CDC investigating reports of heart problems in a small number of young vaccinated individuals





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statement Last week, we investigated cases of heart-related symptoms, especially among adolescents and adolescents who received the coronavirus vaccine. According to the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization and Implementation (ACIP), there are “relatively few” cases of myocarditis, or myocardial inflammation. These cases are mainly observed in young people and occur more frequently in men. Symptoms usually develop four days after an individual is vaccinated and often after a second vaccination. “More information needs to be gathered through a review of medical records of potential myocarditis cases reported to VAERS. [Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System]”Information on this potential adverse event should be provided to clinicians to enhance early awareness and proper management of those who develop symptoms of myocarditis after vaccination,” the CDC reports. I am writing in. Currently, two coronavirus vaccines are approved for people over the age of 16. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was recently approved for children aged 12 to 15 years. Talk to New York TimesCeline Gounder, an infectious disease expert at the Bellevue Hospital Center, said the onset of symptoms could be “just a coincidence.” “Now that so many people are vaccinated, it’s likely that this will happen by accident,” Gonder told the newspaper. Washington state emergency physician Liam Joa told the Times that he had recently worked on an incident involving a teenager with post-vaccination myocarditis. According to Joa, the patient returned after being treated for mild inflammation of the inner wall of the heart due to reduced output. However, Yore said worse results were seen in young people with COVID-19. “Relative risk is very beneficial to vaccination, especially given the number of vaccinations,” Yore said.

