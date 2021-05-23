



To provide important public security information to the community, the Statesman Journal makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such important local journalism Consider becoming a digital subscriber.. We’ll update this story all day with the latest news about the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon on Sunday, May 23rd. COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 334 new cases Oregon reported four new COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,622. Oregon Health Department officials also reported 334 newly confirmed putative coronavirus cases, including 51 in Marion County and 4 in Polk County. The total number of states has reached 198,689. Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday were Benton (4), Craccamah (26), Colombia (2), Couse (3), Crook (5), Deschutz (43), Douglas (10). ), Jackson (7), Jefferson (7), Josephine (5), Klamath (7), Lane (28), Lynn (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (67), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1) ), Washington (35), and Yamhill (6). Newly reported deaths associated with COVID-19 include: A 51-year-old man from Clackamas County who died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center the next day after being tested positive on May 20. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

A 66-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 5 and died at the Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center on May 22. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

A 67-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 21. She had a fundamental condition. The place of death has been confirmed.

A 58-year-old woman from Douglas County, who tested positive on March 2, died at the Mercy Medical Center on May 21. She had a fundamental condition. Vaccination in Oregon On Sunday, authorities reported that 29,464 COVID-19 vaccinations had been added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 17,564 doses were given on Saturday and 11,900 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Saturday. To date, 1,726,292 people have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series. COVID-19 hospitalization decreased Authorities reported 248 COVID-19 inpatients across Oregon on Sunday-10 less than Saturday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit bed, three less than Saturday. Nonetheless, hospitals have seen a 12.8% increase in bedtime for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days compared to the last 7 days. The peak number of beds per day for COVID-19-positive patients in the last 7 days is 342. COVID-19 in numbers This is the latest data from the Oregon Department of Health as of Sunday, May 23. 2,622: Death due to COVID-19.

198,689: Total number.

248: Hospitalized patient. Oregon COVID-19 by county This is the number of cases and deaths tested both positively and presumed as of Sunday, May 23. Baker: 962 cases, 15 dead.

Benton: 3,161 cases, 21 dead.

Craccamus: 17,986 cases, 218 people died.

Clatsop: 1003 cases, 8 dead.

Colombia: 1,791 cases, 29 deaths.

Coos: 2,128 cases, 35 dead.

Crook: 1,178 cases, 22 dead.

Curry: 660 cases, 10 people died.

Deschutes: 9,433 cases, 78 dead.

Douglas: 3,427 cases, 73 dead.

Gilliam: 63 cases. One died.

Grant: 528 cases, 6 people died.

Harney: 363 cases, 8 dead.

Hood River: 1,199 cases, 31 dead.

Jackson: 11,102 cases, 141 deaths.

Jefferson: 2,266 cases, 37 dead.

Josephine: 3,425 cases, 71 dead.

Klamath: 4,609 cases, 70 people died.

Lake: 461 cases, 7 dead.

Lane: 13,340 cases, 150 dead.

Lincoln: 1,395 cases, 21 dead.

Lynn: 5,226 cases, 73 dead.

Malheur: 3,544 cases, 63 deaths.

Marion: 22,553 cases, 312 dead.

Tomorrow: 1,122 cases, 16 dead.

Multnomah: 39,137 cases, 596 people died.

Pork: 3,836 cases, 53 dead.

Sherman: 58 cases, 1 dead.

Tillamook: 659 cases, 3 dead.

Umatira: 8,328 cases, 86 dead.

Union: 1,455 cases, 23 deaths.

Warowa: 187 cases, 5 dead.

Wasco: 1,406 cases, 28 people died.

Washington: 28,089 cases, 234 deaths.

Wheeler: 33 cases, 1 dead.

Yam Hill: 4,576 cases, 76 people died. Virginia Barreda is the latest news and public security reporter for the Statesman Journal.She can be reached at 503-399-6657 or [email protected].. Follow her on Twitter. @ vbarreda2..







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos