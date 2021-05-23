COVID Vaccines Could Carry Avalanche of Neurological Illness

On this interview, return visitor Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., a senior analysis scientist at MIT for over 5 many years, discusses the COVID-19 vaccines. Since 2008, her main focus has been glyphosate and sulfur, however within the final yr, she took a deep-dive into the science of those novel injections and just lately revealed a wonderful paper1 on this matter.

“To have developed this extremely new expertise so rapidly, and to skip so many steps within the strategy of evaluating [its safety], it is an insanely reckless factor that they’ve accomplished,” she says. “My intuition was that that is dangerous, and I wanted to know [the truth].

So, I actually dug into the analysis literature by the individuals who’ve developed these vaccines, after which extra in depth analysis literature round these matters. And I do not see how these vaccines can probably be doing something good. Once you weigh the great in opposition to the dangerous, I am unable to see how they might probably be profitable, from what I’ve seen.”

Important Demise Toll Will Rise in Months and Years to Come

5 months into the vaccination marketing campaign, statistics inform a daunting story. Seneff cites analysis2 displaying deaths are 14.6 instances extra frequent throughout the first 14 days after the primary COVID injection amongst folks over the age of 60, in comparison with those that aren’t vaccinated. That’s extraordinary. You may learn the full paper right here.

Different knowledge,3,4 reviewed within the video above, present that after COVID-19 vaccines had been applied, total dying charges have elevated, excluding just a few areas. Apparently, Seneff believes she could have found why. It seems nations through which COVID-19 vaccines haven’t raised mortality charges are additionally not utilizing glyphosate.

“I instantly suspected glyphosate once I began to see COVID-19,” Seneff says. “I’ve written a ebook on glyphosate referred to as ‘Poisonous Legacy,’ and I’ve a whole chapter in that ebook on the immune system. Glyphosate, I imagine, is a practice wreck for the innate immune system, and when your immune system is weak, your physique has to overreact to the virus. It could actually’t kill the virus.

So, it finally ends up [causing] collateral injury and wrecking your tissues. You get into this cytokine storm type of scenario the place you destroy your lungs and you’ll’t cope. It is not likely the virus. It is the immune response to the virus that is killing you, and that is as a result of your immune system is simply too weak. In case you have a robust innate immune system, I imagine you would not even get signs from COVID-19.

Once you take a look at the statistics on which nations are hit laborious and simply cannot get forward of this virus, they’re clearly the nations that use quite a lot of glyphosate and creating biofuels based mostly on glyphosate-exposed crops. So, I believe that is a important piece of the puzzle as nicely. Glyphosate is within the environment … [and] individuals are respiratory it. So now you are getting a direct assault on the lungs immune system, which makes you very inclined to COVID.”

Finally, Seneff believes, as I do, that the COVID-19 “vaccines” will find yourself killing way more folks than the illness itself, and can in reality make the illness worse. Seneff cites a disturbing case historical past of a most cancers affected person within the U.Ok. who was handled for extreme COVID-19 for 101 days.

The antibody cocktails they gave him didn’t work, and after his dying, they concluded that the predominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in his physique had a dozen completely different mutations within the spike protein. In some way, his physique found out easy methods to evade the antibodies, which is a important piece of the puzzle.

“I believe the vaccines are doing the identical factor,” Seneff says, including that, among the many immune compromised, solely 17% of vaccinated people truly produce antibodies.5 Surprisingly, these folks may very well have drawn the quick finish of the stick. The antibodies could not work as a result of their immune perform is low, thereby permitting the virus to construct resistance and mutate.

“I believe you may have quite a lot of immune compromised folks in a rustic the place glyphosate is destroying folks’s immune system, and that offers super alternative for the virus to mutate. The vaccine goes to speed up that course of as a result of we’re vaccinating immune compromised folks left and proper.”

COVID-19 Vaccines Are a Public Well being Catastrophe

The standard unprecedented vaccine takes 12 years to develop, and of all of the unprecedented vaccines in improvement, solely 2% are projected to ever make it by means of phases 2 and three of medical testing.

The COVID-19 vaccine was developed with Operation Warp Pace in lower than one yr, which makes it nearly unimaginable for this vaccine to be adequately examined for security and efficacy.

