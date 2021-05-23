LA County reports 175 new cases of coronavirus





Los Angeles, CA — Los Angeles County reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Sunday, but authorities may reflect a relatively small number of late weekend reports. Said there is.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, Sunday numbers have resulted in a total of 1,238,781 cases and 24,171 deaths in LA County since the pandemic began. As of Sunday, 319 people were admitted to the county with COVID-19, down from 339 on Saturday, according to state statistics. There were 72 people in the intensive care unit, down from 85 on Saturday.

On Saturday, Ministry of Health officials said more cases of British subspecies B.1.1.7 were found. Of the 40 samples analyzed at the county lab last week, 53% were British variants and no California variants. The lab also detected six Brazilian (P.1) variants and one South African variant (B.1.351) last week. Officials said recent studies provided additional evidence that currently available vaccines appear to be highly effective against mutants circulating in Southern California. They cited a new study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This has shown that the vaccine has reduced the risk of transmitting COVID-19 among fully vaccinated health care workers by 94% over the past few months of the mutant epidemic.

“Currently, there is extensive research on vaccines, and each research shows that protection from COVID-19 is very high. These vaccines are safe, COVID-induced infection, and serious. There is a lot of evidence that it is very effective in preventing illnesses and deaths. -19 ” “If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s a good idea to vaccinate this weekend. Vaccines are available without reservation at some county-operated sites and you can get Lakers season tickets. “ Local civil servants provided incentives for people to be vaccinated. Anyone over the age of 18 who was first vaccinated at a county or city-operated vaccination site by Sunday participated in the chance to win a Lakers season ticket. Vaccinated people at a Saturday clinic at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood were entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to watch the hit musical “Hamilton.”

The county will lift most of the COVID-19 restrictions on June 15th, following state initiative. The State Secretary of Health and Welfare announced on Friday that California plans to abolish the blueprint for a safer economy planned for June 15. Face mask. Participation in large indoor events requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, although some restrictions remain.

Health agencies in Los Angeles County and elsewhere are allowed to take stricter health measures than the state, but the county’s Public Health Service has issued a statement that it will comply with California regulations. “Like everyone in California, we look forward to the changes that will take place on June 15,” Feller said in a statement. “We are all working hard to keep the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths low in LA County. That’s enough reason why the vaccine has helped us get to a place where we can do things safely. I can’t emphasize to what we wanted to do before the pandemic. “If you have postponed vaccination, please do not delay it any further,” she said. “Almost all COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths that are still occurring occur among people who are not completely vaccinated. This is preventable.” Feller released figures Thursday, and of the nearly 3.3 million people in the fully vaccinated county, only 933 were later infected with COVID-19. This is a percentage of 0.03%. Of these 933 “breakthrough” cases, only 71 were hospitalized at 0.002% of those who were completely vaccinated and 12 died at 0.00036%. She said that of the 12 people who died, four had “significantly weakened their immune system” due to previous medical conditions and medications, emphasizing the need to continue to take precautions after a complete vaccination. .. As of May 16, the county had more than 9.1 million vaccinations and more than 5 million inhabitants had at least one vaccination. She said that 61% of residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once and 47% are currently considered fully vaccinated. The number of older people is higher, with 84% of residents aged 65 and over receiving at least one vaccination and 70% being fully vaccinated. Racial and ethnic disparities continue. Of the population aged 16-64, only 34% of black residents receive at least one dose, compared to 57% of whites and 67% of Asians. The Latin population is 42%. The county continues to operate large-scale vaccination sites, but the city of Los Angeles will phase out such large-scale sites on Friday for a full mobile vaccination effort by August 1. Announced plans to switch. Target those communities with below average immunization rates. — City News Service

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos