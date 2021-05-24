Mushrooms can solve big problems in outer space

According to the latest numbers From ESA Space debris office (SDO), roughly 6,900 artificial satellites In orbit.

Many telecommunications, the internet, and Small satellite It is scheduled to be released. This creates all sorts of concerns about the danger of collision, Space debrisNot to mention environmental issues.

For this reason, engineers, designers, and satellite manufacturers are looking for ways to redesign their satellites.enter Max Justice, Cyber ​​security expert, former Marine, and “Cyber ​​Farmer” who has worked in the space industry for many years.

He is currently working on a new type of satellite made of mycelial fibers. This durable, heat-resistant, environmentally friendly material has the potential to revolutionize the booming satellite industry.

Currently, one of the biggest concerns about satellites is the risk of collision when they fail. Satellites can collide with each other and produce small satellites until their orbits decay and burn out in the atmosphere. Space debris..To mitigate this and prevent an exponential rise in debris in orbit (also known as Kessler syndrome), Satellite makers are investigating ways to get out of orbit more quickly.

But this overlooks another danger. It’s a way for satellites to re-enter our atmosphere, leaving traces of aluminum particles and other toxic residues.

These particles can float in the upper atmosphere for years, creating another source of environmental problems. Max Justice believes that both of these hazards can be addressed if mycelium is used in the manufacture of satellite chassis.

Basically, mycelial fiber is a protein-rich multicellular material extracted from the structure of fungal roots that grows into macrostructures. The best known is the mushroom. As these structures grow, mycelium releases enzymes that convert sugars and plant wastes into usable nutrients. This allows mycelia to build an extensive network of substrates (usually soil) they occupy.

Mycelial fibers are lightweight and extremely durable when dried, and have tensile strength comparable to silk. For this reason, mycelium is one of many organic fibers being studied for building materials and manufacturing.

For example, several designers are investigating mycelium as a cheap, durable, non-toxic means for building eco-friendly homes, insulation, and plastics.

Examples include construction and design companies Stimulating And living, I have created materials and finished products using mycelium.The construction industry has shown that mycelium also has applications Removal of harmful chemicals With construction waste. Can also be manufactured using mycelium when combined with 3D printing Chairs and other furniture..

For other applications,Mushroom paper, ” surfboard, “Mushroom leather, “Mushroom shoes, ” bacon,Moreover Coffin It turns human debris into compost. When actor Luke Perry died in 2019, his daughter said he wasMushroom suit.. As Justice told Universe Today in an email, this natural fiber occupies an important place in the revolution that is currently taking place in manufacturing and materials.

“People are aware that every day mushrooms (especially miserium) can be used in place of bacon (pork, beef, chicken), leather (and feel stronger), shoes, hats, clothes, bricks, soundproofing. , Building / construction materials such as flame-retardant insulation, packing materials, furniture, thread bolts, handbags, pet food, etc. Empty is the limit. Mycologists and other scientists who use mycelium to eat oil and plastic There is also. It ’s very nice. ”

But what about commercial space, another industry that is undergoing major changes in terms of purpose and practice? This is where the efforts of justice are ultimately directed and inspired by the research currently being conducted by Sumitomo Forestry and Kyoto University in Japan.

Under the instructions of Takao Doi, Former JAXA astronaut and professor of aerospace engineering at Kyoto University, this collaboration was the first “Wooden satellite.. “

The idea is to use a layer of cellulose fiber (also known as wood) that is highly resistant to temperature changes and direct sunlight.

“We are very concerned about the fact that all satellites that re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere burn and produce small alumina particles that float in the upper atmosphere for years.” To tell Doi in a recent interview with the BBC. “Ultimately, it will affect the global environment.”

However, as justice has shown, mycelium is not only a stronger and more flexible material than wood, but also a much more renewable and sustainable resource. As he explained, it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“Depending on the type of mycelium used, it is more flexible than wood and / or stronger than wood, lighter than wood, and of course much more flame-retardant. I brought a propane torch to one of the mycelium blocks, and all it did was smoke.

“”Mycelium is extremely lightweight, naturally floats on water, can withstand the cold without having to worry about cold welding, and can add the fine strain of metal materials used for almost all types of permeation. Of the signal. As you can see, there are many reasons why mycelium is so suitable for space, land, and aerial satellites on their way to space.

Of course, there is also a very important issue of space debris. This is projected to pose a serious danger to low earth orbit (LEO) satellites and spacecraft over the next few years.

According to SDO, more than 560 collapses, explosions, collisions, or anomalous events have occurred since the launch of the first satellite in 1957 (which caused fragmentation).Sputnik 1). The proliferation of small satellites and the deployed (or soon-to-be-deployed) mega constellations greatly increase the risk of collisions.

This can lead to a phenomenon called “Kessler syndrome”. In this phenomenon, collisions and splits cause more collisions and more collisions.

For decades, space agencies and astronomers were afraid of this outlook and sought mitigations to prevent and clean up “space junk.” As justice has shown, materials such as mycelial fibers constitute a mitigation measure at the end of production.

“Well, space debris is space debris,” he says. “And when flying at 26,875 km (16,700 mph), it can still ruin someone’s day, because the mycelium has very strong bonds and is considered fire resistant. It takes a lot of energy in space to break down mycelium, which is actually good because small pieces of space debris are real killer. “

Given the benefits and ways mycelium has caught up with several different industries, one must wonder why the space sector is lagging behind in adopting this material. There are some examples, for example Mars city design (MCD) is investigating the use of mycelium to create a habitat on Mars — currently there is no similar effort to develop a mycelium satellite.

Currently, Justice describes himself as “one army when it comes to making mycelium-based satellites.”Operation known as Setas mushroom (Located in Falling Waters, West Virginia) specializes in the cultivation and delivery of fresh, completely organic edible mushrooms. In addition, 0.45, 2.25, and 4.5 kg (1, 5, and 10 lbs) blocks of mycelium are grown and delivered. It usually takes less than two months to create and can grow to the desired shape. Justice says:

“I have worked in the space industry (mainly with NGOs) [Natiopnal Reconnaissance Office], NGA [National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency], And NASA) For over 15 years, no one else has done or talked about this. Until they meet me, people will be amazed at the use of mycelium. We hope that NASA, other government agencies, or the private sector, such as SpaceX, Bigelow, ISISpace, and Visioneering, will be interested in this low-cost, lightweight, flame-retardant, and sustainable product. “

Currently there is about 4,000 functioning satellites New things are constantly being added in orbit. SpaceX has started launching that batch Starlink Broadband Internet Satellite May 2019Start with 60 batches, several times a month. Since March 2021, they have averaged about 300 per month and are now 1,443 satellites — In the plan 12,000 mega constellations..

Meanwhile, Amazon, a multinational e-commerce giant, 3,236 broadband satellites.. Since 2012 Viasat And fuse (A subsidiary of EchoStar) also provides broadband internet services through communications satellite constellations.Internet access is expected to arrive 8.73 billion people By 2050, around the world (90% of the world’s population), there will be significant growth in this sector (no puns!).

This article was originally published Today’s universe Along Matt Williams..Read Click here for the original article..