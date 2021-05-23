Cdc Mask Guidance Brings Confusion to Santa Clara County

Despite relaxed rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Santa Clara County still needs masks

Differences between federal and local mask rules create confusion, frustration, and in some cases hostile situations.

Residents of Santa Clara County sighed this week as they moved to the least restrictive yellow layer of California’s reopening plan. This indicates that life can return to “normal” after more than a year of fear and anxiety.

The hierarchy change follows the announcement of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where fully vaccinated individuals are required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial law to be ” You no longer have to keep masks or social distances under any circumstances. Includes guidance for local businesses and workplaces.

But in Santa Clara County, masks are needed until California fully reopens on June 15. The other 10 states have fully reopened, and the other 38 states will soon reopen.





A spokesman for the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said, “We strive to ensure that all qualified people in our community have the opportunity to be vaccinated, but residents keep their masks indoors. We need to keep it a little longer. ” “We will continue to publish the latest information on masking. In the meantime, the best thing we can do to get our residents back to some normal condition is to vaccinate if they haven’t been vaccinated yet. I encourage my friends and family to do so. “

In San Jose, the paradoxical orders to take off the mask from the CDC and the tension on the county to keep wearing the mask are boiling. Earlier this week, a woman spit on an employee at Umai Savory Hot Dogs after refusing to wear a mask in the restaurant.

Unfortunately, companies are accustomed to dealing with conflicting information and rules, said Scott Nice, executive director of the Downtown San Jose Association.

“Move to Yellow Tier this week is a very positive milestone, but we haven’t left the forest yet,” Nice told San Jose Spotlight. “Most of our business is accustomed to taking the most conservative approach by looking at the different timings and protocols that come from states and counties.”

Knies said there was still significant progress, and he and the local business owner were “carefully optimistic” about the coming summer, and the restrictions were significantly lifted.

However, some business owners are emphasized about playing “Mask Police”.

George Larou, owner of a restaurant in downtown San Jose, said employees need to crack down on guests to wear masks, especially on weekends.

“Currently, we face the same challenges as most bars and restaurants,” said Lahlouh, who owns Original Gravity, MINIBOSS and Paper Plane. “One or two people you always say,’Hey, can you put on a mask?'”

According to Lahlouh, most guests understand and some may turn their eyes, but it doesn’t violate the rules.

However, he is concerned that it may change after June 15th. The change in guidelines confuses Lahlouh and other business owners and asks if they need to check their patron vaccination cards in the future.

“We didn’t have to deal with that situation yet, but especially now that all CDC announcements have slowed down and Santa Clara County is moving to the yellow layer … in fact. It’s causing more problems. Once vaccinated, I get the impression that masks are no longer part of your life. For us, it’s trying to educate people politely. “

His policy is to get employees to wear masks, but Lahlouh said there are some employees who don’t want to work when patrons no longer need to wear masks.

Mezcal owner Adolfo Gomez is enthusiastic about asking guests to wear masks, and said the restaurant will provide them if they don’t have one.

“The more changes we see, the more people are crazy about wearing masks,” Gomez said. “How do you know who is fully vaccinated and who is not?”

Students at schools in Santa Clara County must remain masked until notified by the CDC. The agency recommends that students from kindergarten to high school continue to wear facial cover and social distance. As of May 12, only students over the age of 12 can receive the Pfizer vaccine. Younger students are less protected than older students.

Here are some of the most frequently asked questions surrounding CDC guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.

What does it mean to be “fully vaccinated”?

It will be fully vaccinated more than 2 weeks after the second dose of Pfizer / Moderna vaccine, or 2 weeks after the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

What will happen in California on June 15th?

California will fully resume its economy on June 15. This means that counties are no longer classified as “hierarchical.” According to the California Public Health Service, businesses can return to normal operations “with common sense risk mitigation measures.” Schools, including colleges and universities, offer full-time face-to-face instruction.

Can my boss ask about my vaccination status?

Okay. Local health orders require businesses to check vaccination status for all employees (this also applies to volunteers). If individuals refuse to answer, there is an assumption that they have not been vaccinated.

What action should I take until June 15th?

According to the state public health service, masks should be worn indoors in public places, regardless of vaccination status, unless everyone is eating or drinking. Masks are required not only on public transport, but also in crowded indoor and outdoor areas such as concerts, parades, sporting events and trade fairs.

What are the mask rules currently in use? How will it change after June 15th?

Until June 15th, you must wear a mask at work.

On Thursday, the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal / OSHA) was planning to consider allowing workers to be maskless if everyone else in the room was vaccinated. However, the agency decided to postpone the decision until a later date.

Cal / OSHA can create the COVID-19 safety rules required for the workplace, including mask requirements, even if circumstances change.

What can I do until June 15th if I am not fully vaccinated? How about after June 15th?

If you are not fully vaccinated, wear a mask if you are around more than one household. From June 15th, wearing masks is at the discretion of individuals and businesses. The CDC and local health authorities recommend that unvaccinated individuals wear masks even when they are not needed.

Local health leaders are confident that the inoculated individual is safe without a mask. According to officials, Santa Clara County has many vaccines and many opportunities to get injections. Currently, some clinics have time to stop by and no reservations are required. A list of vaccine clinics can be found at sccfreevax.org.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc. all rights reserved. Bay City News, Inc. It is prohibited to reissue, rebroadcast, or redistribute without the express written consent of. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service that covers a larger bay area.

