After black mold, doctors were concerned about an increase in cases of postcovid complications in children

Many rare infectious diseases have begun to spread in many states and coalitions during the second Covid wave that hits all of India.

While health officials are busy tackling black and white fungus infections, the recent epidemic of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) has raised concerns.

Most cases of MIS-C are not fatal, but they are worrisome because they affect multiple organs in the child, such as the heart, liver, and kidneys.

MIS-C appears a few weeks after the child fights Covid-19 and is the result of the body’s response to antigens developed to fight Covid.

Experts have reported numerous MIS-C cases in other countries after the peak of the Covid wave, with the exception of India.

“(MIS-C) Not to say dangerous or life-threatening, but of course it can have a negative effect on children. It can affect organs such as the heart, liver and kidneys of children. Infection “Sickness”. Dr. Yogash Kumar Gupta, a Fortis Healthcare pediatrician, told PTI.

However, Gupta further stated that MIS-C poses a greater threat to children than Covid-19.

“Active COVID infections are mostly mild to moderate symptoms, so we’re not worried, but when they recover and contain antibodies, these antibodies somehow react to the child. It’s like an allergy or a physical reaction, “explained a child expert.

According to Gupta, MIS-C can affect organs such as the heart, liver, and kidneys of children as a complication after COVID, not as a case of active COVID.

According to doctors, there were three cases last year, and again at Fortis Healthcare when the second wave hit Karnataka.

He expressed fear that the number of cases of MIS-C would increase after the peak.

According to Dr. Giridhara R Babu, an epidemiologist at the Indian Public Health Foundation and a member of the state’s COVID Technical Advisory Board, hospital-based prevalence is not the correct parameter for population-level parameters.

“But that doesn’t deprive us of the importance of studying this (MIS-C). Even if it’s a small percentage, this requires a thorough investigation. Before the next wave. We need a clear understanding, “Bab told PTI.

“Preventing infection in children is the most important aspect, and the next step is to identify the symptoms as soon as possible and refer to them for professional care,” Bab further pointed out.

Dr. Gupta and Dr. Bab believed that children should now be protected from COVID infection. The best way is to vaccinate qualified people as soon as possible.

They also emphasized the development of vaccines for children as soon as possible for the safety of children.

According to official sources from the Karnataka COVID War Room, 20,206 people in the state, including 17 deaths of children under the age of 10, when the second wave struck the state from March 1 to May 15 this year. COVID infection was seen.

However, the case fatality rate of children is only 0.1 percent.

(With PTI input)