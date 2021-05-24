COVID and immunity: How long will it last if vaccinated or infected?

T

The COVID vaccine is working.Data from Israel and scotland Indicates that they are protecting people and may reduce the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. If all that is maintained, people will be protected from serious illness, the amount of virus will gradually decrease, and we can really plan how to get out of the pandemic.

There is also increasing evidence that when you get infected, you are much more likely to get infected. Protected from further infections, Or at least a less severe illness. That is why the immune system has evolved in the first place.

For millions of years, the immune system has been shaped by the laws of natural selection. Memory B cells and T cells survive upon infection or vaccination. When you re-infect, they wake up and eliminate the infection to the extent that you don’t even feel sick. You can see how this made evolutionary sense. Immunity would have had a survival benefit, as feeling sick means that you are less likely to reproduce.

However, an important issue in immunology regarding infectious diseases and vaccines is how long the protection lasts. There are several variables here, from the type of pathogen infecting to the degree of initial illness, overall health, and age. All of this makes it difficult to predict what will happen with COVID.

Measles or flu?

It is useful to compare what we currently know about COVID-19 with two diseases, measles and flu, which we are very familiar with and have effective vaccines. What will COVID look like in the future?

Measles is a much more stable virus than SARS-CoV-2 and does not mutate much. It also tends to immunize for a long time, either by infection or by a vaccine, as it usually provokes a strong immune response. One study Antibodies to measles last a lifetime. It’s a very stable virus, so when you re-infect, a vaccine you might have many years ago, or a response to a natural infection, will protect you.

However, the flu is different. Influenza viruses can easily change. This means that vaccination against the previous variant may not be protected from the new variant and vaccination should continue. Therefore, virus stability is an important determinant of sustained protection.

COVID-19 seems to be somewhere between measles and the flu. It is not as stable as measles and does not change as much as the flu. Immunity to COVID-19 may be expected to persist, but not as long as measles. And, as with the flu, you will need to vaccinate the mutants that emerge.

One of the things we do for us is the surface repeatability of SARS-CoV-2. Peplomers cover the surface of the coronavirus fairly evenly. Antibodies to smallpox, which has many surface repetitions, last a lifetime. In this situation, macrophages, a type of white blood cell that swallows and consumes pathogens, may be able to better swallow antibody-coated viruses.

If the peplomer is mutated and the antibody cannot bind, it is worth giving a booster shot to the new peplomer. This is what is planned.

And if the antibody does not work well against the mutant, T cells.. This can mean that no boosters are needed and there is long-term protection against multiple variants. Also, a low immune response to a mutant may protect it from serious illness.

One of the important aspects of natural infection is how strong the initial immune response is. Colds often cause only a mild reaction in the upper respiratory tract. This is because viruses that limit themselves to the nose are less threatening. This means that the immune response is not really progressing at all. Insufficient for the appearance of memory B cells and T cells.

If the flu causes a big fight and the immune system never forgets, a common cold is just a skirmish that is quickly forgotten. Mild COVIDs can be similar. If you have a more prominent illness, this may put you in a better position and make you more resistant to reinfection. However, if you have only mild illness or remain asymptomatic, you are at risk of reinfection.

It is that power that makes vaccines unique. They usually exhibit a much stronger immune response than natural infections. This is because the natural immune response lacks the sin of pathogens, many of which have elaborate ways to turn off the immune response. This also depends on evolution.

Viruses that carry proteins that can limit immunity are more likely to survive. This is especially important for SARS-CoV-2, which has several ways to limit immunity. Vaccines contain either part of the virus, such as peplomer, or the entire inactivated virus, so they do not limit immunity and produce a strong immune response.For example, the Moderna vaccine It is shown Induces a durable antibody response in which natural infections are more variable.

We are currently convinced that SARS-CoV-2 infection is likely to provide some protection against reinfection. However, given that we are looking at variants, it is wise to prepare booster shots with new vaccines for vulnerable people. You’ll get better ideas about whether you need them in the coming months.

If so, the COVID will be like the flu and you will need a booster. But if not, it becomes measles and the only threat is to those who refuse vaccination.

Luke O’Neill is an immunologist at the Department of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin. His field of study is the molecular basis of inflammatory diseases.He has written several popular science books, including his latest’Don’t worry about B # ll * cks, this is science‘Published by Gil. Find Luke on Twitter @laoneill

The version of this article was originally posted conversation Reposted here with permission.Conversations can be found on Twitter @ConversationUS