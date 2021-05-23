Health
Choose an Auckland Clinic that offers HPV self-tests for Maori and Pacifica women starting in June
From June, Maori and Pacifica Auckland people will be able to self-test for human papillomavirus (HPV) at selected clinics.
This test is provided by the Waitmata District Health Commission (DHB), Auckland DHB, Manukau County Health and Total Healthcare PHO at many local physician clinics as part of a new research program.
The name of the clinic will be announced sooner.
It comes after the government announces that Allocate $ 53 million for this year’s budget HPV self-examination will be conducted nationwide in 2023.
read more:
* Experts want to perform a home test for cervical cancer shortly after 50,000 smears miss the seal
* Studies show that self-diagnosis of cervical cancer may reduce inequality in Maori, Pacifica, and Asian communities
* Self-diagnosis kits for HPV cervical screening can help save lives, why not use them?
The 18-month program is intended for women who attend an unrelated doctor’s appointment at a regular local doctor’s clinic. The record shows that the smear test is due or has passed.
They are offered the option of doing an HPV self-test at the clinic or at home. You can then return the test to the clinic or mail the sample to.
Next, preferred methods and increased self-diagnosis are analyzed, and the results help inform the Ministry of Health about how to operate the national HPV self-diagnosis program two years later.
A recent study led by Massey University shows how a self-testing cervical swab can be done. Reduce Cancer Screening Injustice in Maori and Pacifica Communities..
According to a study conducted in collaboration with Waitematā and Auckland DHB, Maori were nearly 10 times more likely to self-examine and 6 times more likely to be self-examined than standard cervical smears.
Dr. Sarah Tout, Clinical Director of Women’s Health, County Manukau Health, said current cervical screening methods are a barrier for many women.
“the current, wāhine Māori died of cervical cancer Up to 2-3 times higher than other ethnic groups. As a DHB, we are working to improve Maori health and this research program has the potential to benefit Maori women. “
Dr. Karen Bartholomew, Health Outcome Director at Waitematā DHB and Auckland DHB, said the HPV self-test has already proven to empower women and be less invasive.
“This program will investigate how this study can be transformed into a real-world clinical environment.”
According to Bartholomew, the program will cover other aspects of cervical screening, including how to achieve high follow-up rates for women who test positive for HPV and maximize the benefits of screening. I will consider it.
April, Minister of Cabinet Kiritapu Alan She announced she was diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer, Attention to the policies and procedures currently surrounding HPV testing.
Ngati Rangi and Papa Alan of Ngati Ranginui called attention to the relationship between Maori and Pacific deaths and lower screening rates.
