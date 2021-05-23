The UK Health Organization states that the Pfizer vaccine is effective against mutants found in India





The British health agency said on Saturday that the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine could be effective against more contagious variants of the first detected infection in India. Public Health England Announced B.1.617.2 With the results of a survey conducted from April 5th to May 16th in more than 1,000 individuals known to be infected with the variant. Researchers in this study found that Pfizer-BioNTech Shot was 88% effective in preventing symptomatological cases of COVID-19 due to variants found in India. Two weeks after the second dose. By comparison, the same shot B.117 strain, which is currently considered the predominant variant in the UK The news comes in concern about this particular variant that has spread in the UK The UK recorded more than 3,000 variants as of Saturday. This variant is believed to be behind the massive outbreak of infections in India’s population of over one billion. In response to the findings, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock told the broadcaster:Found in India) ” Reuters.. In a statement released with a press release outlining the findings, Hancock said:We can be confident that more than 20 million people (more than one in three) now have significant protection against this new variant. That number is increasing by hundreds of thousands each day as more and more people receive their important second dose. “ “This new evidence is groundbreaking and demonstrates how valuable our COVID-19 vaccination program is in protecting our loved ones,” he added. Meanwhile, Mary Ramsey, Head of Vaccination for Public Health England, said in a statement: A new variant. “ A study of Pfizer-BioNTech Shot, one of several vaccines approved for use in the United Kingdom, provides additional evidence of its efficacy against several variants of COVID-19. Two other studies Published earlier this month, this shot shows that it is highly effective in preventing both mild and severe infections. The first B.117 variant identified in the United Kingdom and the first recorded B.1.351 strain in South Africa.

..





