COVID Vaccines Could Convey Avalanche of Neurological Illness

On this interview, return visitor Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., a senior analysis scientist at MIT for over 5 many years, discusses the COVID-19 vaccines. Since 2008, her major focus has been glyphosate and sulfur, however within the final 12 months, she took a deep-dive into the science of those novel injections and lately printed a superb paper1 on this subject.

“To have developed this extremely new expertise so rapidly, and to skip so many steps within the technique of evaluating [its safety], it is an insanely reckless factor that they’ve performed,” she says. “My intuition was that that is dangerous, and I wanted to know [the truth].

So, I actually dug into the analysis literature by the individuals who’ve developed these vaccines, after which extra intensive analysis literature round these matters. And I do not see how these vaccines can presumably be doing something good. Whenever you weigh the great in opposition to the dangerous, I am unable to see how they might presumably be successful, from what I’ve seen.”

Important Dying Toll Will Rise in Months and Years to Come

5 months into the vaccination marketing campaign, statistics inform a daunting story. Seneff cites analysis2 displaying deaths are 14.6 instances extra frequent through the first 14 days after the primary COVID injection amongst folks over the age of 60, in comparison with those that aren’t vaccinated. That’s extraordinary. You may learn the full paper right here.

Different information,3,4 reviewed within the video above, present that after COVID-19 vaccines have been carried out, total loss of life charges have elevated, except for just a few areas. Curiously, Seneff believes she could have found why. It seems nations through which COVID-19 vaccines haven’t raised mortality charges are additionally not utilizing glyphosate.

“I instantly suspected glyphosate after I began to see COVID-19,” Seneff says. “I’ve written a e book on glyphosate known as ‘Poisonous Legacy,’ and I’ve a complete chapter in that e book on the immune system. Glyphosate, I imagine, is a prepare wreck for the innate immune system, and when your immune system is weak, your physique has to overreact to the virus. It could possibly’t kill the virus.

So, it finally ends up [causing] collateral harm and wrecking your tissues. You get into this cytokine storm sort of state of affairs the place you destroy your lungs and you may’t cope. It is not likely the virus. It is the immune response to the virus that is killing you, and that is as a result of your immune system is just too weak. If in case you have a powerful innate immune system, I imagine you would not even get signs from COVID-19.

Whenever you take a look at the statistics on which nations are hit arduous and simply cannot get forward of this virus, they’re clearly the nations that use a variety of glyphosate and creating biofuels based mostly on glyphosate-exposed crops. So, I feel that is a crucial piece of the puzzle as properly. Glyphosate is within the environment … [and] persons are respiratory it. So now you are getting a direct assault on the lungs immune system, which makes you very vulnerable to COVID.”

In the end, Seneff believes, as I do, that the COVID-19 “vaccines” will find yourself killing way more folks than the illness itself, and can in truth make the illness worse. Seneff cites a disturbing case historical past of a most cancers affected person within the U.Ok. who was handled for extreme COVID-19 for 101 days.

The antibody cocktails they gave him didn’t work, and after his loss of life, they concluded that the predominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in his physique had a dozen totally different mutations within the spike protein. In some way, his physique found out find out how to evade the antibodies, which is a crucial piece of the puzzle.

“I feel the vaccines are doing the identical factor,” Seneff says, including that, among the many immune compromised, solely 17% of vaccinated people really produce antibodies.5 Surprisingly, these folks may very well have drawn the brief finish of the stick. The antibodies could not work as a result of their immune perform is low, thereby permitting the virus to construct resistance and mutate.

“I feel you’ve gotten a variety of immune compromised folks in a rustic the place glyphosate is destroying folks’s immune system, and that provides large alternative for the virus to mutate. The vaccine goes to speed up that course of as a result of we’re vaccinating immune compromised folks left and proper.”

COVID-19 Vaccines Are a Public Well being Catastrophe

The standard unprecedented vaccine takes 12 years to develop, and of all of the unprecedented vaccines in improvement, solely 2% are projected to ever make it by means of phases 2 and three of medical testing.

The COVID-19 vaccine was developed with Operation Warp Pace in lower than one 12 months, which makes it just about inconceivable for this vaccine to be adequately examined for security and efficacy.

