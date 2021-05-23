Your Space: Make Your Vacation Fun For Kids During Covid

Covid’s blockade, which limits school children to home and online learning, may have affected their level of education and learning abilities. Now, spending summer vacation at home with your parents is probably a working professional and will add to the unprecedented situation. What steps should schools and authorities take to keep children busy in a productive way?

Spend more time with children

In 2020-21, we were busy with online lectures and everyone was at home. The teacher sought to pay attention to the lessons for all students and conducted the exams. Now children are not interested in online research. They want something new. Parents are busy with work, online meetings and task completion radar. As a result, some school students get bored and angry when they spend their time during the day. My son is also annoyed sitting at home. Did I try to find out what the solution to this is? To do that, you have to think at least like a kid, and what a kid finds interesting. So I tried to introduce new habits for a few minutes every day. I enjoyed all my childish emotions, such as watering my face, watering, playing my favorite indoor games, and enjoying my time. It was refreshing to be a kid with my own kid. The stress just goes away. Another good luck was waiting there to enjoy the summer vacation at home. The online summer camp offered by his school is also a fun activity. A nice summer camp was planned by his teacher and principal under the guidance of management. They each provided 4/30 modules. These can be completed in just 30 minutes, including different types of music play, different forms of dance, different fun sporting activities, ball bottle games, biscuit sandwich creation, photo storytelling, interesting movie shows, drawing and more. It was a small project that needed. New way. There was also a basic scientific concept through small practical things such as electrostatic energy with a comb, composting of moist waste at home, sowing and growth. More interesting activities were carried out and planned by the team of teachers to make time memorable and keep students busy with various emotions such as the tasks completed to obtain a certificate. There were also winners in these activities. The children talked enthusiastically about various jobs. Initially, they refused to follow the schedule of online activities, but later enjoyed it. During the pandemic, the children experienced many emotions. Children observe their parents in all roles, including friends, teachers, siblings, sisters, aunts, and uncles. As parents, we must play every role in making our children happy. It’s difficult, but if you decide, you can do anything. We can do everything. So let us start a new role every day, or just a few hours a day. As a kid, we enjoyed all kinds of relationships: happiness, sadness, fighting, discussion, affection. I used to meet all my neighbors and relatives. It’s impossible now. Not possible for children over the past year. So make a video hangout with your neighbors and relatives to stay spirited and stay in touch.

Vidya Patil

School should do fun activities

Everyone knows that because of Covid, students are limited to online learning, resulting in a lot of screening time. This can have a positive and negative impact on them. Instead of teaching online, full-time schools do fun activities with the help of parents, such as watering plants, origami, dancing, making the most of garbage, vermicompost, and cooking without fire. can do. All such activities help boost their physical activity, which has been restricted for online classes. Schools can also practice yoga and meditation to help improve mental health.

Deepali Satpute

Draw a daily schedule for kids

This blockade and pandemic was a major challenge for everyone, from students to teachers to parents. It should be remembered that in these times, children sometimes need new activities. Therefore, keeping them occupied is one of the most important things. Every year at the beginning of summer vacation, there was a mandatory trip for the family. If you’re not traveling, you’ll at least visit your grandparents and large family. I still can’t do that. During this pandemic, it is important to have a proper schedule for your child. And keep occupying him. For example, morning tea and coffee are obligatory for my 10 year old son. He is also assigned the responsibility of cleaning his own room. Such activities give children a sense of responsibility and are also goals to be achieved in one day. This can also cause the child to perform physical activity such as skipping rope in the evening. This will continue to occupy him all day long.

Sandeep Thite

Involve children in activities

There are various activities that the school can arrange through online classes. I encourage kids to participate in gardening and try new recipes at home as they like. Being indoors during the summer vacation will have a big impact on your child, as it is the only time the child will not be hit by studying like all year round. I suggest that all parents should decide what their child likes and engage in it. We need to introduce the diversity of activities. But if parents can’t give their child full time for work, they can definitely work, so they have to plan ahead. My wife and I are both working professionals, so we fully understand how difficult it is to keep a child busy. Both of my children have a division of work. We also have group activities where you can learn to share and collaborate. I love watching kids do “do it myself” projects. They made so many deposits under DIY. This gave them a sense of accomplishment and pride.

Shashank Kimbaune

Grandparents play an important role in raising children

I don’t think schools and authorities will take on all the roles of keeping children busy in a productive way. Keeping your child busy is ultimately up to your parents. Grandparents can play a very active role in their relationships with their children. The elderly in our home are a treasure that knows a lot of easy and easy activities and will surely help. My daughter learned a lot of gardening skills from her grandmother. She currently spends most of her time with plants. She has grown coriander, spinach and even rose plants in our limited space. When the roses first bloomed, my daughter’s smile was precious. Such activities that can help children get closer to nature can help them cope with the stress of being at home 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. My mother-in-law also taught my young daughter other crafts that she thinks are very occupied. Parents need to focus on small activities that their children love and can learn.

Asmita kulkarni