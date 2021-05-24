Health
“Probable” cases identified in northern Melbourne
“If there was a delay in detecting these cases, each might have generated two or three more cases so far. These extra cases have two or three different cases, respectively. We are now looking at potentially 10 to 30 cases because they can generate. “
Professor Rait said the error indicates that the department’s data cleansing for contact tracing is not yet complete, including cross-checks to ensure that the information is correct.
“My concern is that they should have been so enthusiastic about ensuring the right exposure from the beginning that they haven’t learned from past mistakes,” he said.
“Everyone in Eping knows that there are multiple Woolworths. This is due to the fact that the system needs to be constantly improved and tested to avoid these errors and reaffirm all of them. I emphasize it again.
“The degree of double-checking and data cleansing you would normally expect wasn’t there. It’s probably a human error, but it’s very disappointing.”
The department has not confirmed whether these two potential cases are related to its occurrence.
Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley tried to explain how the error occurred during an interview with ABC on Saturday.
He said the contact tracer had received an e-commerce receipt from the banking app. This indicates that an endangered individual made a purchase at Eping Woolworths.
“After reviewing the evidence and re-interviewing the key stakeholders involved, the receipt from what was found to be Epping North Woolworths was nevertheless listed on the Epping Woolworths receipt.” Said Foley.
“Given that Epping Woolworths is directly opposite another established exposure site, the public health team has come to the conclusion that it is actually Epping Woolworths.
“Further investigation revealed that it was actually Eping North Woolworths.”
The Ministry of Health later revealed that contact tracers used “electronic transaction receipts provided through personal banking apps.”
“The department is grateful to Woolworths for helping us identify the right place and arrange staff tests quickly,” said the department’s daily release.
Initially, those who visited Woolworths Eping during the hour of May 8 were advised to be inspected and quarantined after a Victorian man. Tested positive for coronavirus when he returned from hotel quarantine In South Australia.
Asked Monday morning whether a new possible incident was related to the scene of the exposure, government minister Jacinta Alan said it was too early to know.
She cautioned that the two cases had not been formally confirmed, and said they were assisting contact tracers to urgently track close contacts.
“They are understood to be connected to each other,” she said. “They are currently participating in extensive contact tracing interviews.
“It’s too early to come to a conclusion about the relationship between these two cases and the previous ones.
“At this stage, it is important to wait for advice from the public health team.”
She said people should continue to follow COVID safe guidelines, including using QR codes for check-in, wearing masks on public transport, and getting vaccinated.
Alain urged people in the northern suburbs to be tested if they had any symptoms.
Alan, the state’s Minister of Transport Infrastructure, spoke at the completion of the excavation work on the Metro Tunnel project.
