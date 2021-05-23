Expanding the scope of the vaccine is important because Covid-19 is likely to survive.Singapore News and Top Stories

Over the last few weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases has increased steadily and significantly within the community in Singapore.

Clusters are emerging in various locations, including hospitals, Changi Airport, and tuition enhancement centers.

In response, the government imposed further restrictions on social activities, limiting meals at banned rallies to two people at least until mid-next month.

Many people have a feeling of déjà vu. We seem to be in exactly the same position as we were a year ago.

The virus that causes Covid-19, Sars-CoV-2, is so well established in humans that it is very likely that Covid-19 will stay here for the foreseeable future.

This means that there are sporadic cases of community Covid-19.

However, there are significant differences between now and last year. We now have access to safe and highly effective vaccines that can not only reduce the risk of severe Covid-19 and death, but also reduce the risk of infection.

The recent surge in Covid-19 cases makes it important for us to be vaccinated as much as possible, even as Singapore seeks to contain the spread of the virus in the community by limiting social activity and interaction. Is emphasized.

Promising findings that mRNA vaccines are effective against mutants

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines (two vaccines currently approved for emergency use in Singapore) help prevent both symptomatic and severe illnesses, based on data from clinical trials and hands-on experience in Israel. Proven to be over 95% effective. The United Kingdom and some states in the United States with high vaccination rates.

Israeli surveillance data also showed that vaccination reduces all infection rates, whether asymptomatic or symptomatic.

More research is needed to confirm the efficacy of these vaccines against new mutants, but we have seen promising data emerge.

For example, Israel has seen high levels of vaccine efficacy against the B117 variant, the first variant detected in the United Kingdom.

Similarly, the mRNA vaccine was 94% effective in preventing Covid-19 caused by the new R1 mutant among nursing home residents in the United States.

Pre-review data in the United Kingdom also suggest that mRNA and other vaccines continue to be effective against B1617, the latest concern first detected in India.

Population-level observations of immunity to mutants show that the mRNA vaccine induces the development of antibodies against Sars-CoV-2, and that it recognizes infected cells and kills them, limiting the spread of the virus in the airways. Backed by cells. ..

Therefore, even if the antibody cannot completely stop the infection caused by the viral mutant, the T cells produced by vaccination are still effective in limiting the extent of infection and resulting in mild or disease-free infection.

Asymptomatic or mild symptoms of breakthrough infections

Like many other vaccines currently in use, the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine is not 100% effective.

However, it is worth noting that many of these groundbreaking infections were picked up as a result of regular wiping, not because these individuals were ill.

This indicates that the vaccine reduces the severity of Covid-19, and it is clear that vaccination can prevent the development of potentially life-threatening illnesses.

The spillover effect of vaccination extends far beyond the benefits to the individual. The reduction in serious Covid-19 cases mitigates the threat of overwhelming our healthcare system by patients in need of critical care and ventilation assistance. India.

Vaccination also reduces Sars-CoV-2 infection.

Currently, vaccinated people may have the virus in their nasal passages, but there is increasing evidence to suggest that it is very unlikely that the infection will spread to others.

In the UK, pre-review data suggests reducing infections to unvaccinated household members by a third, even after a single dose of vaccination. This rate is halved for those who complete two doses.

It has recently been discovered that even if such vaccinated individuals are infectious, the amount of virus released by them is much lower than that from unvaccinated cases.

In addition, the duration of infectivity can be much shorter than without vaccination.

Finally, people who are asymptomatic and do not sneeze or cough are also less likely to transmit the infection to others.

When vaccinated, we protect ourselves, our families, and our country.

Focus on giving people the first dose

Approximately 2.2 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered since Singapore’s phased Covid-19 vaccination program last December, with more than one-third of the population receiving at least one vaccination.

Compared to places where the benefits of vaccination have begun to be seen: Israel, the United Kingdom, and some parts of the United States where at least one vaccination has exceeded 50% of the population, Singapore’s share is still vaccinated. Is too low to inoculate. It has a great effect on preventing the occurrence of Covid-19.

In addition to the government’s initial decision to vaccinate the population at a measured pace, another reason for the relatively slow deployment is the supply exacerbated by the need for two doses as part of the complete regimen. It was due to restrictions.

To overcome this problem, the Ministry of Health will postpone the second dose to 6-8 weeks after the first dose to expand the coverage of the vaccine.

Such a strategy is not unprecedented and has been successfully adopted in countries such as the United Kingdom.

Recent data from Scotland show that high-dose initial doses of the vaccine have resulted in a significant reduction in Covid-19-related hospitalizations. The efficacy of single-dose vaccines ranged from 70% to 90%.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that a single dose of the mRNA vaccine is 80% effective.

Delaying the second dose may also increase the immune response to vaccination.

New evidence from Public Health England shows that older people who delayed their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at 12 weeks were 31/2 times more likely than those who received their second dose after 3 weeks. It shows that he had an antibody.

A second dose may still be required to extend the lifespan of immunity to Covid-19, but broader population coverage with a single dose of the vaccine slows virus transmission and causes large cases. Clustering is prevented and severe Covid-19 cases are reduced. And death.

Vaccination for normality

The complete elimination of Sars-CoV-2 is now an unrealistic expectation. Covid-19 will be a part of our lives in the near future.

However, by expanding the scope of the vaccine, the impact of Covid-19 can be minimized.

It can turn a life-threatening condition into a flu-like illness.

You can expect to gradually return to normal life. Israel, where 60% of the population is vaccinated, has abolished the mask.

Lifespan of immunity to Covid-19, evolution of Sars-CoV-2, booster vaccination as the scientific understanding of Sars-CoV-2 and vaccines continues to improve over time.

These will be added to our weapons in the fight against Covid-19.

In other words, the grandchildren of ancient Chinese generals and military strategists, if you know the enemy (Sars-CoV-2) and ourselves (immune system), you don’t have to be afraid to fight this virus.

• Professor Ooi Eng Eong, Professor Antonio Bertoletti, and Assistant Professor Shirin Kalimuddin are researchers in the Emerging Infectious Diseases Program at Duke NUS Medical College. Professor Kalimuddin is also a consultant in the Department of Infectious Diseases at Singapore General Hospital. Professor Oi is a collaborative developer of Covid-19 vaccine candidates in clinical trials.