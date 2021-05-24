COVID-19 cases decreased by 50% in May | Coronavirus

The incidence of COVID-19 cases in Baker City — Baker County decreased by more than half during May compared to April.
And the biggest depression is for residents over the age of 70, who are very likely to get seriously ill or die if infected. Between May 1st and 20th, residents of that age group have not been tested positive for the virus. To Baker County Health Department.
The prevalence of counties over the age of 70 has declined in the last two months.
• 17.5% of new cases from March 23 to April 2
• 9.9% of new cases from April 3 to 21
• 2% of new cases from April 15th to 30th
According to the Oregon Department of Health (OHA), all but one of the 15 county residents who died on a COVID-19-positive test were over 70 years old. The only exception is a 59-year-old man who died in February. 2.2.
On Thursday, May 20, OHA reported that a 74-year-old man in Baker County died on May 15 after being virus-positive on May 3.
According to OHA, the man had an underlying medical condition.
“I am very sorry to have lost his family and friends,” Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said in a press release. “It’s been over a year since this pandemic happened, and it wasn’t easy to get a report like this. Some individuals haven’t or can’t get the vaccine, and will continue to do so. I want you to know that. Thank you for everything you have done to protect our community and continue to make choices to protect each other. “
The death reported on Thursday May was the first COVID-19-related death in the county in more than a month.
A 71-year-old Baker County woman died on April 14 at Boise Hospital seven days after a positive test.
From May 1st to 20th, Baker County reported 42 new cases, at a rate of 2.1 per day. The daily case rate for April was 5.4.
If the May trend continues, the daily case rate since October will be the lowest.
For 13 days from May 8th to 20th, the county did not report new cases in 5 days, but reported one case in 6 days.
“Our numbers are better than what we’ve seen in a few months,” said Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department.
There were no infections in residents over the age of 70 in May, but the largest case this month was in people under the age of nine. The group, which accounted for only 1.8% of the cases from March 23 to April 2, accounted for 29.6% of the cases from May 1 to 15.
According to Staten, these young residents generally had cold-like symptoms, some of which were initially thought to be allergies.
As of Thursday, May 20, a total of 5,998 Baker County residents (35.7% of the population of approximately 16,800) were either fully vaccinated (5,218, or 31.1%) or partially vaccinated (780, or 4.6%). It was.
The vaccination rate is the highest among residents over the age of 80, 67% of whom are fully or partially vaccinated. Most of those people (694 out of 742) are completely vaccinated.
The second highest immunization rate is 66.3%, among people between the ages of 70 and 74.
Staten said it was no coincidence that infections among residents over the age of 70 plummeted as vaccination status increased in that age group.
“It prevents people from getting infected with COVID,” Staten said. “It makes sense.”
Vaccination rates were low among young residents, many of whom were not eligible for vaccination until some time in March or April.
Vaccination rates range from 45% between the ages of 60 and 64 to 14.6% between the ages of 16 and 19 who are eligible for one month of vaccination.
OHA has also begun tracking immunization rates by zip code. Baker County:
• Sampter: 134 out of 282 vaccinated residents, 47.5%
• Halfway: 391 out of 904, 43.3%
• Haynes: 291, 39.3% of 740
• Baker City: 4,533 out of 12,348, 36.7%
• Darky: 26, 30.6% of 85
• Unity: 28 out of 129, 29.5%
• Richland: 229, 28.7% of 798
• Huntington: 501, 132, 26.3%
• Bridgeport / Hereford: 20 or 26% of 77
• Oxbo, 24 out of 216, 11.1%