around food when you are fasting? We’re not going to lie: it can be difficult to be around the people who are eating when you are fasting. But that doesn’t mean it has to be torture. If you have a breakfast party, choose sugar-free / milk-free tea or coffee. These are allowed during fasting. Another option: Replace food-related events (such as brunch dates) with activities such as park walks. Do you fast coffee? No, coffee doesn’t fast when you drink it without milk or sugar. (The “extra” of calorie coffee. Black coffee itself has 2 calories per cup.) If you want a taste without calories, herbal tea is also an option. Can children practice intermittent fasting? No, children should not practice intermittent fasting. Experts warn children of fasting because it is important to learn to listen to their hunger cues while they are growing up. If you’re worried about your child’s weight, talk to your pediatrician to find other options for improving habits and increasing physical activity.

What is an intermittent fasting?

From Hollywood celebrities to Instagram influencers, anyone talking about intermittent fasting may feel that you’re the only one who isn’t fasting. But what exactly is that?

Intermittent fasting is a method of eating that alternates between meal periods. It does not specify which foods to eat or give up, but when to eat and when to rest your body’s digestive system. This way of eating is not really new. Our prehistoric ancestors did it naturally when hunting and collecting food. IF has also long been part of religious traditions and medicine. The ancient Greeks and Romans believed that it could heal body time on their own, and today Survey suggests Intermittent fasting is more popular than gluten-free regimens and traditional calorie restriction weight loss plans.

There is Several different types of intermittent fasting, But these are the three most popular types:

Time limit or 16: 8

The plan should structure the day around an 8-hour meal time frame and a 16-hour fast. This means, for example, that you stop eating at 7 pm and resume at 11 am the next day. You can also start with a 12 or 14 hour fast and stretch while adjusting.

Change-calories or 5: 2

This plan requires a regular meal (breakfast, lunch, supper, or two meals and several meals) in a row for five days a week, followed by a two-day fast. On fasting days, women can eat up to 500 calories (600 calories for men).

Intermittent fasting (ADF)

It alternates between a day of normal calorie intake followed by days when the calories are limited to less than 500 calories for women and less than 600 calories for men. Keep in mind that all fasting plans include water, sugar-free / milk-free tea, and coffee during the fasting hours.

Get the basics (and more) about intermittent fasting

Benefits of intermittent fasting

Given the topic of the health benefits of intermittent fasting, it’s no wonder everyone wants to know what it can do for them. Experts say there is no one-size-fits-all guarantee of how dietary and lifestyle changes affect you and your neighbors, but in general, these are intermittent fasts that you may experience. Here are some of the benefits of:

Easier weight loss

One of the main attractions of a trendy diet plan is the promise to lose weight, and intermittent fasting is no exception. However, unlike traditional diets, there are no foods or strict calorie counts prohibited by IF. Instead, intermittent fasting helps you simply lose weight by reducing the amount of time you consume food and allowing a significant rest period (or “fasting”) in the meantime.

When you eat all day, your body has a continuous stream of new glucose in the blood that it can use for energy (and any surplus is stored for later use). Even if you stop eating for long periods of time (during fasting), your body still needs energy, so you finally get the chance to burn those stored carbs, and when they’re exhausted, you’ll get rid of the stored fat. It will burn. Result: Increased fat loss.

Long life and healthy aging

That is a matter of course. With aging, cell turnover slows down. It takes time for the wound to heal, and unwanted cellular proteins can accumulate. It can play a role in neurodegenerative diseases such as: Alzheimer’s disease And Parkinson’s disease.

However, studies have shown that fasting initiates a biological process called autophagy, or the breakdown and purging of damaged cells and cellular material in the body. The length of fasting required to induce autophagy varies from person to person due to differences in metabolism and lifestyle. For some people, autophagy can start a fast in about eight hours. For others, it can take up to 16 or 18 hours. In any case, the results that may include better muscle performance, increased energy, and healthier skin and hair have made many believe in intermittent fasting.

More efficient metabolism

Each time you eat, the hormone insulin is released from the pancreas, the organ that produces digestive enzymes and hormones. It matches the sugar in the food you just ate and helps deliver glucose to your cells for fuel. However, eating more than 12 hours a day (ie, from breakfast at 7 am to dinner at 7 pm or later) can cause the body to maintain high levels of insulin in the bloodstream, leading to insulin resistance. There is sex. And when your body stops responding to insulin, your blood sugar levels rise and you don’t want it. Increase the risk of developing diabetes..But fasting helps Improves insulin sensitivity By reducing the amount of insulin that circulates in the blood, it helps your metabolism work more effectively.

Improvement of arousal

Ask around and you’ll hear people practicing intermittent fasting praise how much they do in the morning. This may be because some studies have found a correlation between fasting and improved cognitive function, learning, memory, and alertness. How it works: Fasting stimulates the production of proteins in nerve cells called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF). This increases the resistance of neurons in the brain to degeneration and dysfunction. (Translation: Fasting protects healthy brain cells by reducing oxidative stress and increasing resistance to stress.)

Risk of intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting can help you feel better and improve your health, but the approach is a bit extreme, depending on which version of your plan you are following. Most people learn to tolerate it and eventually even thrive on it, but it’s not for everyone. There are several ways in which intermittent fasting can be a disadvantage.

Eating disorders

Limiting when you can eat, rather than just eating on an empty stomach, can create a nasty relationship with food, especially if you are suffering from an eating disorder. If you have struggled with dietary restrictions in the past, it may be best to skip intermittent fasting and focus on listening to body cues about hunger and satiety. As with most dietary changes, it’s always good to talk to your healthcare professional first to get a green light.

Craving for food and overeating

Some people can handle time-controlled meals, alternating between enjoying and restricting their meals without any problems. Their bodies are accustomed to filling between compressed meal windows and may actually experience a decrease in hunger. But for others, the locks open the moment you take the first bite in the window (especially if it’s later in the day), and they’re having a hard time managing their caloric intake. I will. If you overeat or glance at your meal, IF may not be optimal.

Assignment schedule

The truth is that work commitment and real life do not always cooperate with intermittent fasting-and it can be difficult to maintain. If you have a family, preparing meals for others during the fast can be torture. In addition, it is not always possible to say no to breakfast and dinner meetings outside the voluntary meal time frame. Traveling for business or vacation can also upset your meal plan by disturbing your natural circadian rhythm, engrossing you at unexpected times.

Slow metabolism

Does fasting actually slow down your metabolism? Studies show If the limits are too long or you don’t burn enough calories, your body will actually protect your energy storage. result? Not enough fuel is added to the internal furnace, which makes you feel more hungry, burns less calories, and becomes insensitive.

Digestive problems

Some faster people report digestive challenges such as: constipation From consuming less food. Dehydration is another risk because when insulin levels in the body drop, the kidneys can release excess water. In addition, it’s easy to forget to rehydrate while avoiding food.

What is the conclusion? Intermittent fasting can be an effective tool for improving your health and losing weight. However, it is essential to consider all the strengths and weaknesses of an intermittent fast before starting an intermittent fast. If you’re not sure if it suits you or where to start, chat with your health care provider about which diet plan is best for you and the warning signs you should be aware of when starting.