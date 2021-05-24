Pilot scheme to provide alternative accommodation for self-isolation





New pilot programs have been launched throughout the United Kingdom to encourage people to be tested for Covid-19 and comply with self-quarantine rules.

Pilots include enhanced social care support for vulnerable adults, “buddy” services for people in need of mental health support, and translation assistance for non-English speaking people.

Alternative accommodation is also provided for those who are isolated in overcrowded homes in the trial area. The government has allocated £ 11.9 million to pilots and divided them into nine high-incidence local governments. Local government areas including Newham and Hackney, Yorkshire and Hamburg, Lancashire, Manchester, Cheshire and Merseyside, Peterborough and Somerset in London. Health Minister Matt Hancock said: As the government announced on Sunday, 60.6 million first and second vaccinations have been given since December 8. This figure includes 37.9 million people who received the first dose, 72% of the UK population, and 22.6 million people (43%) who took both. The second dose given in the UK set a daily record of 556,951 on Saturday. The government continued to urge people to take a second dose to remain protected from the new coronavirus mutant. Hancock said: “Immediately after the initial inoculation of more than 70% of adults in the UK, we achieved an even greater milestone with a total of more than 60 million doses. Health Minister Matt Hancock (Yui Mok / PA) “Our pioneering vaccination program, the largest and most successful in NHS history, is another great British success story, achieved when all four corners of the country come together to defeat the virus. It’s a proof of what you can do. “ Approximately 762,361 first and second doses were given on Saturday, with the highest total daily total since 20 March. Meanwhile, a Public Health Service (PHE) study found that the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was 88% effective against Indian coronavirus variants after two doses. In this study, conducted between April 5 and May 16, jabs were almost as effective as the Kent mutant in the symptomatic disease of the B1617.2 strain, with a 93% effect. I found out that there is. AstraZeneca jabs were 60% effective, but 66% against Kent variants during the same period. Both vaccines were 33% effective against symptomatic disease from Indian variants 3 weeks after the first dose, compared to about 50% against the Kent strain. Dr. Jenny Harries, CEO of the UK Health and Security Agency, said the possibility of deregulation on June 21 “looks good.” However, she warned that the new Indian variant has become a “dominant stock” in some parts of the country and urged the public to be careful to avoid another blockade. She told The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One: .2, northwest and around London. Dr. Jenny Harry’s cautioned despite positive signs (Toby Melville / PA) “It’s also very important that people keep their hands, face, space, work at home and go to the test with a jab. “We all need to be very cautious. We all don’t want to go back to the usual blockade. Are you in Sage (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) or public? In the field, none of us want to go back to that kind of restriction. “ Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen as early as June 21st, restrictions on large events such as weddings will be lifted, and restrictions on the number of weddings will be lifted. Professor Adam Finn, a member of the government’s joint committee on vaccination and vaccination, said there may be “coordination” to the June 21 lift. He told Times Radio on Sunday: “We now know that we are releasing the virus by spreading it. We know that the vaccine program is going well, but I think we need to make some adjustments.” In Northern Ireland on Monday, indoor hospitality resumed, allowing people to meet in private homes for the first time this year, and the restrictions have been relaxed. Stormont’s StayLocal message has also been removed under the mitigation agreed at the executive meeting on Thursday.

