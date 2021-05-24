Connect with us

Health

Freeport police adopt new equipment to find wanderers

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By


Every minute is important when people with autism or dementia are wandering away from home. Freeport residents now have access to tools that help police find missing persons in minutes instead of hours or days.

Last week, the Freeport Police Department joined the list of about 1,700 agencies around the world participating in Project Lifesaver, a program that helps find people who tend to wander because of cognitive problems.

Project Lifesaver’s clients are usually people with dementia, autism, Alzheimer’s disease, or similar conditions. Upon enrolling in the program, clients wear devices that can be tracked by local governments in an emergency. The mean time to recover the device is about 30 minutes.

During the two days of training, six police officers practiced finding a bracelet hidden throughout Freeport as they became accustomed to the behavior of the tracking device.

Freeport is looking for two bracelets that local clients need to start. According to Sergeant Freeport Police, these two spots will be available to qualified Freeport residents for free. Paul Powers.

“I felt it was an irreplaceable tool,” Powers said. “(It) can be used to place someone, find them quickly, and hopefully get them home as soon as possible.”

Powers estimated that the Freeport Police Department would answer several phone calls each year related to wandering individuals. “It’s basically like a needle in a haystack, especially in Maine, where there are many wooded areas,” he said.

According to Powers, current protocols for searching for wanderers occasionally require large numbers of people and K-9 units. Project Lifesaver can dramatically improve and accelerate the process, he said.

“Especially in Maine, where it’s really cold and snowy at some point in the year, we were able to take our loved ones home in minutes instead of hours,” Powers added.

As of Sunday, Project Lifesaver, founded in 1998, recorded 3,782 rescues from agencies in Canada, the United States and Australia. In addition to Freeport, there are seven partner agencies in Maine, one of which is Brunswick.

According to Joe Westrich, Project Life Saver Coordinator for Brunswick Police, who helped Freeport train, his division has been a Project Life Saver agency since 2014, with about seven bracelets, most of which are donated. It has been obtained.

But over the years Brunswick had a hard time finding a client, According to Westrich, Brunswick had one active client, but at the peak of the program there were three active clients.

“(We) are trying to tell Brunswick and now Freeport residents that this service is available,” said Westrich. “Once again, there is no cost to the caregiver.”

According to Paul Ballance, Chief Operating Officer of Project Lifesaver, not only Brunswick, but also the public security agencies of other partners across the country may have a hard time finding clients.

“In many cases, I don’t want to wear a band because I think it’s a hassle or a house arrest,” Balance said. “It’s educational for both caregivers and clients, it’s not. It’s there to protect you and help you if you get lost.”

According to a survey by the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, there are approximately 29,000 Alzheimer’s disease patients aged 65 and over in Maine, and the number continues to grow. The study also states that there are approximately 46,000 family caregivers in the state, which is equivalent to 68 million hours of unpaid care.

Freeport people interested in participating in the program will be asked to contact Powers at (207) 865-4800. Contact Westrich for Brunswick. [email protected]

Related article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: