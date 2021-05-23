Mixing two different vaccine doses may actually enhance COVID-19 immunity, but it is harmless.

In mid-April, the New York Post talked about a worried patient suffering from a vaccine mix. Heading “Men accidentally got one Moderna and one Pfizer COVID vaccine” read..

Both the Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines distributed in the United States require two separate shots to complete. The Moderna vaccine is given in two injections every 28 days, with Pfizer having a difference of 21 days.

Craig Richards, a New Hampshire man who was involved in a mistake, told him Local news station That experience made him “uneasy.”

A field supervisor came in to ensure that Richards was okay and fully vaccinated.

Now, a new study reveals that Richards may actually be Better Rather than being completely vaccinated. Indeed, scientists are learning more about vaccination mixes, and what they have found so far is encouraging.

For example Recent research Was played by Group of researchers In Spain, led by the Charles III Institute of Health in that country. Patients who received both the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine and the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine were found to have a strong immune response against the COVID-19-causing virus SARS-CoV-2.

This news may help countries that have changed the amount of each vaccine that is in limited supply. Similarly, it provides countries with safety concerns about the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as an alternative for patients who have already used the drug on their first injection.

In addition, it is interesting to note that the body’s immune system may actually exhibit a stronger immune response with a combined vaccine approach than with two doses of the same vaccine.

Dr. William Haseltin, Chairman and President of Access Health International, a global health think tank, told Salon. “You are presenting the immune system with what you have seen before, but it is a slightly different version, which can make a positive difference.”

At least, those who mix the vaccine don’t seem to have to worry. As Haseltine pointed out, “almost everyone has received a mixture of vaccines over time for both influenza and many other illnesses.”

“There was really no potential risk of mixing or combining vaccines,” Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease doctor and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, wrote in the salon. “We are always doing this for other vaccines and we don’t even know their brand names at this time.”

Dr. Russell Medford, Chair of the Global Health Innovation Center and the Global Health Crisis Coordination Center, elaborated on Gandhi’s observations.

“For example, there are two main types of influenza vaccines: an inactivated influenza vaccine given by injection and a live attenuated influenza vaccine given by nasal drops,” Medford told Salon in an email. .. “Both are effective and safe.”

In fact, one of the main lessons from the new study is the fact that it shows these two. Various types of vaccines Works when mixed.

“The most important point is that the vaccination approach with the adenoviral vector vaccine followed by the mRNA vaccine is likely to be safe and immunogenic, but needs further evaluation,” said a professor at Johns Hopkins Public School. Dr. William Moss wrote in Health and Medicine, Salon. in particular, Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Is Adenovirus vaccine, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines mRNA vaccine..

“The ability to use different vaccines for the first and second doses, and in some cases boosters, is important to increase the flexibility of the vaccine schedule, especially if one vaccine is in short supply. The combination can be highly immunogenic, “Moss said.

However, Moss and other scholars pointed out that this was a very early study and therefore one should be careful to celebrate that conclusion.

“We’re identifying new ways to make the vaccine more effective, but over time, we’ll see,” Dr. Georges Benjamin, secretary-general of the American Society of Public Health, emailed the salon. Told. Medford does not know what to do with the effects of mixing different COVID-19 vaccines, but reiterated the idea, saying that “early reports of clinical studies in humans on immunogenicity are very promising.” It was.

There aren’t many reasons to worry about mixing vaccines, but the same isn’t true for millions of Americans who have received only one shot of the vaccine, which needs to be given in two doses to complete. Hmm.

“It may result in an under-vaccinated population and make it difficult to achieve herd immunity.” Benjamin told the salon in an email last month..

Salon contacted the team behind the investigation for comment, but did not hear at the time of writing this article.