Lots of of tens of millions of individuals are now being vaccinated all over the world, based mostly on nothing greater than preliminary efficacy knowledge. Disturbingly, whereas sudden dying is one obvious aspect impact, the overwhelming majority of unwanted side effects gained’t be recognized till a decade or extra from now.

Seneff predicts that within the subsequent 10 to 15 years, we’ll see a sudden spike in prion illnesses, autoimmune illnesses, neurodegenerative illnesses at youthful ages, and blood issues reminiscent of blood clots, hemorrhaging, stroke and coronary heart failure.

“It’s a nightmare,” she says. “And I can see the way it can occur. Principally, the vaccine is so unbelievably unnatural, and it has a single-minded objective, which is to get your physique to supply antibodies to the spike protein. The RNA has been manipulated. It isn’t pure RNA as a result of it has methyl-pseudouridine on it … And the objective is to maintain it alive.

Usually, in the event you get injected with RNA, you may have enzymes in your system, in your tissues, that can instantly break it down. Your physique is aware of it should do away with the RNA. What you do with the vaccine is you make certain [your body] cannot get at it …

Then there’s the lipid [that the RNA is encased in]. The lipids are very irregular, very bizarre … They don’t seem to be pure however they’ve some ldl cholesterol in there, most likely to assist it appear like a pure LDL particle so that your cells will take it up. It isn’t being taken up by the ACE2 receptor.

It isn’t being taken up the identical approach that the virus is being taken up. It is a completely completely different mechanism that brings it into all of the cells. You have gone previous all of the mucosal membranes. Normally, a virus goes to return into the lungs or any type of cavity the place there is a mucosal system that is going to hit the virus first.

The virus [will trigger] your pure mucosal system to answer it and clear it in the event you’re a wholesome particular person, and that is the top of it. [With the vaccine], we by no means get an opportunity to try this. You are simply getting it shot proper into your muscle, previous all of the obstacles and the muscle goes loopy … sending out every kind of alarms.”

Understanding Your Immune System

As your cells begin producing the viral spike proteins, your immune cells rally to mop up the proteins and dump them into your lymphatic system. That is why many report swollen lymph nodes below the arms. That is additionally an indication of breast most cancers. The antibody response is a component of your humoral immunity. You even have mobile immunity, which is a part of your innate immune system.

Your innate immune system may be very highly effective. And, in the event you’re wholesome, it might probably clear viruses with out ever producing a single antibody. Antibodies are literally a second-tier impact when your innate immune system fails. The issue is your innate immune system is certainly going to fail in the event you get a COVID-19 shot, as a result of it’s bypassing the entire areas the place your innate immune system would be dropped at bear.

Your physique will primarily imagine that the innate immune system has failed, which suggests it should convey within the backup cavalry. In essence, your physique is now over-reacting to one thing that isn’t true. You’re not truly contaminated with a virus and your innate immune system has not failed, however your physique is compelled to reply as if each are true.

How COVID-19 Vaccine Circumvents Wholesome Immune Responses

However there’s extra. As defined by Seneff, the artificial RNA within the mRNA vaccines comprises a nucleotide referred to as methyl-pseudouridine, which your physique can’t break down, and the RNA is programmed to set off most protein manufacturing. So, we’re fully untested manipulation of RNA.

It is extremely vital to acknowledge that this can be a genetically engineered mRNA for the spike protein. It’s in no approach form or kind the identical that SARS-CoV-2 produces. It’s been considerably altered to keep away from being metabolized by your physique. Moreover, the spike protein your physique produces in response to the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA locks into your ACE2 receptor.

It is because the genetically engineered NEW spike protein has further prolines inserted that forestall the receptors from correctly closing, which then trigger you to downregulate ACE2. That’s partially how you find yourself with issues reminiscent of pulmonary hypertension, ventricular coronary heart failure and stroke.6,7

As famous in a 2020 paper,8 there’s a “pivotal hyperlink” between ACE2 deficiency and SARS-CoV-2 an infection. Folks with ACE2 deficiency are usually extra vulnerable to extreme COVID-19. The spike protein suppresses ACE2,9 making the deficiency even worse. Because it seems, the vaccines primarily do the identical factor.

How Lengthy Would possibly Results Final?

