Freeport police adopt new equipment to find wanderers

Every minute is important when people with autism or dementia are wandering away from home. Freeport residents now have access to tools that help police find missing persons in minutes instead of hours or days.

Last week, the Freeport Police Department joined the list of about 1,700 agencies around the world participating in Project Lifesaver, a program that helps find people who tend to wander because of cognitive problems.

Project Lifesaver’s clients are usually people with dementia, autism, Alzheimer’s disease, or similar conditions. Upon enrolling in the program, clients wear devices that can be tracked by local governments in an emergency. The mean time to recover the device is about 30 minutes.

During the two days of training, six police officers practiced finding a bracelet hidden throughout Freeport as they became accustomed to the behavior of the tracking device.

Freeport is looking for two bracelets that local clients need to start. According to Sergeant Freeport Police, these two spots will be available to qualified Freeport residents for free. Paul Powers.

“I felt it was an irreplaceable tool,” Powers said. “(It) can be used to place someone, find them quickly, and hopefully get them home as soon as possible.”

Powers estimated that the Freeport Police Department would answer several phone calls each year related to wandering individuals. “It’s basically like a needle in a haystack, especially in Maine, where there are many wooded areas,” he said.

According to Powers, current protocols for searching for wanderers occasionally require large numbers of people and K-9 units. Project Lifesaver can dramatically improve and accelerate the process, he said.

“Especially in Maine, where it’s really cold and snowy at some point in the year, we were able to take our loved ones home in minutes instead of hours,” Powers added.

As of Sunday, Project Lifesaver, founded in 1998, recorded 3,782 rescues from agencies in Canada, the United States and Australia. In addition to Freeport, there are seven partner agencies in Maine, one of which is Brunswick.

According to Joe Westrich, Project Life Saver Coordinator for Brunswick Police, who helped Freeport train, his division has been a Project Life Saver agency since 2014, with about seven bracelets, most of which are donated. It has been obtained.

But over the years Brunswick had a hard time finding a client, According to Westrich, Brunswick had one active client, but at the peak of the program there were three active clients.

“(We) are trying to tell Brunswick and now Freeport residents that this service is available,” said Westrich. “Once again, there is no cost to the caregiver.”

According to Paul Ballance, Chief Operating Officer of Project Lifesaver, not only Brunswick, but also the public security agencies of other partners across the country may have a hard time finding clients.

“In many cases, I don’t want to wear a band because I think it’s a hassle or a house arrest,” Balance said. “It’s educational for both caregivers and clients, it’s not. It’s there to protect you and help you if you get lost.”

According to a survey by the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, there are approximately 29,000 Alzheimer’s disease patients aged 65 and over in Maine, and the number continues to grow. The study also states that there are approximately 46,000 family caregivers in the state, which is equivalent to 68 million hours of unpaid care.

Freeport people interested in participating in the program will be asked to contact Powers at (207) 865-4800. Contact Westrich for Brunswick. [email protected]