A whole bunch of thousands and thousands of persons are now being vaccinated world wide, based mostly on nothing greater than preliminary efficacy information. Disturbingly, whereas sudden loss of life is one obvious facet impact, the overwhelming majority of unwanted side effects gained’t be recognized till a decade or extra from now.

Seneff predicts that within the subsequent 10 to 15 years, we’ll see a sudden spike in prion illnesses, autoimmune illnesses, neurodegenerative illnesses at youthful ages, and blood issues comparable to blood clots, hemorrhaging, stroke and coronary heart failure.

“It’s a nightmare,” she says. “And I can see the way it can occur. Mainly, the vaccine is so unbelievably unnatural, and it has a single-minded objective, which is to get your physique to provide antibodies to the spike protein. The RNA has been manipulated. It is not pure RNA as a result of it has methyl-pseudouridine on it … And the objective is to maintain it alive.

Usually, if you happen to get injected with RNA, you’ve gotten enzymes in your system, in your tissues, that can instantly break it down. Your physique is aware of it should do away with the RNA. What you do with the vaccine is you make sure that [your body] cannot get at it …

Then there’s the lipid [that the RNA is encased in]. The lipids are very irregular, very bizarre … They don’t seem to be pure however they’ve some ldl cholesterol in there, most likely to assist it appear to be a pure LDL particle so that your cells will take it up. It is not being taken up by the ACE2 receptor.

It is not being taken up the identical manner that the virus is being taken up. It is a completely totally different mechanism that brings it into all of the cells. You’ve got gone previous all of the mucosal membranes. Normally, a virus goes to return into the lungs or any sort of cavity the place there is a mucosal system that is going to hit the virus first.

The virus [will trigger] your pure mucosal system to answer it and clear it if you happen to’re a wholesome particular person, and that is the top of it. [With the vaccine], we by no means get an opportunity to do this. You are simply getting it shot proper into your muscle, previous all of the limitations and the muscle goes loopy … sending out all types of alarms.”

Understanding Your Immune System

As your cells begin producing the viral spike proteins, your immune cells rally to mop up the proteins and dump them into your lymphatic system. Because of this many report swollen lymph nodes beneath the arms. That is additionally an indication of breast most cancers. The antibody response is an element of your humoral immunity. You even have mobile immunity, which is a part of your innate immune system.

Your innate immune system could be very highly effective. And, if you happen to’re wholesome, it might clear viruses with out ever producing a single antibody. Antibodies are literally a second-tier impact when your innate immune system fails. The issue is your innate immune system is certainly going to fail if you happen to get a COVID-19 shot, as a result of it’s bypassing all the areas the place your innate immune system would be delivered to bear.

Your physique will basically imagine that the innate immune system has failed, which implies it should deliver within the backup cavalry. In essence, your physique is now over-reacting to one thing that isn’t true. You’re not really contaminated with a virus and your innate immune system has not failed, however your physique is compelled to reply as if each are true.

How COVID-19 Vaccine Circumvents Wholesome Immune Responses

However there’s extra. As defined by Seneff, the artificial RNA within the mRNA vaccines incorporates a nucleotide known as methyl-pseudouridine, which your physique can not break down, and the RNA is programmed to set off most protein manufacturing. So, we’re fully untested manipulation of RNA.

It is extremely essential to acknowledge that it is a genetically engineered mRNA for the spike protein. It’s in no manner form or type the identical that SARS-CoV-2 produces. It’s been considerably altered to keep away from being metabolized by your physique. Moreover, the spike protein your physique produces in response to the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA locks into your ACE2 receptor.

It’s because the genetically engineered NEW spike protein has further prolines inserted that forestall the receptors from correctly closing, which then trigger you to downregulate ACE2. That’s partially how you find yourself with issues comparable to pulmonary hypertension, ventricular coronary heart failure and stroke.6,7

As famous in a 2020 paper,8 there’s a “pivotal hyperlink” between ACE2 deficiency and SARS-CoV-2 an infection. Folks with ACE2 deficiency are typically extra susceptible to extreme COVID-19. The spike protein suppresses ACE2,9 making the deficiency even worse. Because it seems, the vaccines basically do the identical factor.

How Lengthy Would possibly Results Final?

As talked about, RNA is very perishable, so to get it previous the enzymes that will usually break down free mRNA, it’s encased in a lipid nanoparticle mixed with polyethylene glycol or PEG. The PEG helps defend the RNA from breaking down. The RNA can simply enter the cell through pure endocytosis pathways, benefiting from the nanoparticle design made to appear to be an LDL particle.

They strategically selected a cationic lipid, that means it’s positively charged. “Normally you’ve gotten phospholipids in your membranes which might be negatively charged,” Seneff explains. The issue with cationic lipids is that they disturb the plasma membrane and trigger an immune response.

Nonetheless, that may additionally be a key motive for why they have been used. Usually, typical vaccines comprise an aluminum adjuvant to provoke an immune response. Aluminum was not acceptable for the COVID-19 vaccines, however the cationic lipids serve a related perform spectacularly properly.

Being extraordinarily poisonous to the cell membranes, the positively charged lipids set off immune cells to hurry in to help the cells and mop up the spike protein now being produced, whereas additionally being the automobile that enables the RNA to slide into the cells. As soon as contained in the cell, the mRNA delivers the directions to provide huge quantities of spike proteins.

The actually worrisome factor is there’s potential for it to change into a part of the DNA after which it’s going to final endlessly. Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D.

Importantly, there’s no telling how lengthy these directions will persist. Producers are guessing the artificial RNA could survive within the human physique for about six months, however we actually don’t know if that’s true or not.

Once more, the alterations they’ve performed to the artificial RNA are supposed to forestall it from breaking down. It may be years and even many years that these spike proteins are being produced, and also you will discover out shortly why it is a actually dangerous state of affairs.

“The actually worrisome factor, which I speak about within the paper, is there’s potential for it to change into built-in into your DNA,” Seneff says. “If that occurs, it’s going to final your total lifetime, and it’s possible you’ll move this new genetic code on to your offspring.”

Tracing Spike Protein From Cells to Lymph to Spleen

As defined by Seneff, your immune cells mop up mRNA and spike protein and dump them into your lymphatic system. From there, they make their manner into your spleen, the place they’ll stay for fairly a very long time.

“There are all these totally different immune cells which have totally different roles, however it’s the dendritic cells and the macrophages which might be initially going into the muscle, choosing up the mRNA, taking it over to the lymph system, touring by means of the lymph system to the spleen and piling it up there. The spleen was the best focus of all of the organs they checked out in animal research. The liver was second.

It wasn’t the COVID-19 vaccine, however it was a messenger RNA vaccine. So, it was the identical idea. The opposite vaccines, those which might be based mostly on a DNA vector, in addition they go to the spleen. I feel they prefer it when they see that it is going to the spleen as a result of you’ve gotten these germinal facilities within the spleen which might be focus teams for making antibodies.

So these dendritic cells are in these germinal facilities within the spleen, after which they bring about within the B-cells and T-cells, and people are those that make and excellent the antibodies, as a result of you want to undergo an entire coaching mode to get the antibiotics to be precisely matched to that exact spike protein. That occurs predominantly within the spleen.”

Potential Vaccine Shedding Mechanism Revealed

Seneff additionally sheds gentle on the mysterious experiences of unvaccinated people experiencing uncommon bleeding signs after spending time in proximity to a newly vaccinated particular person. She believes this can be as a result of exosomes being launched from the lungs.

“If you’re an individual who’s producing these exosomes out of your spleen and transport them out, there is no motive why you’ll be able to’t ship them out to the lungs. The truth is, they’ve proven ly that these exosomes do get launched from the lungs,” Seneff says.

So, to be clear, what’s being “shed” or unfold by vaccinated people is the spike protein — which is itself poisonous — not the SARS-CoV-2. So, it’s not an an infection however somewhat the shedding of a poisonous protein.

“For those who’re respiratory it in, you could possibly be getting an elevated threat, it appears to me. I imply, it sounds actually farfetched, however it seems prefer it may occur, simply from the logic of what goes on in biology. It may occur that you’d breathe in these exosomes containing these misfolded prion proteins, which aren’t good for you, and precisely what occurs once they go into the lungs, I do not know. I do not know.”

Can mRNA Vaccines Change Your DNA? That Is the Query

Getting again to the potential concern of gene modifying, I’ve been accused of being scientifically ignorant for stating that COVID-19 vaccines usually are not vaccines however somewhat a type of gene remedy. However if you delve into the genetics and molecular biology of this vaccine you uncover that they’re in truth a type of a stealth gene modifying software that may change your DNA and combine directions to make much more spike proteins.

It’s counterintuitive as a result of, sometimes, mRNA can’t be built-in straight into your genes since you want reverse transcriptase. Reverse transcriptase converts RNA again into DNA (reverse transcription). Seneff, nevertheless, found there’s all kinds of reverse transcriptase techniques already embedded in our DNA, which makes this potential. She explains:

“There was this lengthy time frame through which we had the mantra that transcription is DNA to RNA to protein. That is fundamental biology — DNA, RNA, protein. However then, in 1970, David Baltimore at MIT… found reverse transcriptase in retroviruses (RNA tumor viruses), which he gained the Nobel Prize for.

It seems, and I did not know this till I began digging into these vaccines, that we even have loads of reverse transcriptase in our personal cells. We’ve loads of it. And it is these lengthy interspersed nuclear parts (LINEs) and brief interspersed nuclear parts (SINEs) which might be in a position to take our RNA again to DNA and to place that DNA again into the genome.”

LINEs and SINEs are sequences of nucleotides, items of DNA, and so they make up an enormous share of the genome. For instance, LINE1 is 10% of your genome. More often than not they’re inactive and scientists have been puzzled about what they really do. They’re somewhat unusual, as they fold DNA backward and stick it again in numerous areas. For instance, in folks with Alzheimer’s, the amyloid beta protein will get duplicated everywhere of their genome.

“They get like a giant fats genome with additional copies with totally different variations in these copies. And so they try this by means of RNA,” Seneff says. “So, you’ve gotten a mechanism for evolution. The first mechanism, I’d guess, is thru taking the DNA, turning it into RNA, mutating the RNA as a result of RNA mutates a lot extra simply than DNA does, after which turning it again into DNA and sticking it again into the genome.”

In a nutshell, LINEs and SINEs seem to be activated when another resolution for an issue is required. One such drawback may very well be glyphosate publicity. When the physique is just too sick to perform usually, it finds a manner round the issue by mutating proteins. “It is a course of that we use to cope with environmental poisonous chemical substances that we’re confronted with usually,” Seneff says.

So, in abstract, mRNA may be reverse transcribed and transformed again to DNA by LINEs and SINEs in your physique. This cloned DNA can then be built-in into your genome. On this manner, it actually is genetic modifying.

Are We Making a Technology of Tremendous-Spreaders?

What comes subsequent is actually chilling. Seneff cites analysis10 displaying that sperm has this capability to take exogenous mRNA, both from a virus or an mRNA vaccine, and reverse transcribe it into DNA after which produce plasmids that comprise this cloned DNA. The sperm then releases these plasmids across the egg, which takes them up.

The egg hangs on to these plasmids and places the brand new code into the cells of the rising fetus. Hypothetically, a man having been vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine may produce a baby born with the genetic code to make the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

This isn’t a great factor, as a result of this implies the kid is not going to have antibodies in opposition to the spike protein. Since it’s a part of their genetic code, it registers as one in every of their very own proteins and their physique gained’t produce antibodies in opposition to it. If that baby is uncovered to SARS-CoV-2, their immune system gained’t react in any respect. What occurs subsequent is anybody’s guess, however it’s certain to be severely problematic in a technique or one other.

“Precisely how sick they’re going to get or whether or not they’ll get sick in any respect, I do not know,” Seneff says, “however their immune system will not react and so they’ll be capable of carry that virus for his or her total life after which move [that genomic trait] on all the way down to their youngsters …

Now, if I do not react to [the virus] and I let it develop, what occurs? Do I get sick? To what extent is the sickness [COVID-19] the consequence of the immune response, somewhat than the virus itself? We do not know that, actually, however many say the actual drawback is the overactive immune response.

Persons are dying of the immune response to COVID, they are not dying from the virus. The virus just isn’t killing them. It is the immune response to the virus that is killing them. So, if you do not have an immune response, what occurs? No person is aware of.”