As talked about, RNA is very perishable, so to get it previous the enzymes that may usually break down free mRNA, it’s encased in a lipid nanoparticle mixed with polyethylene glycol or PEG. The PEG helps defend the RNA from breaking down. The RNA can simply enter the cell by way of pure endocytosis pathways, benefiting from the nanoparticle design made to appear like an LDL particle.

They strategically selected a cationic lipid, which means it’s positively charged. “Normally you may have phospholipids in your membranes which can be negatively charged,” Seneff explains. The issue with cationic lipids is that they disturb the plasma membrane and trigger an immune response.

Nevertheless, that might also be a key purpose for why they had been used. Usually, standard vaccines comprise an aluminum adjuvant to provoke an immune response. Aluminum was not applicable for the COVID-19 vaccines, however the cationic lipids serve a comparable perform spectacularly nicely.

Being extraordinarily poisonous to the cell membranes, the positively charged lipids set off immune cells to hurry in to assist the cells and mop up the spike protein now being produced, whereas additionally being the car that permits the RNA to slide into the cells. As soon as contained in the cell, the mRNA delivers the directions to supply huge quantities of spike proteins.

The actually worrisome factor is there’s potential for it to turn out to be a part of the DNA after which it is going to final endlessly. Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D.

Importantly, there’s no telling how lengthy these directions will persist. Producers are guessing the artificial RNA could survive within the human physique for about six months, however we actually don’t know if that’s true or not.

Once more, the alterations they’ve accomplished to the artificial RNA are supposed to forestall it from breaking down. It might be years and even many years that these spike proteins are being produced, and also you will discover out shortly why this can be a actually dangerous situation.

“The actually worrisome factor, which I discuss within the paper, is there’s potential for it to turn out to be built-in into your DNA,” Seneff says. “If that occurs, it is going to final your total lifetime, and chances are you’ll move this new genetic code on to your offspring.”

Tracing Spike Protein From Cells to Lymph to Spleen

As defined by Seneff, your immune cells mop up mRNA and spike protein and dump them into your lymphatic system. From there, they make their approach into your spleen, the place they will stay for fairly a very long time.

“There are all these completely different immune cells which have completely different roles, nevertheless it’s the dendritic cells and the macrophages which can be initially going into the muscle, choosing up the mRNA, taking it over to the lymph system, touring by means of the lymph system to the spleen and piling it up there. The spleen was the very best focus of all of the organs they checked out in animal research. The liver was second.

It wasn’t the COVID-19 vaccine, nevertheless it was a messenger RNA vaccine. So, it was the identical idea. The opposite vaccines, those which can be based mostly on a DNA vector, in addition they go to the spleen. I believe they prefer it when they see that it may the spleen as a result of you may have these germinal facilities within the spleen which can be focus teams for making antibodies.

So these dendritic cells are in these germinal facilities within the spleen, after which they create within the B-cells and T-cells, and people are those that make and ideal the antibodies, as a result of it is advisable undergo a complete coaching mode to get the antibiotics to be precisely matched to that exact spike protein. That occurs predominantly within the spleen.”

Potential Vaccine Shedding Mechanism Revealed

Seneff additionally sheds gentle on the mysterious reviews of unvaccinated people experiencing uncommon bleeding signs after spending time in proximity to a newly vaccinated particular person. She believes this can be as a result of exosomes being launched from the lungs.

“In case you are an individual who’s producing these exosomes out of your spleen and transport them out, there is not any purpose why you possibly can’t ship them out to the lungs. In reality, they’ve proven ly that these exosomes do get launched from the lungs,” Seneff says.

So, to be clear, what’s being “shed” or unfold by vaccinated people is the spike protein — which is itself poisonous — not the SARS-CoV-2. So, it’s not an an infection however somewhat the shedding of a poisonous protein.

“Should you’re respiratory it in, you can be getting an elevated threat, it appears to me. I imply, it sounds actually farfetched, nevertheless it appears prefer it might occur, simply from the logic of what goes on in biology. It might occur that you’d breathe in these exosomes containing these misfolded prion proteins, which aren’t good for you, and precisely what occurs after they go into the lungs, I do not know. I do not know.”

Can mRNA Vaccines Change Your DNA? That Is the Query

Getting again to the potential situation of gene enhancing, I’ve been accused of being scientifically ignorant for stating that COVID-19 vaccines should not vaccines however somewhat a type of gene remedy. However if you delve into the genetics and molecular biology of this vaccine you uncover that they’re in reality a type of a stealth gene enhancing software that may change your DNA and combine directions to make much more spike proteins.

It’s counterintuitive as a result of, usually, mRNA can’t be built-in immediately into your genes since you want reverse transcriptase. Reverse transcriptase converts RNA again into DNA (reverse transcription). Seneff, nonetheless, found there’s all kinds of reverse transcriptase methods already embedded in our DNA, which makes this attainable. She explains:

“There was this lengthy time frame through which we had the mantra that transcription is DNA to RNA to protein. That is primary biology — DNA, RNA, protein. However then, in 1970, David Baltimore at MIT… found reverse transcriptase in retroviruses (RNA tumor viruses), which he gained the Nobel Prize for.

It seems, and I did not know this till I began digging into these vaccines, that we even have loads of reverse transcriptase in our personal cells. We’ve loads of it. And it is these lengthy interspersed nuclear parts (LINEs) and quick interspersed nuclear parts (SINEs) which can be in a position to take our RNA again to DNA and to place that DNA again into the genome.”

LINEs and SINEs are sequences of nucleotides, items of DNA, they usually make up an enormous share of the genome. For instance, LINE1 is 10% of your genome. More often than not they’re inactive and scientists had been puzzled about what they really do. They’re somewhat unusual, as they fold DNA backward and stick it again in numerous areas. For instance, in folks with Alzheimer’s, the amyloid beta protein will get duplicated in all places of their genome.

“They get like a giant fats genome with additional copies with completely different variations in these copies. They usually try this by means of RNA,” Seneff says. “So, you may have a mechanism for evolution. The first mechanism, I’d guess, is thru taking the DNA, turning it into RNA, mutating the RNA as a result of RNA mutates a lot extra simply than DNA does, after which turning it again into DNA and sticking it again into the genome.”

In a nutshell, LINEs and SINEs seem to be activated when another resolution for an issue is required. One such drawback might be glyphosate publicity. When the physique is simply too sick to perform usually, it finds a approach round the issue by mutating proteins. “It is a course of that we use to cope with environmental poisonous chemical substances that we’re confronted with typically,” Seneff says.

So, in abstract, mRNA may be reverse transcribed and transformed again to DNA by LINEs and SINEs in your physique. This cloned DNA can then be built-in into your genome. On this approach, it really is genetic enhancing.

Are We Making a Technology of Tremendous-Spreaders?

What comes subsequent is really chilling. Seneff cites analysis10 displaying that sperm has this potential to take exogenous mRNA, both from a virus or an mRNA vaccine, and reverse transcribe it into DNA after which produce plasmids that comprise this cloned DNA. The sperm then releases these plasmids across the egg, which takes them up.

The egg hangs on to these plasmids and places the brand new code into the cells of the rising fetus. Hypothetically, a man having been vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine might produce a baby born with the genetic code to make the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

This isn’t a very good factor, as a result of this implies the kid is not going to have antibodies in opposition to the spike protein. Since it’s a part of their genetic code, it registers as one in every of their very own proteins and their physique gained’t produce antibodies in opposition to it. If that little one is uncovered to SARS-CoV-2, their immune system gained’t react in any respect. What occurs subsequent is anybody’s guess, nevertheless it’s certain to be severely problematic in a technique or one other.

“Precisely how sick they will get or whether or not they’ll get sick in any respect, I do not know,” Seneff says, “however their immune system will not react they usually’ll have the ability to carry that virus for his or her total life after which move [that genomic trait] on right down to their kids …

Now, if I do not react to [the virus] and I let it develop, what occurs? Do I get sick? To what extent is the sickness [COVID-19] the consequence of the immune response, somewhat than the virus itself? We do not know that, actually, however many say the actual drawback is the overactive immune response.

Persons are dying of the immune response to COVID, they are not dying from the virus. The virus just isn’t killing them. It is the immune response to the virus that is killing them. So, if you do not have an immune response, what occurs? No person is aware of.”

Even when such a baby had been to be unaffected by the virus, we might be a significant issue, as they might flip into lifelong super-spreaders and a power hazard to everybody round them. At the least that’s what occurred in cows.

Seneff recounts a narrative of herds plagued by a viral diarrhea. They lastly realized that “killer calves” had been the drawback. Calves had been being born that had viral protein built-in into their genome. When uncovered to the virus, these calves, unable to clear the virus naturally, then unfold it to the grownup cows, which bought sick.

“I do not see why the identical factor could not occur with COVID — {that a} child might be born who has this humanized model of that protein, catches the [wild] virus after which it spreads it to the grownup inhabitants,” Seneff says.

Such kids could be true super-spreaders, and the indoctrination we’re presently seeing, the place kids are advised their mere presence might pose a mortal threat to the folks they love, would then flip into grim actuality. The calves in query had been euthanized to safeguard the remainder of the herds. How would we tackle human equivalents?

Hopefully, this nightmare situation is not going to happen, nevertheless it seems biologically attainable, and that’s the drawback. The truth that the out there science permits for this sort of hypothesis is purpose sufficient to place the brakes on this vaccination marketing campaign. We’ve no clue what the long-term penalties are. We do not even know what the short-term penalties are, aside from extra vaccinated individuals are dying, collectively, in comparison with unvaccinated ones.

Spike Protein Seems Extremely Problematic

A very fascinating a part of Seneff’s paper addresses the toxicity of the spike protein. A key drawback with all of these gene-based COVID-19 vaccines is that the spike protein itself seems poisonous, and your physique is now a spike protein-producing manufacturing facility.

“Proper. They’ve accomplished research the place they solely expose the [animal] to the spike protein, displaying it was poisonous within the mind and the blood vessels. So, it is inflicting immune reactions all by itself that’s damaging to the tissues.

It is mainly a poisonous molecule, and I believe it is poisonous probably due to it being a prion protein …

I will do extra analysis on it. I do not know sufficient but, however it appears horrendous to me. I believe it might be essentially the most worrisome factor. There are two massive issues which can be going to occur sooner or later.

They will take time [to develop], so we’re not going to see it instantly. And, in fact, we’re not going responsible the vaccine as a result of charges will begin going up for these horrible illnesses and nobody will hyperlink them to it.”

Why Spike Protein Could Trigger Critical Neurodegenerative Illness

Creutzfeldt-Jakob illness (CKD), the human model of mad cow illness, is a prion illness. Different human types of prion illness embrace Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Lou Gehrig’s illness (ALS). “You have all these horrible neurodegenerative illnesses and each is tied to particular prion proteins,” Seneff says. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein additionally seems to be a prion protein, though this has but to be completely verified.

Disturbingly, the spike protein produced by COVID-19 vaccines, as a result of modifications made, could make it extra of a prion than the spike protein within the precise virus, and a simpler one.

“Papers are displaying that these germinal facilities within the spleen … are a main supply of the prion proteins that finally get taken up the vagus nerve and delivered to the brainstem nuclei. That is how one can get Parkinson’s illness, for instance …

There’s a lot we have to be taught, nevertheless it appears to me prefer it’s a setup right here. They’re actually inviting this sort of factor to occur with these vaccines, the place they’re specializing in these germinal facilities [because] these are the exact same place the place these prion proteins usually get began.”

Why Lengthy-Time period Neurological Harm Is To Be Anticipated

In her paper, Seneff describes key traits of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that implies it’s a prion:11

“Neurological signs related to COVID-19, reminiscent of headache, nausea and dizziness, encephalitis and deadly mind blood clots are all indicators of damaging viral results on the mind. Buzhdygan et al. (2020) proposed that main human mind microvascular endothelial cells might trigger these signs …

In an in vitro research of the blood-brain barrier, the S1 part of the spike protein promoted lack of barrier integrity, suggesting that the spike protein appearing alone triggers a pro-inflammatory response in mind endothelial cells, which might clarify the neurological penalties of the illness.

