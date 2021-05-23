Diabetes Solution Kit Review (Barton Publishing) Is It Legit

The Diabetes Solution Kit is an online program that claims to reverse your diabetes naturally.

By following the treatment program in the Diabetes Solution Kit, you can purportedly solve your type 2 diabetes within months or even weeks. The kit recommends eating specific foods, timing your meals, and taking specific supplements to reverse your diabetes quickly.

Find out if the Diabetes Solution Kit is a scam or a legitimate health guide today in our review.

What is the Diabetes Solution Kit?

The Diabetes Solution Kit is a diabetes protocol sold exclusively online through DiabetesReversed.com. The kit claims to reverse type 2 diabetes using natural solutions, helping you avoid symptoms of diabetes and end your reliance on diabetes medication, among other benefits.

According to the official Diabetes Solution Kit website, customers have reduced their diabetes drug dosages after following the Diabetes Solution Kit, which means their body manages blood sugar more naturally.

One user claims he lost 8lbs in 12 days by following the protocol in the Diabetes Solution Kit, reducing his medication from 45 units to 35 units of glargine per day. That man’s blood sugars are between 74 and 90, and they previously sat between 104 and 130.

Another user claims he is off his meds completely after following the lessons in the Diabetes Solution Kit. Instead of taking the medication prescribed by his doctor, he now takes the supplements recommended in the Diabetes Solution Kit while also following a low-carb diet. That man claims his blood sugar “is lower than it has been in years,” and he no longer experiences any side effects from drugs.

Ultimately, the Diabetes Solution Kit is advertised as a way for type 2 diabetes to solve and reverse their type 2 diabetes. By following the lessons in the kit, you can purportedly discover natural treatments for diabetes that use supplements, dietary changes, and whole foods – not drugs – to lower blood sugar.

How Does the Diabetes Solution Kit Work?

The Diabetes Solution Kit consists of a series of eBooks in PDF format. You buy the kit for $20 online today, then receive instant access to all PDFs.

The kit includes diet guides, supplement guides, recipe books, and more.

The primary goal of the Diabetes Solution Kit is to get users to follow a low-carb diet and lose weight. Studies show that you can reverse diabetes by maintaining a low-calorie diet and losing weight. One study found that people who followed an extremely low-calorie diet for several months experienced a significant and sustained reduction in diabetes symptoms. In the Diabetes Solution Kit, you can discover similar strategies for losing weight.

Here are some of the things included in the Diabetes Solution Kit:

A 3-phase plan to change the course of your diabetes and your life, including a comprehensive treatment program for understanding and reversing your type 2 diabetes

Natural remedies for diabetes, including herbal supplements that lower blood sugar, repair damaged nerve cells, fight insulin resistance, and more

Healthy alternatives to the diabetes medications prescribed by your doctor, including the benefits of chromium, pycnogenol, alpha-lipoic acid, vitamin D, magnesium, cinnamon, benfotiamine, and other popular diabetes supplements

A low-blood sugar cookbook, including recipes that are ideal for keeping blood sugar low every day

A carb-counting guide and meal planner, helping you maintain a low-calorie, low-carb diet and reverse diabetes

Shopping lists, meal guides, and nutritional advice on what to buy at the grocery store to start reversing your type 2 diabetes

An exercise planner to help you lose weight

Overall, the Diabetes Solution Kit aims to equip you with all of the information you need to make real, sustainable changes in your life. It includes meal guides, recipe planning strategies, exercise guides, supplements recommendations, and other science-backed advice for reversing diabetes.

What to Expect After Following the Diabetes Solution Kit

According to the official DiabetesReversed.com website, you can reverse your type 2 diabetes, stop taking your diabetes medication, and lose weight by following the lessons in the Diabetes Solution Kit.

Customers report experiencing all of the following benefits from the Diabetes Solution Kit, according to the official website:

One man claims he lost 19 pounds after following the lessons in the Diabetes Solution Kit. That man also claims his blood sugar numbers are normal again after years of being elevated. He also claims to have less numbness from diabetes in his left foot and is hoping to drop at least one diabetes medication shortly.

Another man claims he stopped taking the type 2 diabetes medication prescribed by his doctor after following the treatment program in the Diabetes Solution Kit. That man claims his blood sugar is lower than it has been in years and that the side effects of drugs are disappearing.

