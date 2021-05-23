“No one was left behind” in a Queen’s University study of Lyme disease patients

Photo by Madeleine Gravel / Post media

Article content Fourteen years after being bitten by four ticks in Virginia, Julie Konzuk still suffers from fatigue, headaches and muscle aches. She bounced from doctor to doctor, spending $ 20,000 of her money on testing and treatment, and receiving weeks to months of antibiotic and naturopathic treatment. Brampton’s environmental engineers also suffer from stage 4 colon cancer, but she said the hardest part was fighting Lyme disease. “The other day I told my daughter that living and dealing with colon cancer is much easier than living with Lyme disease,” Konzuku said. “Doctors believe in you and are willing to treat you, but with Lyme disease it’s very painful to actually hear and find a doctor to treat you. Most doctors are afraid. There is a great deal of opposition to Lime. “ Listening to and believing in people like Konzuk is an important first step in a new study on Lyme disease and its effects initiated by researchers at Queen’s University. They encourage people with Lyme disease to share their stories and hope to find some identifiable patterns that might otherwise look like random symptoms.

Article content Photo by Victoria Arocho / Associated Press “This is basically a’nobody left behind’approach,” said Tim Salomons, a professor of psychology at Queens who is interested in pain research. “What we often see in both pain and Lyme disease is that when we can’t provide a proper explanation of what’s going on, it somehow behaves as if it’s the patient’s fault. May it all be in their minds. “Imagine you have these terrible symptoms and they occur every day and interfere with your ability to socialize, work and enjoy your family— And people kept telling you that you made it all up. It’s a terrible way of life. This is a challenging issue and one we want to reverse. “ lime The disease is carried by black-footed mites, commonly referred to as deer ticks. This has taken hold in and around Ottawa over the last five years. In 2014, Ottawa Public Health recorded 22 cases of Lyme disease. In 2019, the number of cases surged to 181 and in 2020 it was 120 (although not all infections occurred in Ottawa). OPH monitoring showed that in some areas of the city, two-thirds of the mites collected were tested positive for the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. Due to a request from the COVID-19 pandemic, tick monitoring in Ottawa has been temporarily suspended. According to Salomon, a bullseye-shaped rash around a tick bite is a common symptom of Lyme disease, but 20 to 30 percent of people do not develop a rash. Within weeks of being bitten in the summer of 2007, Konzuku developed a burning headache, pain in his face and joints, and severe fatigue, making him unable to walk more than a few hundred meters at a time. She was suffering from a “brain fog” that always forgets words. Her weight lost 10 kilograms in a few weeks. Tests confirmed her Lyme disease, but the symptoms continue to recur, even with a series of antibiotics. Doctors began refusing her treatment, saying she had already received too much treatment.

Article content “We start with the idea that people’s symptoms are real and we want to hear about them,” Salomon said. “In these studies, fluctuations and individual differences may be treated as” noise. ” “This person doesn’t really fit into the profile of what we’re looking at. Maybe we should study someone else who fits better. What we’re saying in this study is , “We have you”. “ The Queen’s team includes experts in genetics, antibiotic resistance, biochemistry, pain research, environmental and ecological factors. By collecting and analyzing the experiences of people with Lyme disease, they want to learn more about all the different ways Lyme disease can manifest. “One person may have unusual symptoms, but if you put them all together, there may be many people in the Ottawa area who have similar symptoms. And the people of Vancouver have different symptoms. Once you have a large amount of data, you can bring them together and lay the foundation for other research. “ Adding urgency to the study is the number of people who go outdoors during the pandemic, reducing the risk of getting COVID, but at the risk of tick bites. A further complication is that the symptoms of Lyme disease are similar to many of the symptoms of COVID-19. “There are many good studies on Lyme disease, and there are currently some good treatments, but many are left behind,” Salomon said. “We want to close that gap.”

Article content You can learn more about research and contribute your experience online mylyme.ca Tick ​​Story: How to Reduce the Risk of Lyme Disease Watch out for mites in the natural areas around Ottawa, even along the edges of grassy gardens and parks. Wear long-sleeved shirts and long trousers tucked into your socks to minimize exposed skin. Light-colored clothing makes it easier to see mites that interfere with ride quality. At the end of the day, put the clothes in the tumble dryer for 10 minutes to kill the invisible mites. If possible, stay on the trail and avoid hitting long grasses, trees and bushes. Use insect repellents containing DEET or icaridin. Check yourself and your child with special attention to the toes, knees, armpits, groin, scalp, and areas where mites can easily get caught. Mites can be small, smaller than poppy seed size for nymphs and sesame size for adults. Remove ticks with tweezers or tick tools. Be careful not to squeeze the engorged ticks or misplace your head. The sooner the ticks are removed, the less risk of infection. Source: Ottawa Public Health