The implications of this remark are disturbing as a result of the mRNA vaccines induce synthesis of the spike protein, which might theoretically act in an identical option to hurt the mind. The spike protein generated endogenously by the vaccine might additionally negatively impression the male testes, because the ACE2 receptor is very expressed in Leydig cells within the testes …

Prion illnesses are a group of neurodegenerative illnesses which can be induced by means of the misfolding of vital bodily proteins, which kind poisonous oligomers that finally precipitate out as fibrils inflicting widespread injury to neurons …

Moreover, researchers have recognized a signature motif linked to susceptibility to misfolding into poisonous oligomers, referred to as the glycine zipper motif … Prion proteins turn out to be poisonous when the α-helices misfold as β-sheets, and the protein is then impaired in its potential to enter the membrane.

Glycines throughout the glycine zipper transmembrane motifs within the amyloid-β precursor protein (APP) play a central function within the misfolding of amyloid-β linked to Alzheimer’s illness. APP comprises a complete of 4 GxxxG motifs. When contemplating that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is a transmembrane protein, and that it comprises 5 GxxxG motifs in its sequence,12 it turns into extraordinarily believable that it might behave as a prion.

One of many GxxxG sequences is current inside its membrane fusion area. Recall that the mRNA vaccines are designed with an altered sequence that replaces two adjoining amino acids within the fusion area with a pair of prolines.

That is accomplished deliberately in an effort to power the protein to stay in its open state and make it tougher for it to fuse with the membrane. This appears to us like a harmful step in the direction of misfolding probably resulting in prion illness …

A paper revealed by J. Bart Classen (2021) proposed that the spike protein within the mRNA vaccines might trigger prion-like illnesses, partly by means of its potential to bind to many recognized proteins and induce their misfolding into potential prions.

Idrees and Kumar (2021) have proposed that the spike protein’s S1 part is vulnerable to act as a practical amyloid and kind poisonous aggregates … and may finally result in neurodegeneration.”

So, in abstract, the take-home right here is that COVID-19 vaccines, supplied to a whole lot of tens of millions of individuals, are instruction units to your physique to make a poisonous protein that can finally wind up concentrated in your spleen, from the place prion-like protein directions shall be despatched out, resulting in neurodegenerative illnesses.

Vaccine Treatment Could Be Worse Than the Illness

In her paper, Seneff goes into way more element in her description of the spike protein as a metabolic poison. Whereas I like to recommend studying Seneff’s paper in its entirety, I’ve extracted key sections beneath, beginning with how the spike protein can set off pathological injury resulting in lung injury and coronary heart and mind illnesses:13

“The image is now rising that SARS-CoV-2 has critical results on the vasculature in a number of organs, together with the mind vasculature … In a sequence of papers, Yuichiro Suzuki in collaboration with different authors offered a robust argument that the spike protein by itself could cause a signaling response within the vasculature with probably widespread penalties.

These authors noticed that, in extreme instances of COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 causes vital morphological modifications to the pulmonary vasculature … Moreover, they confirmed that publicity of cultured human pulmonary artery clean muscle cells to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein S1 subunit was adequate to advertise cell signaling with out the remainder of the virus elements.

Comply with-on papers confirmed that the spike protein S1 subunit suppresses ACE2, inflicting a situation resembling pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a extreme lung illness with very excessive mortality … The ‘in vivo research’ they referred to … had proven that SARS coronavirus-induced lung damage was primarily as a result of inhibition of ACE2 by the SARS-CoV spike protein, inflicting a big improve in angiotensin-II.

Suzuki et al. (2021) went on to show ly that the S1 part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, at a low focus … activated the MEK/ERK/MAPK signaling pathway to advertise cell progress. They speculated that these results wouldn’t be restricted to the lung vasculature.

The signaling cascade triggered within the coronary heart vasculature would trigger coronary artery illness, and activation within the mind might result in stroke. Systemic hypertension would even be predicted. They hypothesized that this potential of the spike protein to advertise pulmonary arterial hypertension might predispose sufferers who recuperate from SARS-CoV-2 to later develop proper ventricular coronary heart failure.

Moreover, they advised {that a} comparable impact might occur in response to the mRNA vaccines, they usually warned of potential long-term penalties to each kids and adults who acquired COVID-19 vaccines based mostly on the spike protein.

An attention-grabbing research by Lei et. al. (2021) discovered that pseudovirus — spheres adorned with the SARS-CoV-2 S1 protein however missing any viral DNA of their core — precipitated irritation and injury in each the arteries and lungs of mice uncovered intratracheally.

They then uncovered wholesome human endothelial cells to the identical pseudovirus particles. Binding of those particles to endothelial ACE2 receptors led to mitochondrial injury and fragmentation in these endothelial cells, resulting in the attribute pathological modifications in the related tissue.

This research makes it clear that spike protein alone, unassociated with the remainder of the viral genome, is adequate to trigger the endothelial injury related to COVID-19. The implications for vaccines meant to trigger cells to fabricate the spike protein are clear and are an apparent trigger for concern.

Industrial Vaccines Are Not as ‘Clear’ as Trial Vaccines

Seneff’s paper additionally highlights the unknown hazard of injecting fragmented RNA, present in higher amount within the commercially manufactured Pfizer vaccine in comparison with the vaccine used within the preliminary trials:14

“The EMA Public Evaluation Report … describes intimately a assessment of the [Pfizer] manufacturing course of … One regarding revelation is the presence of ‘fragmented species’ of RNA within the injection resolution. These are RNA fragments ensuing from early termination of the method of transcription from the DNA template.

These fragments, if translated by the cell following injection, would generate incomplete spike proteins, once more leading to altered and unpredictable three-dimensional construction and a physiological impression that’s at greatest impartial and at worst detrimental to mobile functioning.

There have been significantly extra of those fragmented types of RNA discovered within the commercially manufactured merchandise than in the merchandise utilized in medical trials. The latter had been produced by way of a way more tightly managed manufacturing course of …

Whereas we’re not asserting that non-spike proteins generated from fragmented RNA could be misfolded or in any other case pathological, we imagine they might a minimum of contribute to the mobile stress that promotes prion-associated conformational modifications within the spike protein that’s current.”

Extra Info

Seneff and I cowl an ideal deal greater than I’ve coated on this article, together with how the vaccines could set off autoimmune issues by the use of molecular mimicry. This consists of issues like celiac illness, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and lupus. So, if in case you have ANY curiosity in studying extra about this vaccine I strongly counsel you watch your entire video.

We additionally focus on how the photographs are inflicting idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a uncommon blood dysfunction in which you find yourself with blood clots, a drop in platelet rely and hemorrhages, all on the similar time.

Additionally, make sure you learn by means of Seneff’s paper, “Worse Than The Illness: Reviewing Some Doable Unintended Penalties of mRNA Vaccines In opposition to COVID-19,” revealed within the Worldwide Journal of Vaccine Principle, Follow and Analysis.15

How Can You Defend Your self From the Vaccine or Publicity to These That Have been Vaccinated?

Certainly, that’s the query of the day. We talked about shedding from the vaccine. Clearly, the vaccine does not classically shed virus particles however it might probably simply trigger folks to shed spike proteins, and it’s these spike proteins that will trigger simply as a lot injury because the virus.

Whereas Seneff’s paper didn’t delve deeply into options, it gives a significant clue, which is that your physique has the capability to handle many of those issues by means of a course of referred to as autophagy. That is the method of elimination of broken proteins in your physique.

One efficient technique that can upregulate autophagy is periodic fasting or time-restricted consuming. Most individuals eat greater than 12 hours a day. Step by step reducing that to a six- to eight-hour window will radically enhance your metabolic flexibility and reduce insulin resistance.

One other useful apply is sauna remedy, which upregulates warmth shock proteins. I’ve mentioned this extensively in earlier articles. Warmth shock proteins work by refolding proteins which can be misfolded. Additionally they tag broken proteins and goal them for elimination.

One other very important technique is to get rid of all processed vegetable oils (seed oils), which suggests eliminating nearly all processed meals as they’re loaded with them. Seed oils will radically impair mitochondrial vitality manufacturing, improve oxidative stress and injury your immune system.

Seed oils are also prone to comprise glyphosate, as it’s closely used on the crops that produce them. Clearly, you will need to keep away from glyphosate contamination in all of your meals, which you’ll be able to reduce by shopping for solely licensed natural meals.

Lastly, you need to optimize your innate immune system and among the best methods to try this is to get sufficient solar publicity, carrying in your bathing go well with, to have your vitamin stage attain 60 to 80 ng/ml (100 to 150 nmol/l).