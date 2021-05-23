Here’s how to deal with mental health problems, vaccination anxiety before the first jab:

A year after the coronavirus pandemic destroyed our collective life, our society has been tackling fear and anxiety. As a result, false information spreads like wildfires, and many rely on strange and wrong ways to deal with viruses. Published every Sunday, this column aims to address the health and vaccine-related questions that readers may have about the coronavirus pandemic.

In this week’s column, Dr. Prabha S Chandra, a professor of psychiatry at NIMHANS in Bangalore, answered questions related to mental health and COVID-19. The pandemic caused and amplified people’s anxiety, anxiety, and fear. People with serious mental health problems became more isolated and lonely during this time. When celebrating Mental Health Month, Dr. Chandra addresses such issues and teaches readers how to deal with vaccine anxiety, stress, and ICU trauma.

Many people suffer from vaccine anxiety before taking their first jab. How can they deal with it? Does this anxiety affect their body and the vaccination process?

One of the reasons for vaccine anxiety is the fear of the unknown, as we have a lot of false information about side effects. Also, most adults in India are not actually vaccinated during adulthood, which seems to be a real source of anxiety for those who are afraid of injections and hospitals. Others are worried that they may actually be able to make an appointment and go to the vaccination center. If there are many people there, I feel that there is a possibility of COVID infection.

So the way to deal with anxiety is to talk to people who have already been vaccinated to find out about their experience and how they have dealt with arm pain and fever that may have occurred after vaccination. .. You will be informed about what the vaccine will do. Also, if in doubt, ask your doctor to provide the correct information. Have a painkiller or paracetamol pill at home and be prepared in advance to know what to do if you have a fever or pain.

Tell yourself that if you and everyone around you are vaccinated, you will eventually be able to go out without fear or worry of COVID19 infection. Anxiety does not affect your immunity or vaccination. When vaccination, wear comfortable clothing to avoid straining your arms. Tell your workplace that you can take a day off if you have pain or fever and want to take a day off. If you are too anxious, try a square ruler. Inhale 1-2-3-4, hold 1-2-3-4, exhale 1-2-3-4, hold 1-2-3-4.Do this 5-6 times a day whenever you see anxious thoughts coming in

When going to the vaccination center, keep a distance of 6 feet and wear a suitable mask to disinfect. The nurse will keep you there for 30 minutes after vaccination. If you suspect that you have a fever or pain after vaccination, please keep your doctor’s phone number so that you can contact them.Remember that vaccines are friends and the best way to tackle the current pandemic

Can stress affect the immune and nervous system after vaccination? How do you deal with it?

Excessive stress is known to reduce not only COVID 19 but also overall immunity. Therefore, it is important to follow a daily life consisting of four elements: work, play, leisure, supportive and resting social and family interactions. Instead of focusing on just one aspect, try to balance all these components. Often, when you are stressed, it is probably due to HALT-hunger, anger, loneliness, and malaise. So, if you are stressed, label it, try to identify it, try to understand what is the main cause of anxiety, and specify it so that it is not overwhelmed.

For example, stress can be due to family members having COVID 19. Make sure you’re not always thinking about it, and keep in mind that overstressing can reduce your effectiveness. Instead, make a list of things you have to do, try some chores, spend time with your kids and pets, talk to friends and relatives, and water your plants. All of this looks mediocre, but it helps to calm down when you have to deal with a crisis.

There is generally an atmosphere of fear and despair because of sadness and destiny everywhere. As a result, many people develop chronic insomnia. How can people find a balance when so many are losing their loved ones or having a traumatic experience?

It is certainly very difficult and we are all experiencing so many emotions. I’ve heard that it’s difficult to maintain a positive attitude because many people die or get seriously ill. Keep in mind that it will take some time for the pandemic to slow down.

Each of us has its own threshold for feeling sad and anxious about the situation. Identify your threshold and note how you feel. At the moment you feel overwhelmed, disconnect from the news and conversations and focus on other things. You can’t always stay positive, but what you can do is identify the ones that are most stressful. Is it your fear, is it dying and dying, is it the fact that oxygen or beds may not be available-what news overwhelms you? Don’t hide yourself from all the news as it will help you avoid it. Avoidance can increase anxiety, as it increases your sensitivity to anxiety. If you avoid all the bad news, you may find that even small things are triggered.