Even when such a baby have been to be unaffected by the virus, we may very well be a significant issue, as they might flip into lifelong super-spreaders and a continual hazard to everybody round them. At the very least that’s what occurred in cows.

Seneff recounts a narrative of herds plagued by a viral diarrhea. They lastly realized that “killer calves” have been the drawback. Calves have been being born that had viral protein built-in into their genome. When uncovered to the virus, these calves, unable to clear the virus naturally, then unfold it to the grownup cows, which obtained sick.

“I do not see why the identical factor could not occur with COVID — {that a} child may very well be born who has this humanized model of that protein, catches the [wild] virus after which it spreads it to the grownup inhabitants,” Seneff says.

Such youngsters can be true super-spreaders, and the indoctrination we’re at the moment seeing, the place youngsters are instructed their mere presence may pose a mortal threat to the folks they love, would then flip into grim actuality. The calves in query have been euthanized to safeguard the remainder of the herds. How would we handle human equivalents?

Hopefully, this nightmare state of affairs is not going to happen, however it seems biologically potential, and that’s the drawback. The truth that the obtainable science permits for this type of hypothesis is motive sufficient to place the brakes on this vaccination marketing campaign. We’ve no clue what the long-term penalties are. We do not even know what the short-term penalties are, aside from extra vaccinated persons are dying, collectively, in comparison with unvaccinated ones.

Spike Protein Seems Extremely Problematic

A very fascinating a part of Seneff’s paper addresses the toxicity of the spike protein. A key drawback with all of these gene-based COVID-19 vaccines is that the spike protein itself seems poisonous, and your physique is now a spike protein-producing manufacturing unit.

“Proper. They’ve performed research the place they solely expose the [animal] to the spike protein, displaying it was poisonous within the mind and the blood vessels. So, it is inflicting immune reactions all by itself that’s damaging to the tissues.

It is principally a poisonous molecule, and I feel it is poisonous presumably due to it being a prion protein …

I will do extra analysis on it. I do not know sufficient but, however it seems horrendous to me. I feel it might be probably the most worrisome factor. There are two large issues which might be going to occur sooner or later.

They’ll take time [to develop], so we’re not going to see it instantly. And, in fact, we’re not going responsible the vaccine as a result of charges will begin going up for these horrible illnesses and nobody will hyperlink them to it.”

Why Spike Protein Could Trigger Severe Neurodegenerative Illness

Creutzfeldt-Jakob illness (CKD), the human model of mad cow illness, is a prion illness. Different human types of prion illness embrace Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and Lou Gehrig’s illness (ALS). “You have all these horrible neurodegenerative illnesses and each is tied to particular prion proteins,” Seneff says. The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein additionally seems to be a prion protein, though this has but to be totally verified.

Disturbingly, the spike protein produced by COVID-19 vaccines, because of the modifications made, could make it extra of a prion than the spike protein within the precise virus, and a more practical one.

“Papers are displaying that these germinal facilities within the spleen … are a major supply of the prion proteins that finally get taken up the vagus nerve and delivered to the brainstem nuclei. That is how one can get Parkinson’s illness, for instance …

There’s a lot we have to study, however it seems to me prefer it’s a setup right here. They’re actually inviting this type of factor to occur with these vaccines, the place they’re specializing in these germinal facilities [because] these are the exact same place the place these prion proteins typically get began.”

Why Lengthy-Time period Neurological Harm Is To Be Anticipated

In her paper, Seneff describes key traits of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein that implies it’s a prion:11

“Neurological signs related to COVID-19, comparable to headache, nausea and dizziness, encephalitis and deadly mind blood clots are all indicators of damaging viral results on the mind. Buzhdygan et al. (2020) proposed that major human mind microvascular endothelial cells may trigger these signs …

In an in vitro examine of the blood-brain barrier, the S1 element of the spike protein promoted lack of barrier integrity, suggesting that the spike protein performing alone triggers a pro-inflammatory response in mind endothelial cells, which may clarify the neurological penalties of the illness.

