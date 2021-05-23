Vaccination rates vary by region





Almost half of Americans receive at least one Covid-19 vaccine. However, the story of vaccination in the United States varies widely from region to region, with New England above the national average and much behind in much of the South. In five of New England’s six states, more than 60% of residents are vaccinated at least partially. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. This is another story in the South, where Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, and Tennessee have the lowest percentage of residents in the country who have received at least one shot. The rates for all of these states are less than 40%, and Mississippi is 33%, at the bottom of the list. After months of reliance on mass vaccination sites, the White House and state governments Focus on them For smaller, more targeted efforts to vaccinate poorly serviced and hard-to-reach communities. “The next phase of the vaccination campaign is, above all, driven by people, organizations and communities who support vaccination of family, friends and neighbors,” said Dr. Bibek Mercy, a general surgeon. say. He said at a press conference at the White House on Friday. “That’s why we’ve said that a full approach is needed to address access, motivation, and vaccine reliability.”

The strategy was adopted by Dr. John B. Chopper, CEO of. Kahaba Medical CareThere are 17 clinics in the poorly serviced community of Alabama. “Conversations with people you trust have always been important to us,” he said on Friday. “I use Facebook Live. I say:’Ask a difficult question. Let’s talk.” We pivot to a separate lab, where they trust me to answer .. We’ve been successful with that approach, but it’s not as fast as a pandemic requires. “ The low rate in the South is worried about Thomas A. Lavaist, a health inequalities expert and dean of the Department of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at the University of Traine in New Orleans. “You have a carrot and stick,” he said. “I’m starting to think that sticks are a more likely scenario.” Dr. LaVeist said the earliest incentive for adults to work is the duty of a unique employer to demand a large number of Americans who are not vaccinated because employment depends on it.Issued by the federal government guidance This means that employers can require workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine and, if they refuse, keep them out of the workplace.

Dr. Mercy quoted Survey by Kaiser Family Foundation Twenty-eight percent of those employed say they are more likely to be vaccinated if they are given leave to vaccinate and recover. Another 20% said they were more likely to be vaccinated if they were given shots at work. The survey targets people who have not been vaccinated but want to be vaccinated as soon as possible. However, Dr. La Veist and other experts say that the biggest hurdle to hesitating to get a vaccine is anxiety about possible side effects. “Why could you be vaccinated so quickly? The more people understand it, the more people will be vaccinated,” said Dr. La Veist. “The corner was not cut.” Recently New York Times Report A native of Greene County, a rural area in northeastern Tennessee, said the most common reason for vaccine concerns was the fear that vaccines would be developed in a hurry and long-term side effects would be unknown. did. These decisions also Web of views on autonomy, Science and authority, and a strong regional and somewhat romantic self-image: We don’t like outsiders Ruin our business. Experts warn that vaccine hesitation poses a threat to all Americans in any part of the United States. The longer it takes to vaccinate people, the longer it takes for the virus to spread, mutate, and gain the ability to evade the vaccine. “My big concern is that there are mutants that are better than vaccines,” said Dr. La Veist. “That raises new issues. We need to re-vaccine.”

