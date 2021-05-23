Health
COVID-19 variants continue to be discovered in Los Angeles County
Cases of the COVID-19 variant continue to be identified in Los Angeles County, with the UK variant being the most common concern variant in LA County.
Of the 40 specimens analyzed at the Los Angeles County Public Health Department (LADPH) laboratory last week, 53% were British variants (B.1.1.7), with no previously predominant California variant. was. The lab also detected six Brazilian variants and one South African variant last week.
“I would like to extend my deepest condolences to my sad friends and family today and wish you healing,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. “Currently, there is extensive research on vaccines, and each study shows a very high level of protection from COVID-19. These vaccines are safe and infected with COVID-19. There is a lot of evidence that it is very effective in preventing serious illness and death. “
On Saturday, LADPH authorities announced 14 new deaths and 265 new cases of COVID-19.
As of Saturday, public health identified 1,238,607 positive cases of COVID-19 in all areas of Los Angeles County, killing a total of 24,166 people.
There are currently 330 COVID-19 people in the hospital, 24% of whom are in the ICU.
The test results are available to more than 6,691,000 individuals, and 17% are positive on the test.
As of Saturday, 27,004 cumulative cases have been reported in the Santa Clarita Valley over the past year, according to LADPH. These cases are:
- 20,413 * (+ 5) in Santa Clarita
- 47 in the Unincorporated Area of Bowkei Canyon
- Canyon Country Unincorporated Area 846
- 3,737 * (+ 2) in Castique
- 68 in the Unincorporated Area of New Hall
- 1 at Placerita Canyon
- 15 at San Francis Skeet / Bouquet Canyon
- 17 in an unincorporated sand canyon
- 132 in the Unincorporated Area of Sogas
- 40 in the Unincorporated Area of Sogas / Canyon Country
- 1,157 (+1) at Stevenson Ranch
- 337 in the Unincorporated Area of Valverde
- 194 in the Unincorporated Area of Valencia
* As of Monday, May 17, public health officials recorded a cumulative total of 2,028 cases reported at the Peter J. Pitches Detention Center, including 1,479 at the North County Correctional Facility. These cases are spread across both the city of Santa Clarita and the total of Castaic. These cases are spread across both the city of Santa Clarita and the total of Castaic.
There are 478 (+5) cumulative cases in nearby Acton and 282 (+2) cases in Aguadarcy.
A total of 145 coronavirus deaths have been reported at Henry Mayo New Hall Hospital, and since March 2020, at least 291 COVID-19 deaths have been reported throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
For information on how to make a reservation and what confirmations you need to display when making a vaccination reservation, please visit the following website. LA County Vaccination Website (English) or Get a Los Angeles Vaccinated Website (Spanish).
Vaccinations are always free and open to qualified residents and workers, regardless of immigrant status.
See all coronavirus coverage. Coronavirus infection rate – COVID-19 map