The implications of this statement are disturbing as a result of the mRNA vaccines induce synthesis of the spike protein, which may theoretically act in the same method to hurt the mind. The spike protein generated endogenously by the vaccine may additionally negatively impression the male testes, because the ACE2 receptor is very expressed in Leydig cells within the testes …

Prion illnesses are a group of neurodegenerative illnesses which might be induced by means of the misfolding of essential bodily proteins, which type poisonous oligomers that finally precipitate out as fibrils inflicting widespread harm to neurons …

Moreover, researchers have recognized a signature motif linked to susceptibility to misfolding into poisonous oligomers, known as the glycine zipper motif … Prion proteins change into poisonous when the α-helices misfold as β-sheets, and the protein is then impaired in its capability to enter the membrane.

Glycines inside the glycine zipper transmembrane motifs within the amyloid-β precursor protein (APP) play a central position within the misfolding of amyloid-β linked to Alzheimer’s illness. APP incorporates a complete of 4 GxxxG motifs. When contemplating that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is a transmembrane protein, and that it incorporates 5 GxxxG motifs in its sequence,12 it turns into extraordinarily believable that it may behave as a prion.

One of many GxxxG sequences is current inside its membrane fusion area. Recall that the mRNA vaccines are designed with an altered sequence that replaces two adjoining amino acids within the fusion area with a pair of prolines.

That is performed deliberately as a way to power the protein to stay in its open state and make it tougher for it to fuse with the membrane. This appears to us like a harmful step in direction of misfolding doubtlessly resulting in prion illness …

A paper printed by J. Bart Classen (2021) proposed that the spike protein within the mRNA vaccines may trigger prion-like illnesses, partially by means of its capability to bind to many recognized proteins and induce their misfolding into potential prions.

Idrees and Kumar (2021) have proposed that the spike protein’s S1 element is susceptible to act as a practical amyloid and type poisonous aggregates … and may in the end result in neurodegeneration.”

So, in abstract, the take-home right here is that COVID-19 vaccines, supplied to a whole lot of thousands and thousands of individuals, are instruction units on your physique to make a poisonous protein that can finally wind up concentrated in your spleen, from the place prion-like protein directions will likely be despatched out, resulting in neurodegenerative illnesses.

Vaccine Treatment Could Be Worse Than the Illness

In her paper, Seneff goes into way more element in her description of the spike protein as a metabolic poison. Whereas I like to recommend studying Seneff’s paper in its entirety, I’ve extracted key sections under, beginning with how the spike protein can set off pathological harm resulting in lung harm and coronary heart and mind illnesses:13

“The image is now rising that SARS-CoV-2 has severe results on the vasculature in a number of organs, together with the mind vasculature … In a collection of papers, Yuichiro Suzuki in collaboration with different authors offered a powerful argument that the spike protein by itself may cause a signaling response within the vasculature with doubtlessly widespread penalties.

These authors noticed that, in extreme circumstances of COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 causes important morphological modifications to the pulmonary vasculature … Moreover, they confirmed that publicity of cultured human pulmonary artery clean muscle cells to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein S1 subunit was ample to advertise cell signaling with out the remainder of the virus parts.

Comply with-on papers confirmed that the spike protein S1 subunit suppresses ACE2, inflicting a situation resembling pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a extreme lung illness with very excessive mortality … The ‘in vivo research’ they referred to … had proven that SARS coronavirus-induced lung harm was primarily as a result of inhibition of ACE2 by the SARS-CoV spike protein, inflicting a big enhance in angiotensin-II.

Suzuki et al. (2021) went on to show ly that the S1 element of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, at a low focus … activated the MEK/ERK/MAPK signaling pathway to advertise cell progress. They speculated that these results wouldn’t be restricted to the lung vasculature.

The signaling cascade triggered within the coronary heart vasculature would trigger coronary artery illness, and activation within the mind may result in stroke. Systemic hypertension would even be predicted. They hypothesized that this capability of the spike protein to advertise pulmonary arterial hypertension may predispose sufferers who get well from SARS-CoV-2 to later develop proper ventricular coronary heart failure.

Moreover, they instructed {that a} related impact may occur in response to the mRNA vaccines, and so they warned of potential long-term penalties to each youngsters and adults who obtained COVID-19 vaccines based mostly on the spike protein.

An fascinating examine by Lei et. al. (2021) discovered that pseudovirus — spheres embellished with the SARS-CoV-2 S1 protein however missing any viral DNA of their core — brought about irritation and harm in each the arteries and lungs of mice uncovered intratracheally.

