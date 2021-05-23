About half are fully vaccinated in Massachusetts. NH prepares for the beach

State officials said the number of people who have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 in Massachusetts is approaching 50%.

The Massachusetts Public Health Service said late Saturday that more than 3.4 million people in the state were fully vaccinated. Massachusetts has about 7 million inhabitants.

The state of New England has accelerated its pace by immunizing its population against the virus that killed more than 580,000 Americans.

Massachusetts has the second highest proportion of fully vaccinated residents in the United States after Connecticut, and Maine is third, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.





The public health department tweeted on Saturday that it will continue to promote the coronavirus vaccine in the state as many residents still need to get a second shot.

“Make sure you get both,” the agency tweeted.

___

Maine

Walgreens, Maine, accidentally provided a non-activating dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to the public, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Vaccines are usually diluted with saline before being injected into patients, but workers at the Sanford location in the pharmacy chain mistakenly used sterile water, Portland Press Herald reported. It invalidates the dose.

Walgreens said customers who received the deactivated dose were contacted to return to the activated dose.

The main CDC said there was an immediate public health risk due to mistakes reported to state authorities.

___

New Hampshire

According to the Granite State Poll conducted by the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, New Hampshire residents are more comfortable with activities such as dining in restaurants, moving to state beaches, and cutting hair.

According to a survey released Wednesday, about half of the people surveyed now attend more than 50 weddings, go to bars and pubs, go to gyms and health clubs, and go to the cinema. They say they are happy to do it.

New Hampshire is no longer obliged to wear masks throughout the state, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have announced that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks in most situations, but responded to the survey. People said they are wearing masks at a slightly lower rate since December. According to a survey, 83% of respondents said they always wear a mask when shopping at grocery stores and pharmacies, down from 89% in December. A total of 69% said they wore a mask when getting takeaway food from the restaurant. This is down from 75% in December.

Relatively few people continue to wear masks when interacting with family and friends who do not live with them or when exercising outdoors.

Nearly 75% of those surveyed said they were at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. 17% say they haven’t changed since April and probably won’t or will almost certainly not be vaccinated.

According to the Research Center, 1,824 people completed the survey online between May 13th and May 17th. The sampling error or survey margin was plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

___

Vermont

The Vermont Amtrak service will resume on July 19 after being suspended for over a year due to a coronavirus pandemic.

According to WCAX-TV, officials said tickets for state-sponsored train services in Vermonter and Ethan Allen Express are now available.

“The trains will operate on the same schedule as when the state shut down on March 26, 2020,” Secretary of Transportation Joe Flynn said in a statement last week. “Thanks to all our customers for their patience, including the many Vermonters who relied on these trains for transportation when the pandemic occurred.”

Trains were shut down in March last year after the governor announced a state of emergency.

Vermonter runs between Washington DC and St Albans, and Ethan Allen Express runs between New York City and Rutland.

___

Rhode Island

The average number of COVID-19 deaths per day on Rhode Island has dropped to less than one.

The 7-day moving average of Rhode Island’s daily deaths has dropped from 2.29 per day on May 7 to 0.57 per day on May 21 over the past two weeks. The 7-day moving average of new cases per day on Rhode Island has also declined over the past two weeks, with the number of new cases per day on May 7 rising from 198.71 to new cases per day on May 21. The number is now 124.71.

AP uses data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to measure the number of cases and deaths across the United States.

___

Connecticut

Elsewhere in southern New England, the average number of new coronavirus cases per day in Connecticut is less than half that of two weeks ago.

The 7-day moving average of new cases per day in Connecticut has not increased in the last two weeks, from 497.86 new cases per day on May 7 to new cases per day on May 21. It became 192.57. Connecticut has also not increased in the last two weeks, with 5.71 deaths per day on May 7th to 5.57 deaths per day on May 21st.