One man claims he lost 8lbs in 12 days after starting the Diabetes Solution Kit program. That man is still taking his insulin, but he has reduced his glargine from 45 units to 35 per day. Despite lowering his glargine, that man’s blood sugar has dropped to 74-90 (which was previously 104-130).

One woman claims she was shocked and devastated to receive her type 2 diabetes diagnosis. However, she bought the Diabetes Solution Kit to prepare herself for the journey. That woman showed the kit to her doctor, who was impressed by the advice. Ultimately, that woman claims she lost 18 pounds while keeping her blood sugar in a normal range after following the Diabetes Solution Kit program.

Overall, some customers claim to stop taking their diabetes medication entirely after following the Diabetes Solution Kit program, while others reduce their dose or continue taking their medication.

What Are the 3 Diabetes Death Drinks to Avoid Like the Plague?

As part of a 2021 promotion, Barton Publishing has launched a new sales page and video for Diabetes Solution Kit. That video features Joe Barton, CEO of Barton Publishing, who discusses three dangerous drinks that can cause diabetes. Joe recommends avoiding these drinks.

The three drinks include diet soda, which can purportedly cause diabetes by tricking your body into releasing insulin.

Joe Barton claims diet soda tricks your pancreas into thinking it’s getting sugar, releasing insulin into your bloodstream.

However, there’s no sugar for the insulin to attach to, giving you excess insulin in your bloodstream. Your body starts craving real sugar until it’s satisfying. Joe Barton recommends people with diabetes stop drinking diet soda. Regular diet soda consumption can lead to insulin resistance, also known as type 2 diabetes.

Other bad drinks for people with diabetes include sports drinks, iced coffees, sweet tea, and certain types of fruit juices.

To discover the other two drinks people with diabetes should stop taking, you need to watch the entire video on DiabetesReversed.com.

Scientific Evidence for the Diabetes Solution Kit: Can You Really Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?

You cannot cure type 2 diabetes, and there’s no known cure for the condition. However, many people with diabetes successfully manage their condition with or without medication. Studies show that losing weight, eating a healthier diet, and taking certain supplements could help manage type 2 diabetes symptoms.

Researchers have started to use terms like “reverse diabetes” to refer to diabetes treatment protocols in recent years. Although type 2 diabetics will always be considered diabetic, they can implement natural health and wellness strategies to help their body manage the condition, reduce the reliance on medication (with doctor approval), and lose weight, among other benefits.

In this 2019 study published in Nutrients, researchers analyzed the effectiveness of protocols that claim to reverse type 2 diabetes. Researchers found 99 studies testing diabetes reversal strategies. Most of those studies recommended using low-calorie diets or carbohydrate restriction to reverse type 2 diabetes, similar to the protocol used in the Diabetes Solution Kit.

Based on those 99 studies, researchers concluded that “T2D [type 2 diabetes] reversal is achievable using bariatric surgery, low-calorie diets (LCD), or carbohydrate restriction (LC).” By eating fewer calories per day and dropping many carbs from your diet, you can kickstart your body’s insulin production and restore it to a normal range.

In 2020, researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar gathered a group of patients with type 2 diabetes, then asked them to lose weight over a one-year period. Researchers told participants to follow a low-calorie diet and get regular exercise. After one year of following this program, participants lost an average of 26 pounds of weight, while a placebo group only lost 9 pounds.

Additionally, 61% of patients “no longer had diabetes after the one-year trial,” compared to just 12% in the standard care group. Based on the results of that study, the lead doctor concluded that it’s “a real game-changer for the management of type 2 diabetes.”

In the Diabetes Solution Kit, you can discover a similar strategy for weight loss. The kit recommends a low-carb, low-calorie diet for weight loss. It also advocates healthy eating and exercise. By following these strategies over a long-term period, you can lose weight, which may reverse type 2 diabetes in some patients.

What’s Included with the Diabetes Solution Kit?

The Diabetes Solution Kit aims to give you all of the information you need to make healthy choices in your life, including recipe planning information, meal guides, exercise tips, and more.

By following the Diabetes Solution Kit lessons, you can purportedly lose weight, end your reliance on diabetes medication, and keep blood sugar within a normal range. Losing weight and eating a healthier diet can significantly impact diabetes symptoms, and Diabetes Solution Kit aims to help.

The Diabetes Solution Kit includes all of the following:

Diabetes Reversal Resource Guide: This guide includes a three-phase plan to changing the course of your diabetes – and your life. Reversing diabetes is possible, and this guide lays out the groundwork for reversing your own diabetes. This is the core of the Diabetes Solution Kit’s program, and it tells you how a low-carb, low-calorie diet paired with exercise can help you lose weight and reverse diabetes.

Natural Remedies for Diabetes: Some people support blood sugar using natural supplements. In this guide, readers discover herbal supplements they can use to “lower blood sugar, repair damaged nerve cells, fight insulin resistance, and more,” according to the author. The eBook claims the right supplements can be “the healthiest alternatives to medications and prescriptions.” Some of the most research-backed supplements for people with diabetes include chromium, pycnogenol, alpha-lipoic acid (ALA), vitamin D, magnesium, cinnamon, and benfotiamine, among others. This eBook discusses all of these supplements and more, including how to take the supplements to support your body’s defense against diabetes.

The Low Blood Sugar Cookbook: Eating different foods can help you keep blood sugar low. Many diabetes struggles to fight healthy, blood sugar-friendly foods to eat. In this eBook, readers discover recipes perfect for a blood sugar-friendly diet. The dishes are low in carbs and calories. You can eat healthy every day – and enjoy it.

The Carb Counting Cheat Sheet: This 2-page cheat sheet explains the exact portion size for allowable carbs, including the specific amount of milk, bread, fruits, vegetables, and nuts to eat to stay on track. Counting carbs isn’t fun, but this cheat sheet aims to make it as easy as possible.

Personal Meal & Exercise Planner: Plan your personal meals and exercise habits with this guide. Exercising is crucial for losing weight, and losing weight is important for reversing diabetes. This guide helps you create a personalized plan of action, allowing you to benefit from everything you’ve learned in the kit.

The Diabetes Solution Kit Grocery List: Your journey to diabetes reversal starts at the supermarket. This grocery list highlights the best foods to buy – and not to buy – at your local grocery store. You can discover new healthy and delicious foods to use in the Diabetes Solution Kit’s recommended recipes.

Overall, the Diabetes Solution Kit is advertised as an all-in-one package to start reversing your diabetes naturally – starting today.

Diabetes Solution Kit Pricing

The Diabetes Solution Kit is priced at $19.97.

You buy the kit online and receive instant access to all of the PDFs listed above. After the payment is processed, you receive download links for all of the eBooks listed above. It’s a one-time fee, and there are no subscription costs or hidden fees bundled with your purchase.

Diabetes Solution Kit Refund Policy

A 60-day moneyback guarantee backs the Diabetes Solution Kit. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked.

If you’re unhappy with the Diabetes Solution Kit, or if you did not experience any changes after following the protocol, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

Note, other parts of the website mention a 365-day moneyback guarantee, so you may be able to request a refund on the Diabetes Solution Kit within one year of your purchase.

About Barton Publishing

The Diabetes Solution Kit was created by Barton Publishing, a health and wellness publishing company founded in 2004 by Joe Barton.

Today, Barton Publishing continues to publish natural health guides online. The company has sold over 1 million books, including bestselling guides like the Diabetes Solution Kit, Brain Health Kit, and Blood Pressure Solution Kit, among others. Barton Publishing is also known for flagship newsletters like Home Cures That Work.

Joe Barton, the CEO of Barton Publishing, was motivated to create a natural health publishing company after witnessing his family struggle with the side effects of medication. Joe’s father used an “apple remedy” to save his life, and Joe has been committed to natural health remedies ever since.

You can contact Barton Publishing via the following:

Email: [email protected]

Email Form: https://bartonpublishing.com/contact/

Phone (Toll-Free in the United States & Canada): 888-356-1146

Phone (International): +1 617-603-0085

Mailing Address: PO Box 50, Brandon, SD 57005, USA

Final Word

The Diabetes Solution Kit is a package of eBooks explaining how to reverse and manage type 2 diabetes. The kit explains how to exercise, eat right, and lose weight to reverse type 2 diabetes.

It’s possible to reverse type 2 diabetes and reduce your reliance on diabetes medication (with your doctor’s approval). Studies show that following a low-calorie diet, losing weight, and eating right can significantly lower blood sugar in many people. In the Diabetes Solution Kit, you can learn about these strategies and more for managing your type 2 diabetes.

To learn more about the Diabetes Solution Kit and how it works, visit online today at DiabetesReversed.com.

More Like This: Blood Sugar Support Plus Review: Risky Side Effects or Safe?

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team and please know we only recommend high quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



