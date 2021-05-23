“This won’t go away”: why one doctor thinks COVID-19 won’t go away





(NEXSTAR) – More than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic, most people are eager to get their lives back to normal, just as they were before the pandemic. However, that time may never come. COVID-19 probably “will not disappear,” said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. “Until the fairness of the vaccine is established, this won’t go away until people don’t hesitate about the vaccine,” he said. The virus can continue to circulate indefinitely because COVID-19 is transmitted from animals to humans and the world is unlikely to vaccinate or euthanize all animal carriers. COVID-19, unlike other infectious diseases such as smallpox, has been effectively eliminated as a result of global vaccine efforts. “It will stay around and cause flare,” Chin Hong said. “Unless we all vaccinate at the same time, you will flare,” he said. “And every time a flare occurs, we may create a variant.” Some parts of the United States are virtually open, such as California, where Chin-Hong lives, and the virus case rate is very low. But doctors don’t expect things to settle down forever. CDC facilitates indoor mask wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people

He said that the current low case rate in places like California is a huge number of winter cases that have restored and developed “innate immunity,” which means immunity from people catching the virus rather than from vaccines. It is said to be due to vaccination combined with spikes. Innate immunity can decline faster than vaccine protection — doctors believe within 6-12 months. When it declines in the majority of the population, it paves the way for “flare”. Vaccine hesitation is not just an American problem.Recently Gallup Opinion polls found that nearly 1.3 billion adults disagree with vaccination. Only two in three adults worldwide said they would be vaccinated, even if the vaccine was available for free. This is not enough for global herd immunity. That said, Chin Hong believes that life will eventually return to “nearly normal.” He hopes that we will “feel reassured locally” and develop herd immunity in the region. “Probably some countries are far less ill than others,” he said. “But as long as we go back and forth, it can burn randomly.” Chin-Hong says measles is a good example. Many are vaccinated, but not all. This means that it can happen occasionally even if someone travels from another location and exposes a large number of people who have not been vaccinated against the disease. It is important to promptly vaccinate as many humans as possible with COVID before new variants are developed. Ultimately, Chin Hong said it was the only way to “minimize COVID.”

