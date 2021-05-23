Almost half of Illinois adults vaccinated with COVID-19





Illinois is fully vaccinated in almost half of the adult population, and state health officials reported on Sunday that 65% of adults have been vaccinated at least once. According to the Illinois Public Health Service, 48% of adults in Illinois are fully vaccinated, with an average of 75,546 vaccines per day in the state and 60,746 vaccines on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Health, another 24 people died from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in the state to 22,623. Also on Sunday, the state reported 943 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, the second in a week when the state-wide aggregate fell below 1,000. A new case was detected in 49,200 tests that the state processed within the last day, with a positive rate of 2.2%. Nine of these deaths reported on Sunday were from Cook County. All were in their 60s and above. The oldest were men and women in the 90’s. Currently, 1,417 Illinois are hospitalized for the virus, including 343 in the intensive care unit and 195 on the ventilator, officials said. To find your vaccine reservation in Chicago, please visit: zocdoc.com Alternatively, call (312) 746-4835. For bookings in the suburbs of Cook County, please visit: Vaccine.cookcountyil.gov Alternatively, call (833) 308-1988. To find a provider elsewhere, visit the following website: coronavirus.illinois.gov Alternatively, call (833) 621-1284.

