Germany offers COVID jabs in the company cafeteria

The temporary vaccination center at the Hanau site of the chemical group Evonik near Frankfurt is one of several pilot projects in Germany.



Well before noon, chemical engineer trainer Ralph Scharf is already heading to the company cafeteria. And lunch is the last thing in his heart.

He is here to get the COVID-19 jab as German employer Evonik Industries has joined the promotion to strengthen the country’s vaccination efforts by involving the company’s doctors.

“You can get vaccinated with almost no waiting time, which is great,” 58-year-old Scharf told AFP after walking from his workstation to the dining area.

Regular tables are dropped, Medical staff..

Each section is dedicated to the various steps of the process, from signing consent forms and pre-jab consultations to actual injection and collection rooms.

Hungry workers can get food for take-out in the next room.

Official starter pistol for corporate doctors from all over the country to participate Coronavirus The jab campaign will take place on June 7th.

Demand is expected to outpace supply, at least initially, until more vaccine shipments gradually penetrate German mass vaccination centers, doctor’s clinics, and participating companies.

After a very critical slow start, Germany has significantly accelerated its inoculation pace in recent weeks.

Currently, about 40% of adults have the first shot and over 13% have both jabs.

“Light of the horizon”

At Evonik the company Doctor Christine Bush administers only a few hundred doses during the pilot phase.

However, when the project begins in earnest next month, she will vaccinate about 1,000 people a week.

Initially, the focus will be on approximately 3,500 Hanau-based staff and employees of partner companies at Evonik. Eventually, there are plans to extend the offer to the employee’s family.

All jabs in the pilot scheme are Pfizer / BioNTech shots, and Evonik happens to produce small bubbles of fat called lipid nanoparticles that protect important mRNA molecules in the vaccine.

As long as the vaccine supply is still tight, her company must be on-site and prioritizes staff who cannot work from home.

“We’ve all lived in this pandemic for over a year,” Bush said.

“Now, for the first time, we can see the light on the horizon and we can actively participate in defeating this. That’s pretty special.”

According to Hanau site manager Kirstin Overhouse, his appetite for jabs is endless.

“As soon as I get out of the car in the morning, I’m asked if it’s my turn,” she said. “The enthusiasm for vaccination is huge.”

