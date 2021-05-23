Would you like to get the COVID-19 vaccine for $ 1 million?

What prizes can I roll up my sleeves if I’m worried about getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

As the number of people taking shot plateaus and even declining declines, some states are large-scale creative to reach at least 70% of fully vaccinated adult health professionals. Incentives are provided. As Mayo Clinic It is said to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 in the United States.

New Hampshire is unlikely to offer a big incentive, but Governor Chris Snune said he is keen to seduce people to get a job like the $ 10 million he’s heading for. His “Summer Scholarship” Program What he announced on Tuesday. The unemployment rate in New Hampshire is 2.8%, which is the unemployment rate in 2020 before the pandemic.

The scholarship program offers a $ 500 bonus for those who work part-time and a $ 1,000 bonus for those who work full-time. The governor did not specify where the funding for the scholarship program came from.

“We have some small incentive programs. If you have any other ideas, we accept almost anything, but when we start talking about the $ 1 million lottery for individuals, what is it? I don’t know, for us now, “Sununu said. “It’s great because I think 68% of people have already chosen to vaccinate here. It can only go up correctly.”

The Maine incentive program is called Your Shot to Get Outdoors and has many outdoor activities such as fishing and hunting licenses, a pass to Gray’s Maine Wildlife Park, a two-day state park pass, and a $ 20 LL Bean Gift Card. There are prizes. Tickets for the Portland Sea Dogs game.

The biggest “prize” is offered in the form of a lottery offering cash opportunities from New York, Maryland and Ohio, and New Jersey has promotional incentives that include a dinner opportunity with the governor and his wife.

New York has launched a lottery game called Vax and Scratch with a $ 5 million grand prize. Tickets sell for $ 20 each, but people over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated at a designated state site will receive a free ticket.

“We know that vaccination is an important part of the puzzle needed to completely crush COVID,” New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “We are doing everything we can to make vaccines available as quickly and easily as possible, but due to the slow vaccination rates across the state, we need to be creative to make more injections. . “

Republican Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan has created a $ 2 million VaxCash lottery game that awards a prize of $ 400,000 between May 25th and July 3rd. The Ohio Vax-A-Million game was the first vaccination lottery game and was announced in early May by Republican Governor Mike DeWine. It offers a weekly prize of $ 1 million.

Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has dinner with him and his wife at the official Governor’s residence or Island Beach Governor’s home, saying “everything is at the table” to encourage vaccination. The Jersey Shore Park has four incentive programs, including opportunities.

The Shot and Beer program offers free glass beer from dozens of bars and restaurants in the state, and Uncork the Vaccination obtains glass wine at several participating wineries. The Vax and Visit program gives free admission to state parks for those who receive one shot by July 4th.

Sununu encouraged vaccination in a second short video with Patriot Chase Winovich On his Twitter account Anyone over 12 years old can use it.

“Boom! It’s about time! Let’s go shoot. Let’s go,” Vinovich said.

