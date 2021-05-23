North Walsham Novavax Volunteers Can’t Prove Vaccinated

A Norfolk man who participated in the Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine Trial complained that a gap in the system meant that the NHS app would not recognize him as vaccinated.

Lawrencelin, an airline captain who retired from North Waltham, volunteered to attend a trial at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) last year.

A nationwide 15,000 people attended the trial and 500 volunteers were in Norfolk.

Lin wasn’t told if he would receive a placebo or a real Novavax jab.

“I was ready to do that because people need to move forward and help in this situation,” Lin said.











Lin attended a trial at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and received a jab last October and November.

-Credit: Evening News © 2009

You may also want to see:

The 65-year-old woman was asked to provide a vaccine approved by the NHS in February and was found to have received a genuine vaccine, unblinded from the trial.

He received a “vaccinated” card, but the NHS smartphone app refuses to assign him vaccination status.

After calling 119, Ling was informed that it is currently not possible to give vaccination status to Novavax study participants in the app.











Lin said he had contacted Duncan Baker MP’s office on the issue and was informed that a statement had been made to the Ministry of Health on the issue.

-Credit: Duncan Baker

Ling raised issues with both NNUH and Duncan Baker MP, and their representatives informed him that he was not the first person to contact.

Baker’s assistant assured him that a statement had been made to the Ministry of Health.

In a comment to this treatise, Baker said:

“My office was contacted by several stakeholders who raised similar concerns as Mr Lin.

“I understand these concerns and have raised them to the Ministry of Health.

“As I understand, the test participants haven’t been approved yet, so they can’t see the vaccine in the app.

“If the Novavax vaccine is approved, we are confident that the department wants to see it in the app and will push its members to do this as soon as possible.”

Novavax announced in January that it had shown that the vaccine was 89% effective in a UK phase 3 trial, but due to manufacturing issues, it plans to apply for vaccine approval as early as July. there is no.

Mr Lin said the problem was said to be resolved “in time”, but his situation left him “sandwiched between rocks and difficult places.”











“This is a ridiculous situation, and the lack of integrated thinking from the government has recreated it,” Lin said.

-Credit: Submitted

The app has a vaccine passport function that allows users to travel abroad.

“Imagine you had to travel in the next couple of months for family reasons and couldn’t,” he said.

“I had to get one of the approved vaccines-it takes more time, and it seems like a very unfair way to treat us.”

“If I go to the vaccination center at this point, I don’t know if I’ll go to the vaccination center anyway,” he added, adding that vaccination with multiple types of coronavirus vaccines could pose health concerns. I admitted that there is.

“This is a ridiculous situation, and the lack of integrated thinking from the government has recreated it,” Lin said.

A government spokesperson said: ..