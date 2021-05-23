Black fungus declares epidemic in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is a member of several states across the country that have declared an epidemic of black fungi.

According to the Uttarakhand Department of Health, a large number of patients infected with black bacterium have arrived in the state, which has led the state government to declare a black bacterium epidemic.

In Uttarakhand, a total of 65 cases were detected in black ear mushrooms. According to the Uttarakhand Department of Health, 61 of them are hospitalized in AIIMS Rishikesh.

Mucormycosis or melanomycosis is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mycosis by coming into contact with fungal spores in the environment. According to the Union Ministry of Health, fungi can also develop on the skin after it has entered the skin through cuts, abrasions, burns, or other types of skin trauma.

The disease has been detected among patients who have recovered or recovered from COVID-19. In addition, anyone with diabetes whose immune system is not functioning well should be wary of this.

Seeing an increasing number of cases of mucormycosis or “black fungus”, the Federal Ministry of Health is currently increasing the availability of amphotericin-B, the leading drug for treating fatal illnesses, on Saturday The ministry said it was in contact with five additional manufacturers.

The ministry further said that treatment of patients with COVID-19 would include taking drugs such as dexamethasone, which suppresses the response of the immune system. Due to these factors, COVID-19 patients face a new risk of failing to combat attacks by organisms such as Mucormaisetes.

States such as Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Orissa, Telangana, and Tamirnadu have already declared “notifiable” diseases under the Epidemic Act. Therefore, it is obligatory to report all cases of mucormycosis to the state government.

Apply Mint newsletter * Please enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.