Also, try involving yourself in helping someone. Even small things like talking to the elderly in your family on the phone every day, preparing meals for the poor, volunteering for an hour, or helping out with information in your neighborhood. All of this makes it harder for you to feel that you are contributing and to get out of control.

How does time in the COVID ICU ward affect mental health? What can you do to help them?

Being in ICU can be very isolated, lonely and scary, even in situations other than COVID. In the COVID pandemic, relatives cannot visit the ICU, staff, nurses, and doctors are in the PPE and cannot see them or identify familiar faces. All of this makes it a very isolated experience. The main thing that helps them is to stay connected with their family and loved ones through frequent video calls and messages. Having something familiar can also calm you down, such as photos of your loved ones, religious symbols, lucky charms, or the music played in the ICU.

Doctors and nurses need to provide information about the procedure, what they are doing, and mention when the improvement or situation is stable. When you talk to or send a message to your loved ones in ICU, send the message you want and give your voice with a soothing message or some chants or soothing music, jokes, humor. Record. Those. If you have grandchildren, send a message to cheer them up and give them hope. Make sure you have glasses or hearing aids, or a pen and notepad.

When they leave the ICU and return home, many may continue to flashback at the ICU and relive the trauma. They may be anxious, have nightmares and dreams. Some people may do the opposite, feel numb, and don’t want to talk about it at all. Respect their individual wishes for this. If you have too much anxiety, flashbacks, nightmares, or sleep disorders, it suggests PTSD. If anxiety is overwhelming, it is advisable to use some grounding techniques, such as using the five-finger method to stimulate sensory stimulation. At PTSD, people feel that they are in a traumatic situation again, rather than realizing that they are now at risk. To bring them back to the present and allow the brain to recognize that the threat is over and safe, these grounding techniques can help: 1. Name Five things you can see at the moment wherever you are. 2. Names Four things you can hear at the moment-fans, kitchen noise, rain, dog barks, bird chirping, and more. 3. List three things you can touch – touch different surfaces to explain your sensations. 4. List two things you can smell.

5. Name One thing you can taste.

This helps ground and brings the person back to the present, reducing overwhelming anxiety. If the problem is too big, encourage them to seek mental health support.

What should we say to the families of COVID patients who are sensitive, empathetic, unobtrusive, and fearless and fearless? What do you never tell the family of a COVID patient?

First, we provide support in a more practical way. When a family member develops an infection, anxiety may cause the family member to not pay attention to their well-being. See if you can arrange meals and medicines or help you register for bed. Offer to help procure masks, disinfectants, etc. or groceries. Unless you are a doctor, send a message of encouragement and do not give medical advice. Reassure them when they are worried and ask them to write down their symptoms so that they can have an informed discussion with their doctor. Rest them and don’t call them over and over again. Guarantee your support to them in case of emergency. Provides information about your local volunteer group number and local triage center. It provides hope, humor, and lightness.

Due to the blockade, many have found themselves very lonely in the past year. How can they keep their spirits high?

Solitude is considered a new pandemic. What can you do to relieve the feeling of isolation? Try to stay connected and allocate time to stay in touch with family and friends, including online group activities. Have a routine,

Indulge in everyday rituals such as spending time on a balcony with plants, trying to learn new skills, spending time organizing things at home-paper, accounting, clothing. Find ways to help and support others, such as in a circle or in a volunteer group. There is a clear line between work and home, especially when working from home. I will move a lot. I get up every 20 minutes from a certain position and move around, stretch, and walk a little in the house.

At the end of each day, write down three things you can do. It’s not just about work, it’s about yourself and others. Write a diary or manage it by voice to write down your thoughts and ideas. Balance the bad news with the good news. Don’t avoid catching up with the current situation, and at the same time, pay attention to being happier. Humor is a good way to forget about all the issues for a while.

Read all the latest news, Breaking news And Coronavirus news Here