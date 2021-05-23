Discovery Health rewards members who participate in mental health

The Covid-19 pandemic may have paid more attention to the importance of mental health, but experts believe that not enough has been done to improve the mental struggle.

To address this, Discovery Health has established the Vitality Mental Wellbeing Program.

This campaign aims to provide members with Discovery Miles for taking positive steps towards mental health and overall well-being.

This includes those who track their attention and sleep goals, especially on the Vitality Active Rewards platform, with partner apps such as Headspace, Calm, The Mindfulness App, and buddhify.

Dr. Seranne Motilal, a clinical wellness specialist at Discovery Vitality, told Saturday Star this week that mental health may be an integral part of health and well-being, but has seen remarkable improvements in life expectancy and physical health over the last few decades. Despite progress, there was still little evidence that people were happier or experiencing lower levels of mental illness.

“Physical and mental health are both sides of the same coin, and this relationship is probably best captured by the old maxim” a healthy body in a healthy mind, “Motilal explained.

She has an increased burden on her mental health status, and on average, one in five adults (17.6%) have experienced common mental illness within the last 12 months in a global prevalence survey. He added that he experienced 29.2% in his lifetime.

“For example, depression is positioned as the number one cause of disability worldwide, and given the significant prevalence and impact of mental health, it is important to pay more attention to mental health and welfare services.”

Image provided.

Later, the Vitality Mental Wellbeing program officially launched earlier this month, and Motilal believes it could be of great help to the mental health and well-being of its members.

“The Vitality Mental Well-Being Program helps us gain a better understanding of the overall state of mental well-being and rewards us for taking proactive steps to understand, improve and maintain mental well-being. Give, “she said.

The program begins with an understanding of the key elements of mental health and has a systematic stage in which users can earn up to 500 vitality points twice a year simply by completing a mental health assessment.

The next step is for users to track their sleep and mindfulness sessions to improve their mental health and earn Discovery Miles.

In the final stages, use expert videos, podcasts, and articles to keep your mindfulness part of your daily routine and keep your users mentally healthy.

Motilal explained that the main purpose of the Vitality Mental Well-Being Program is to provide a range of interventions that can help members improve their feelings of well-being and reduce their feelings of psychological stress and distress. did.

“These interventions are diverse, broadly appealing and evidence-based.”

She also believes that this program is very beneficial to South Africans as the country fights the problems of poverty, discrimination and political conflict.

“Mental health accounts for about 13% of the world’s illness burden, and about one in six people in South Africa suffers from mental illness.”

Despite these disastrous statistics, morals are optimistic that they can fight and deal with the country’s devastating mental health figures.

“It is important to be aware of these factors, as many things may be out of our control, but with improved mental well-being, hopefully we are these external and internal. You can start dealing with both stressors well. “

Motilal added that this is the perfect platform for this mental health initiative, as Vitality is the world’s largest behavioral science program with excellent results in other programs.

“Mental health is an integral part of overall health and we want to support this important aspect of member health by using the Vitality platform.”

Saturday star