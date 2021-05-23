Health
North Walsham Novavax Volunteers Can’t Prove Vaccinated
A Norfolk man who participated in the Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine Trial complained that a gap in the system meant that the NHS app would not recognize him as vaccinated.
Lawrencelin, an airline captain who retired from North Waltham, volunteered to attend a trial at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) last year.
A nationwide 15,000 people attended the trial and 500 volunteers were in Norfolk.
Lin wasn’t told if he would receive a placebo or a real Novavax jab.
“I was ready to do that because people need to move forward and help in this situation,” Lin said.
You may also want to see:
The 65-year-old woman was asked to provide a vaccine approved by the NHS in February and was found to have received a genuine vaccine, unblinded from the trial.
He received a “vaccinated” card, but the NHS smartphone app refuses to assign him vaccination status.
After calling 119, Ling was informed that it is currently not possible to give vaccination status to Novavax study participants in the app.
Ling raised issues with both NNUH and Duncan Baker MP, and their representatives informed him that he was not the first person to contact.
Baker’s assistant assured him that a statement had been made to the Ministry of Health.
In a comment to this treatise, Baker said:
“My office was contacted by several stakeholders who raised similar concerns as Mr Lin.
“I understand these concerns and have raised them to the Ministry of Health.
“As I understand, the test participants haven’t been approved yet, so they can’t see the vaccine in the app.
“If the Novavax vaccine is approved, we are confident that the department wants to see it in the app and will push its members to do this as soon as possible.”
Novavax announced in January that it had shown that the vaccine was 89% effective in a UK phase 3 trial, but due to manufacturing issues, it plans to apply for vaccine approval as early as July. there is no.
Mr Lin said the problem was said to be resolved “in time”, but his situation left him “sandwiched between rocks and difficult places.”
The app has a vaccine passport function that allows users to travel abroad.
“Imagine you had to travel in the next couple of months for family reasons and couldn’t,” he said.
“I had to get one of the approved vaccines-it takes more time, and it seems like a very unfair way to treat us.”
“If I go to the vaccination center at this point, I don’t know if I’ll go to the vaccination center anyway,” he added, adding that vaccination with multiple types of coronavirus vaccines could pose health concerns. I admitted that there is.
“This is a ridiculous situation, and the lack of integrated thinking from the government has recreated it,” Lin said.
A government spokesperson said: ..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]