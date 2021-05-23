Canadian troops swarm vaccinated, 85% receive one vaccination – Peninsula News Review





Canadian military personnel have come forward in large numbers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Defense Department reports that more than 85% of all military units have been vaccinated at least once. This is in contrast to the overt rash of US military vaccine repellent, with some reports suggesting that one-third of the US military refused to fire. Defense Ministry spokesman Daniel Le Butillier said the majority of unvaccinated Canadian soldiers did not refuse to get a jab and had no chance to expose their arms. “A significant portion of the currently unvaccinated personnel appear to be those who are taking various forms of vacation or who may be more remote than restricted access,” he said. I did. “Currently, we are very pleased that the members have accepted the vaccine.” Members of the military are being shot through the military health system, not from the states or territories in which they live, and the federal government has secured tens of thousands of doses for them. The military does not need to be vaccinated, but military leaders recommend vaccination to protect themselves. The same is true for the United States. In the United States, commanders are beginning to offer holidays and other incentives for shooting weapons. These incentives are at least partially acknowledged by the recent increase in the number of vaccinated American military personnel, but concerns continue for the large number of people who have decided not to be jabed. There is more than one reason why the US military is more reluctant to attack than the Canadian army, but Professor Steve Sideman of Carleton College believes that the level of vaccine politics in the United States is a major factor. “In the United States, on the right side of the political spectrum, there are people who think that doing this kind of thing goes against their identity,” said Saideman, director of the Canadian Defense Security Network. “If they wear masks and are shot, they are not good Republicans.” Saideman compares it to Canada. In Canada, leaders in all aspects of the political spectrum, such as Ontario’s Prime Minister Doug Ford and Alberta’s counterpart Jason Kenny, emphasize encouraging Canadians to vaccinate. “So even the people on the right … they are leading or at least modeling the right thing to do in terms of taking shots,” he said. “In the United States, it’s much more complicated.” Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are also vaccinated earlier than the rest of the population, with only half of Canadian residents receiving at least one vaccination. However, only about 5% of military members are fully vaccinated with two doses. This is comparable to the general population, where just over 4% are fully vaccinated. Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press Canadian ArmyCoronavirusvaccine

