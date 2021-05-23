Number of new COVID-19 cases, reduction in Sunday deaths





Based on the latest data released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, new reports of COVID-19 continue to decline in Wisconsin. Reported by DHS 147 new cases Brings the average of the last 7 days of Sunday illness to 337 daily cases. there were 2,799 The negative test was reported on Sunday. As the number of cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin continues to decline, many of the state’s population are vaccinated against the disease. Total 5,044,653 doses of coronavirus vaccine It was administered in Wisconsin as of Sunday, and 78.5 percent of Wisconsin over the age of 65 are fully vaccinated. According to DHS figures, 14.2% of the state’s 12-15 year olds are first vaccinated. That age group was qualified on May 13th. As of Sunday, 2,381,053 people in Wisconsin, or 40.9% of the population, have been fully vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people Considered fully vaccinated Two weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after a single dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. Sign up for daily news! Stay up to date with the WPR email newsletter. After a year-long pandemic that killed 6,989 people in Wisconsin, rising vaccination rates provided a sense of hope.There was not New death Reported on Sunday by COVID-19. Other DHS data for Sunday are: Since the pandemic began, a total of 608,432 cases of COVID-19.

Of the total of 3,536,069 tests performed, 2,924,838 have been negative since the pandemic began.

30,643 People were hospitalized because of illness, Or 5 percent of all positive cases since the pandemic began.

Daily test ability The new test result reported on Sunday was only 2,946, but remains at 59,273. The decrease in the number of COVID-19 State health officials said Wisconsin Herd immunity from COVID-19 may not be reached until autumn if vaccination rates continue to decline. Julie Willems van Dyck, Deputy Secretary of Health Services, said earlier this spring that 70% of Wisconsin’s population would need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, which would benchmark by July. He said it could be reached. The incidence of coronavirus varies from county to county. To track the activity level of COVID-19, DHS Number of new cases per county population for 14 days — and whether new cases are on the rise or down. Activity levels range from “very high,” “high,” “medium,” and “low.” As of Wednesday, DHS data showed that the state had one county (pork) at a “very high” level, but the majority of Wisconsin counties had a “high” level of activity. .. In one county, the trajectory of the case expanded, and in 12, the trajectory of the case decreased. The overall COVID-19 activity level in Wisconsin is “high”. For more information on COVID-19, please visit: Wisconsin Coronavirus.. ___________________________