They then uncovered wholesome human endothelial cells to the identical pseudovirus particles. Binding of those particles to endothelial ACE2 receptors led to mitochondrial harm and fragmentation in these endothelial cells, resulting in the attribute pathological modifications in the related tissue.

This examine makes it clear that spike protein alone, unassociated with the remainder of the viral genome, is ample to trigger the endothelial harm related to COVID-19. The implications for vaccines supposed to trigger cells to fabricate the spike protein are clear and are an apparent trigger for concern.

Industrial Vaccines Are Not as ‘Clear’ as Trial Vaccines

Seneff’s paper additionally highlights the unknown hazard of injecting fragmented RNA, present in larger amount within the commercially manufactured Pfizer vaccine in comparison with the vaccine used within the preliminary trials:14

“The EMA Public Evaluation Report … describes intimately a assessment of the [Pfizer] manufacturing course of … One regarding revelation is the presence of ‘fragmented species’ of RNA within the injection resolution. These are RNA fragments ensuing from early termination of the method of transcription from the DNA template.

These fragments, if translated by the cell following injection, would generate incomplete spike proteins, once more leading to altered and unpredictable three-dimensional construction and a physiological impression that’s at finest impartial and at worst detrimental to mobile functioning.

There have been significantly extra of those fragmented types of RNA discovered within the commercially manufactured merchandise than in the merchandise utilized in medical trials. The latter have been produced through a way more tightly managed manufacturing course of …

Whereas we’re not asserting that non-spike proteins generated from fragmented RNA can be misfolded or in any other case pathological, we imagine they’d no less than contribute to the mobile stress that promotes prion-associated conformational modifications within the spike protein that’s current.”

Extra Info

Seneff and I cowl an excellent deal greater than I’ve lined on this article, together with how the vaccines could set off autoimmune issues by the use of molecular mimicry. This consists of issues like celiac illness, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis and lupus. So, in case you have ANY curiosity in studying extra about this vaccine I strongly counsel you watch your entire video.

We additionally talk about how the pictures are inflicting idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a uncommon blood dysfunction in which you find yourself with blood clots, a drop in platelet depend and hemorrhages, all on the identical time.

Additionally, make sure to learn by means of Seneff’s paper, “Worse Than The Illness: Reviewing Some Doable Unintended Penalties of mRNA Vaccines In opposition to COVID-19,” printed within the Worldwide Journal of Vaccine Idea, Apply and Analysis.15

How Can You Shield Your self From the Vaccine or Publicity to These That Had been Vaccinated?

Certainly, that’s the query of the day. We talked about shedding from the vaccine. Clearly, the vaccine does not classically shed virus particles however it might simply trigger folks to shed spike proteins, and it’s these spike proteins that will trigger simply as a lot harm because the virus.

Whereas Seneff’s paper didn’t delve deeply into options, it gives a significant clue, which is that your physique has the capability to handle many of those issues by means of a course of known as autophagy. That is the method of removing of broken proteins in your physique.

One efficient technique that can upregulate autophagy is periodic fasting or time-restricted consuming. Most individuals eat greater than 12 hours a day. Step by step reducing that to a six- to eight-hour window will radically enhance your metabolic flexibility and reduce insulin resistance.

One other helpful apply is sauna remedy, which upregulates warmth shock proteins. I’ve mentioned this extensively in earlier articles. Warmth shock proteins work by refolding proteins which might be misfolded. Additionally they tag broken proteins and goal them for removing.

One other very important technique is to get rid of all processed vegetable oils (seed oils), which implies eliminating just about all processed meals as they’re loaded with them. Seed oils will radically impair mitochondrial vitality manufacturing, enhance oxidative stress and harm your immune system.

Seed oils are also more likely to comprise glyphosate, as it’s closely used on the crops that produce them. Clearly, it is very important keep away from glyphosate contamination in all of your meals, which you’ll be able to decrease by shopping for solely licensed natural meals.

Lastly, you wish to optimize your innate immune system and among the best methods to do this is to get sufficient solar publicity, carrying in your bathing go well with, to have your vitamin degree attain 60 to 80 ng/ml (100 to 150 nmol/l).