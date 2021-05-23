Gottlieb says Americans should rely on an “individual assessment” of COVID risk





Washington- Former Food and Drug Director Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Americans should rely on a “personalized assessment” of risk by COVID-19 when deciding whether to wear a mask or meet in a particular environment. Reduced overall vulnerability to viruses. ” “For now, I think it’s an environment where you don’t necessarily have to rely on public health ordinances or orders from the governor or mayor to protect us, but we need to protect ourselves based on our own risk assessment. Gottlieb spoke at “Face the Nation” on Sunday. Gottlieb added that people with a history of unvaccination and those in high-incidence areas are still at high risk. He said individuals would have to protect themselves based on their own assessment of their risk and their own level of comfort. “I think you need to assess the risks individually when deciding what to do and what to do, such as wearing a mask indoors or deciding on settings,” Gottlieb said. Says. Since January, the 7-day average for new cases across the country has declined by 90%, and COVID-19-related hospitalizations have declined by almost 80%. Currently, there are about 500 COVID-19-related deaths per day, a decrease of about 85%. “About 85% of people over the age of 65 are vaccinated, so those who are most likely to have COVID problems are protected by vaccination,” Gottlieb said. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 39% of the total population of the United States is fully vaccinated. Earlier this month, the Health Organization issued new guidelines for fully vaccinated people to use masks, stating that masks are not needed in most indoor and outdoor environments. Still, Gottlieb said Americans may be cautious about abandoning their masks, even if they are completely vaccinated, after spending a year taking precautions against COVID-19. “Many people have spent a year wearing masks with specific precautions, so if you go into the settings without these precautions, it will take some time before you feel comfortable again. It costs. I think it’s okay to wear a mask if you’re still indoors, even in a non-mandatory environment, “he said. “And in some places it’s etiquette. When you go to a pharmacy or clinic, people expect you to wear a mask.” Gottlieb said individuals need to evaluate mask use and other precautions based on their level of comfort. “The good news is that we think we’ve changed culturally. If you’re walking around with a mask now, you’re not seen in a strange way,” Gottlieb said. “On the other hand, if you wore a mask two years ago, everyone would step back from you.

