Indian Nasal Vaccine is a Game Changer for Kids: WHO’s Top Scientist

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Sunday that an Indian-made nasal vaccine could become a “game changer” for children fighting COVID-19. However, she pointed out that these nasal vaccines may not be available this year and warned that schools should only be reopened if the community has stopped being infected and teachers have been vaccinated.

In an interview with CNN-News18, Swaminasan said that nasal vaccines are easy to administer and provide local immunity to the respiratory tract of children. Her observations are important given the growing concern about the impact of the third wave potential on children.

However, pediatrician and clinical scientist Swaminasan, one of WHO’s top executives leading the global effort to coordinate pandemic responses, said teachers prioritized until an effective vaccine was available for children. He insisted that he had to be vaccinated and the school would be reopened. Only if the risk of community infection is low.

“I’m very much looking forward to a vaccine for children in the end, but that won’t happen this year and we should open a school when the community’s infection goes down,” she told CNN-News18. He said that other countries did the same. The Lancet COVID-19 Commission’s Indian Task Force has also proposed opening schools only after a cohort of teachers, staff and support staff has been vaccinated and all COVID-19 safety standards and protocols are in place. ..

On Saturday (May 22nd), VK Paul, NITI Aayog (health member) told the media that, contrary to common assumptions, children are vulnerable to COVID-19 but asymptomatic. He said he showed only mild symptoms. The government is focused on preventing minors from becoming part of the disease-spreading transmission chain.

In India, 26% of the population is under the age of 14, and nearly 7% are under the age of 5.

Earlier, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights also warned that a third COVID-19 wave could affect a large number of children, as suggested by health experts, with the United Ministry of Health and India. I wrote a letter to the Medical Research Council. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked them at a recent meeting with state and district officials to collect data on transmission and severity between young people and children.

In the second wave, India reported that children as young as newborns were infected with the virus. In states such as Karnataka and the capital city of Delhi, the number of COVID-19-positive children and adolescents has increased significantly. In fact, Delhi has formed a special task force to arrange beds, oxygen and other medical infrastructure in case the third COVID wave affects the child. Other states, such as Maharashtra, have also established pediatric facilities in Mumbai.

Nearly 60% of Indian children are vulnerable and have been warned enough by experts claiming that they do not yet have a vaccine for them.

Meanwhile, Swaminasan pointed out that there are many vaccine developers, such as Pfizer vaccine, who have already begun pediatric trials. The Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine is currently approved for children over the age of 12, and trials are underway in children under the age of 12, she said. She added that the Pfizer and Modana vaccines will be approved within a few months.

However, development of AstraZeneca and other young people’s vaccines will be delayed due to rare side effects in the younger generation who are given the adenovirus vaccine, Swaminasan said. However, she assured that other classes of vaccines were on board.

Moderna has tested the vaccine on 3,000 children aged 12 to 17 years, with the potential for results for that age group within a few weeks. The newspaper reported that Johnson & Johnson also began studying between the ages of 12 and 17 in April. Recently, Canada, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates have also approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in groups aged 12-15. In India, Zydus’ ZyCoV-D and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin (already used by adults) are currently being tested in children age 12 and older.