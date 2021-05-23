Dementia can develop at any age – we need to fight it



The warm, bubbly, but a little timid mother we grew up with somehow changed (Photo: Chloe Harvey).

‘I have something wrong with my mom, “he confided to his brother about four years ago one night.

It was the same every time I got home from college. Watching my father and brother walking on the eggshells around my mother, I returned to the freezing house.

I remember going out for a drive with my dad to discuss his mom’s unusually distant behavior. The warm, cheerful, but a little timid mother we grew up with has somehow changed.

She denounced a small disagreement. Her mother’s annoyance has been replaced by indifference to our lives. We hardly knew that the frustration and helplessness we felt was the echo of the upcoming diagnosis.

We speculated that depression was the cause of changes in the mother’s mood and abnormal short-term memory dysfunction. But the real answer was much worse than we expected.

In February 2018, I wasn’t studying English literature at the University of York when my mother was diagnosed with an incurable disease called early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. In other words, she had dementia at the age of 53.

Symptoms usually start small, but dementia eventually manifests itself as catastrophic memory loss, language loss, and behavioral changes. My mother’s parents died when she was a child. I didn’t know my family history, so I didn’t think dementia was imminent.

The moment I found – now three years ago – still rewinds me like yesterday. I was in the library, desperately trying to finish writing an essay, and when my dad called me, I dreamed of a double vodka soda. Within seconds, my studies and nightclub fantasies seemed meaningless.

It may sound ridiculous, but the way the movie describes these moments is horribly accurate. Your head swirls, your intestines swell, you laugh incredibly. Dementia is horrifying and tragic, but I felt fooled. My mother is in her 50s – she should not have Alzheimer’s disease.



My mother is in her 50s – she should not have Alzheimer’s disease. (Photo: Chloe Harvey)

I stopped studying and went home. At first, it was scary to say the word “dementia” to each other. I remember four of us gathering in the living room. The atmosphere of the house is no longer frosty, just solemn.

Mom showed more resilience than any of us and smiled and said, “I’m okay.”

Of the estimated 850,000 people in the UK who have dementia, only 5% have juvenile dementia. In other words, it is diagnosed before the age of 65. Although 5% appear small, 42,000 families still face the unique challenges of diagnosing dementia at an early age.

Immediately, the diagnosis crushed the mother. Within a few months, she lost her driver’s license, nearly 25 years of work, and a sense of purpose.

Prior to her diagnosis, she was as family-oriented as her mother was. Moms often dreamed of day trips and tried recipes for the tattered Delia Smith cookbook.

These important parts of the mother’s personality were subsequently lost to the disease because dementia affects the parts of the brain that control planning and reasoning. In the early months, she dealt with depression while reconciling with a new future.

Juvenile dementia is still relatively rare. This means that there is little support and service in the UK for people with dementia under the age of 65. With little guidance from your health care professional, it’s up to us to find the best way to care for your mother.



(LR) Harrison Harvey, Cheryl Glen, Chloe Harvey, John Harvey in July 2018 (Photo: Chloe Harvey)

Knowing that there is little support there is isolated. Moms are not yet in the stage of needing 24-hour care, but they need to make sure they are safe and eating daily.

It is also important for me to maintain her exercise and mental stimulation. My dad and I share responsibilities while my brother is studying in college. Interestingly, this experience strengthened our bond. But my dad works 40 hours a week as a taxi driver. Don’t worry about him either.

Navigating in your twenties is often unpredictable, but knowing that your parents have a terminal illness can take your life off course altogether. For years, my brother and I have taken care of my mother’s young adult. The role can be difficult. Forty-five percent of young adult caregivers in the UK experience mental illness.

In the past, I have suffered from identity loss and anxiety. I was grateful to have a master’s degree in Cultural Studies in 2019, but I knew that my life would change after graduation. I once imagined moving to the bright light of London to pursue a career in journalism.

Instead, after deciding to take care of my mother, I realized I lived in my childhood bedroom. I am involved in the act of balancing my duty of care and career building.

People in their twenties are said to be “selfish years,” but that’s not the case. At the same time, I know I’m doing the right thing by my mother, so our situation is a little more acceptable.



I am grateful that I was able to earn a master’s degree in Cultural Studies in 2019, but I knew that my life would change after graduation (Photo: Chloe Harvey).

Much of my day-to-day consists of arts and crafts, gardening with my mom, or cooking and cleaning. This sounds like a simple life, but when she sees her slowly slide down, most moments are clouded by a strange phenomenon of anticipatory sadness. Completing the most common tasks, such as cleaning the floor or making a supper, reminds you of the abilities your mother has lost.

The insidious process of dementia means she can no longer take care of herself and has a hard time communicating in full text. I’m grateful for her laughter, but sadly, in the near future, she may not be heard at all. Perhaps shortly thereafter she wouldn’t even know who I was.

Agreeing with mother’s dementia has never been an easy journey. There are still days when we can’t help. As for others, I can’t help but think that 54 million people around the world live with the disease and their families are facing the same worries as I am. That’s why I’m passionate about fighting this cruel illness.

Like the fact that one in five adults believes that dementia is an inevitable part of aging, I aim to address the misconceptions about dementia. As my mother’s experience shows, dementia can develop at any age.

Currently Dementia Action Week, Led by the Alzheimer’s Association. This year, charities and their supporters said “decades of lack of funding and negligence,” which means that the current dementia care system is “difficult, costly, inadequate, and highly unfair.” I am asking the government to cure it.

Now I’m staying up late because I’m worried about my finances. In the UK, most families caring for people with dementia have to cover the total cost of caring for them. This can be £ 100,000 for the average family.

My mother’s diagnosis of dementia is end-of-life, but talking about her illness, writing to parliamentarians, and raising money for philanthropy have become a healthy coping mechanism for my own grief. It was. From skydiving from planes to cycling 100 miles with my boyfriend, I raised nearly £ 3,000 for the Alzheimer’s Disease Association.

But it’s a drop in the ocean. Only with sustainable financing and a positive call to the government can we expect to make a difference. I didn’t expect to be a dementia advocate at the age of 24, but I won’t stop until I see progress.

My mother’s shocking diagnosis taught me that no one knows if we will one day have dementia. I also learned that the people who live with this disease are some of the most vulnerable people in society.

To protect them, we must act now.

Do you have a story you would like to share?Contact by email [email protected]..

Share your opinion in the comments below.

More : Middle-aged people who sleep less than 6 hours a night at high risk of dementia



More : These images show what it’s like to live with dementia



More : Long-term care costs: why unpaid caregivers say £ 67.60 a week isn’t enough

