Connect with us

Health

Women can get the Covid vaccine at any time after giving birth: Experts

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By


The government recently allowed vaccinations for lactating mothers.

New Delhi:

Women can be vaccinated against COVID-19 at any time after childbirth, health care experts emphasized that even pregnant women need to be vaccinated to protect them from infection.

The government recently allowed vaccinations for lactating mothers.

NITI Aayog members (health) emphasize that breastfeeding after vaccination is okay and that breastfeeding should not be stopped “even for an hour”.

Healthcare experts also state that women can be vaccinated against COVID-19 at any time after childbirth.

Dr. Khan Amir Marouf, a professor of community medicine at the University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital in Delhi, said there was no risk from vaccinated breastfeeding mothers to newborns.

“There is no reason to delay vaccination after childbirth,” he said.

In addition, he said that lactating women do not need to take any special precautions in terms of vaccination, and that the same precautions that apply to the general public can be applied to women.

Dr. Loveleena Nadir, Senior Consultant Gynecologist and Obstetrician at Fortis La Femme, Rosewalk Hospital and Apollo Cradle Royale, said vaccination can be done at any stage of the menstrual cycle.

“COVID-19 is not an indication for Caesarean section, but the frequency of preterm birth and Caesarean section is increasing, probably due to maternal illness associated with COVID-19 infection. Please postpone the vaccination, 3 months from the date of recovery. “

She further stated that she was advised to continue her pregnancy if the patient took the first dose and later found to be pregnant.

“Pregnancy does not increase the risk of SARS-COV-2 infection, but it seems to worsen the clinical course compared to non-pregnant women,” she added.

Experts emphasize the need for vaccination to protect pregnant women from infection.

Dr. Marouf said government guidelines have not yet recommended COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women.

“This is because the Covid vaccine has not been tested on pregnant women and no data are available on its safety and efficacy. However, the Indian Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology has given the Covid vaccine to pregnant women. During this pandemic, there is a high risk of getting infected with Covid and a high mortality rate. “

“This seems to be higher than the risk of side effects of the vaccine,” he said.

Dr. Sujeet Ranjan, Secretary-General of the Food and Nutrition Security Association (CFNS) in New Delhi, states that WHO guidelines allow pregnant and lactating mothers to be vaccinated, but in India vaccination of pregnant women. Issues are being discussed, and further deliberation by the National Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) on vaccination.

“We hope that the Ministry of Health will soon allow pregnant women to also receive COVID-19 jabs. Many countries have already begun Covid vaccination of pregnant and lactating mothers. Currently Scientists are trying to generate enough data to recommend .. The effects of either of the two Covid vaccines (Covishield or Covaxin) administered in India on pregnant or lactating women. I learned that it has not been tested for efficacy, and side effects. Therefore, you must strictly follow the policy advice. Ministry of Health. “

Dr. Jaideep Malhotra, former president of the Federation of Indian Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology and founder of the Rainbow IVF Infertility Center, is safe because the vaccines currently available in India do not contain live viruses. He said that the fact needs to be disseminated.Pregnant and lactating mothers, do not cause serious side effects such as abortion or congenital
Malformation.

“The very important message is that vaccination of pregnant women saves two lives. This needs to be done as soon as possible. With 40 million pregnancies occurring. That saves about 80 million lives, “says Dr. Malhotra.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is automatically generated from the syndicate feed.)

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: