India reportedly ordered social media platforms to remove references to COVID-19’s “Indian variants”





The Government of India has sent a notice to the social media platform ordering to remove content that references the “Indian variant” of the COVID-19 virus. Reuters report. A letter from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology sent on Friday was not published, but was seen by several media outlets. It was not clear which social media received the letter, but the Indian government has recently I ordered Twitter to delete the tweet And Facebook and Instagram delete posts It was critical of the coronavirus pandemic treatment. “There is no such variant of COVID-19 scientifically cited by the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO referred to the term” Indian variant “as the B.1.617 variant of coronavirus in all of its reports. “Not associated,” the letter said, adding that the phrase is “totally false.” B.1.617, the first coronavirus variant detected in India last year, is believed to be responsible for the latest wave of COVID-19 cases in South Asia. World Health Organization has classified it As a variant of global concern, there is some evidence that it is more contagious than other strains of the virus. However, while India’s approach to censoring information about the coronavirus and its variants is extreme, WHO and other health organizations and scientists can be stigmatized and inaccurate, so geographical nicknames. It is critical of the practice of referencing viruses and variants with.The· WHO 2015 Guidance We do not recommend using place names, human names, or animal species names to name infections. But, National Geographic That very good explainer’s note Current naming conventions are cumbersome and confusing about how virus variants name them, making them difficult for non-scientists to understand and remember. National Geographic WHO reports that it is working with virologists to create new ways to name viruses.

