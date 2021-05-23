Main CDC reports 117 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Connect with us

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 117 COVID-19 cases and one new death on Sunday. This is a relatively low increase in unequal cases since February 17th.

Maine plans to lift its indoor mask obligations from Monday, with a few exceptions. Schools and day care facilities continue to require masks, and the US CDC requires face covers for public transport. Governor Janet Mills made changes after the U.S. CDC announced last week that masks were no longer needed indoors for vaccinated people, but will determine the vaccination status of people on the spot in public. Mills’ orders also apply to unvaccinated people because it is difficult.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine reached 66,979 on Sunday. Of these, 49,116 have been confirmed by testing and 17,863 are considered possible cases of COVID-19. The 7-day average for new daily cases fell to 180.6.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 820 people have died of COVID-19 in Maine, and 119 are currently hospitalized for the disease. According to the Maine CDC, the person reported dead on Sunday was a woman in Lincoln County over the age of 80.

Companies around Maine are presenting a patchwork of approaches to wearing masks as government orders disappear. Ari Gersen, owner of Longfellow Books in Portland, said he would leave the mask on for a while and ask staff and customers to do the same.

However, Gersen also expected to leave unvaccinated people in masks and ultimately ask vaccinated people to take them off. When that happens, he doesn’t know how to go beyond the honor system to ensure that staff and other customers are safe.

Unvaccinated people do not need to wear a mask indoors Under Mills’ new executive order, The state recommends it.

“There is no place to show that people are vaccinated, but if they are not vaccinated, they will need to wear a mask,” Gersen said. “I don’t know how it works.”

In contrast, department store Rennis chains will follow the new guidance and drop most masks from Monday, owner John Lenny said. Vaccinated staff and customers can go without a face cover, and unvaccinated visitors will not check the status of vaccination but will be required to wear them. ..

“Everything was hard,” Lenny said in an interview. “Everyone is fed up with it. I think it was about keeping the mask on until the end of the month, but I don’t think so. People expect it, so they have to do something on Monday. think.”

“I just hope someone is honest. If you come in without a mask, you need to be vaccinated,” Lenny added.

By Sunday morning, Maine had given 699,945 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 672,606 last doses. Of the state’s 1.3 million population, 52.07 percent received the first dose.

Of the population aged 12 and over who are currently vaccinated, 56.80 percent are fully vaccinated.

As of Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases by county was 8,171 in Androscogin, 1,821 in Aroostook, 17,022 in Cumberland, 1,324 in Franklin, 1,327 in Hancock, 6,378 in Kennebec, and Knox. There were 1,110 cases, 1,036 cases in Lincoln, 3,521 cases and 6,015 cases in Oxford. Penobscot, Piscataquis 541, Sagadahoc 1,443, Somerset 2,158, Wald 998, Washington 865, York 13,242.

By age, 18.6% of patients were under 20 years old, 18.3% were in their 20s, 15.1% were in their 30s, 13.5% were in their 40s, 14.6% were in their 50s, 10.3% were in their 60s, and 5.3% were in their 70s. 4.2% were over 80 years old.

At a hospital in Maine, there were 118 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, 44 of whom were in the intensive care unit and 18 of whom were ventilated. The state had a total of 385 87 intensive care unit beds and 319 229 ventilators. There was also a 453 alternative ventilator.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 166.7 million known cases of COVID-19 and 3.45 million deaths worldwide on Sunday morning. In the United States, 33.1 million people have died and 589,703 have died.

