EU: Second dose of AstraZeneca is not recommended for people with blood clots after vaccination





A second dose of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford should not be given to people who suffer from blood clots or thrombocytopenia after receiving the first injection. not. To the European Medicines Agency. European Medicines Regulator issued a statement on Friday, May 21 Reuters reported.. Many European countries have begun to reconsider their use in all age groups only after some reports of abnormal blood coagulation disorders (some fatal) occurred during the last month. Data provided by Eudra Vigilance Indicates that as of May 22, there were 5,698 cases of blood and lymphatic system disorders between the ages of 18 and 64. May 21 European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued It provides additional guidance to healthcare professionals as part of an ongoing investigation of rare but serious blood clots associated with Vaxzevria (formerly AstraZeneca vaccine) and Johnson & Johnson vaccination. In that report, the Human Medical Commission (CHMPEMA’s) announced: Do not administer Vaxzevria to people who suffer from thrombosis or thrombocytopenia (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia, TTS) after vaccination.

Within 3 weeks of vaccination, people with low platelets should be checked for signs of blood clots.

People with blood clots within 3 weeks of vaccination should be checked for signs of thrombocytopenia.

Patients with thrombosis and thrombocytopenia after vaccination should be treated by a healthcare professional. Over the last few weeks, European health agencies have revealed a clear correlation between people who suffered from rare blood clots and often died after being vaccinated with AstraZeneca. When asked about the possible association between AstraZeneca injections and cases of blood clots in the brain, Marco Cavaleri, chairman of the EMA vaccine evaluation team, confirmed in the newspaper Il Messaggero: It is clear that it is related to the vaccine. However, it is not yet known what causes this reaction. ” Reuters reported.. Vaccine experts explained that some people vaccinated with AstraZeneca “have more cases of stroke with platelet deficiency than expected among adolescents.” He also pointed out that young women are “the protagonists of thrombosis cases.” In some countries, the AstraZeneca vaccine was discontinued to record serious side effects in a high proportion of vaccinated patients. Among them were Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Bulgaria and Thailand. France, Italy and Germany have also decided to continue after receiving guarantees from the EMA and the World Health Organization, but have temporarily suspended the AstraZeneca vaccination campaign. Maybe you are interested:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos