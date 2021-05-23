Vaccine effective against Indian variants





Credit: PIXTA / CC0 public domain

British health officials have left the coronavirus in the UK in June after official studies found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines provide effective protection against the first identified variants in India. He was optimistic that he could lift the restrictions on India. UK officials have expressed concern over the past few weeks that an increase in cases of Indian variants could jeopardize Britain’s previously successful economic resumption plans. Numbers indicate that more than 2,880 Indian variants have been recorded in the United Kingdom. The government has stated that this variant appears to be more susceptible to infection, but there was still uncertainty about how concerned this was. Jenny Harries, CEO of the UK Health and Security Agency, said UK officials will move to the final stage of unlocking the country from June 21, if the public remains cautious. Said. “If people keep watching all the safety signals, that looks good,” she told the BBC. However, she warned that Indian variants are beginning to become the dominant stock in parts of northwestern England, and people in hotspot areas need to be vigilant. Health Minister Matt Hancock also said he was “more and more confident” that the country could follow its unlocking plan. Their comments came after a study by the British Public Health Service found that two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine provided a “high level of protection” against symptomatic disease from atypical India. It was. In a survey conducted between April 5th and May 16th, Pfizer vaccine It is 88% effective against mutants after two doses. The researchers said they were 93% effective against the mutants first identified in Kent, England. AstraZeneca jabs were 66% effective against Kent variants, compared to 60% against Indian variants after both doses. Both vaccines were only 33% effective against symptomatic disease from Indian variants 3 weeks after the first dose. Strict blockage regulations were relaxed in most parts of the UK earlier this month, thanks to an efficient vaccine deployment program. A limited number of indoor socializations have been re-permitted in homes, restaurants and pubs, and the total ban on overseas travel has been partially lifted. Authorities say they plan to reopen nightclubs and allow large-scale events such as festivals from June 21 if infection rates remain low. Over 37.7 million people, or Adult population, Have been the first vaccinated in the UK. About 42% have received a second vaccination. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) © 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission. Quote: British Authorities: https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-uk-vaccines-effective-indian-variant.html Indian variants acquired on May 23, 2021 (May 23, 2021) Vaccine effective against (day) This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

