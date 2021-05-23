India fights deadly fungal threat with nearly 300,000 virus deaths





New Delhi — Indian doctors are fighting deadly fungal infections affecting patients who have recovered from their illness amid a surge in coronavirus that has driven COVID-19 patients, or the country’s deaths to nearly 300,000. I will. Although the life-threatening condition known as mucormycosis is relatively rare, doctors believe that a sudden increase in infection could further complicate India’s fight against a pandemic. In India, more than 26 million confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported since the outbreak of the pandemic, with nearly half occurring in the last two months. On Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported 3,741 new deaths, driving India’s confirmed deaths to 299,266. In addition, 240,842 new infections were reported as the number of cases per day per week fell below 300,000. The numbers are almost certainly underestimated, and many cases may be overlooked due to limited testing. Experts say the surge of new infections in India may finally slow down. However, there are some early signs that zygomycosis, also known as the “black fungus,” is rapidly becoming a source of anxiety. Mucormycosis is caused by exposure to soil, air, and even mucormycosis, which is common in the human nose and mucus. It spreads through the airways and erodes the structure of the face. Sometimes doctors need to surgically remove their eyes to prevent the infection from reaching the brain. On Saturday, Federal Minister Sadananda Gouda said that about 9,000 cases had been reported in India so far, and that amphotericin B, a drug used to treat this condition, is deficient. Gouda did not share the number of deaths, but local media said the disease killed more than 250 people. Health officials were working to alleviate drug shortages that came when the country was already short of oxygen and other medical needs, Gowda said. Mucormycosis has a high mortality rate and was already present in India before the pandemic. It’s not contagious, but its frequency last month shocked doctors. Ambrish Mithal, Chairman and Head of the Endocrinology and Diabetes Division of Max Healthcare, an Indian private hospital chain, said: Fungal infections prey on patients with weakened immunity, underlying illnesses, especially diabetes, and irrational use of steroids, Mittal said. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can increase the risk of getting sick in people with immunodeficiency. “I used to encounter several cases each year, but the current infection rate is horrifying,” says Mithal. The recent surge in coronavirus infections in the Indian countryside has already been sacrificed. Heath experts are now concerned that over-the-counter drugs, including steroids, may increase the prevalence of mucor disease. SK Pandy, a medical officer at Rammanohallohia Hospital in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, said unqualified doctors are giving steroids to patients in many rural areas, regardless of whether they need it or not. Said. “This has led to an increase in cases of black ear mushrooms in small cities where patients are not even hospitalized,” he said. On Thursday, the Indian Ministry of Health called on the state to track the spread of the condition and declare it epidemic, requiring all medical facilities to report cases to the federal surveillance network. Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the disease a “new challenge.”

